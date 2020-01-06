The Bacardí Rum Room at Art Basel: Sampling & Swizz Beatz

Art Basel: Bacardí Taps Swizz Beatz for Sensorial Sampling of its Top Shelf Rums

Posted on January 6, 2020 by Rachel Boucher

The Bacardí Rum Room event series made a pit stop at the Faena Forum on Dec. 5 during Art Basel Miami to introduce its new Premium Rum Portfolio to the art community. Differentiating the experience from the rest of Art Basel, Bacardí focused on educating attendees on the properties of its premium rums, creating a sensorial sampling experience paired with photo ops, giveaways (like freshly rolled cigars, branded fedora hats and accordion fans and a bottle etching artist) as well as a live performance. Three interactive spaces were designed for its premium rums: Bacardí Añejo Cuatro,  Bacardí Reserva Ocho, and Bacardí Gran Reserva Diez. And as every Bacardí Rum Room event is curated by a celebrity host, the brand invited Swizz Beatz to perform and to help choose the music, premiums and cocktails poured during the event. (On top of being a producer and entrepreneur, Beatz is an art collector.) The sold-out event featured more than 800 attendees. Agency: Mosaic.

