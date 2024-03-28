Podcast: Cultivating Longevity in Your Team and Career, with Cyndie Wang of HPE

No two days are ever the same for Cyndie Wang. As vp-global sponsorships and brand experience at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Wang acquires, manages and activates a portfolio of marketing partnerships with the brand’s sports and entertainment customers, while also working on sponsorships, setting strategy, measuring and reporting on results, and collaborating with internal partners. But Wang’s closest partners through all of the events and projects on her plate are the people on her own team—one she’s built up since her start with HPE in 2015.

Eight years ago, we caught up with Wang and featured her as part of the 2015 class of Women in Events. She had yet to transition from HP to the newly split-off HPE, where she had the chance to start from scratch and establish a team. That same “high-performing” group remains intact today, having only grown and become more tight-knit under Wang’s leadership.

The relationships she’s cultivated with her team were a large part of the follow-up interview we conducted with Wang for last year’s Women in Events retrospective feature, a conversation that continues in this episode of Event Peeps.

More Event Peeps Episodes:

“We all have a sense that we have skin in this game, that together, we built this function from the ground up. And it’s been so rewarding to see it grow and see more resources come our way and internal partners knocking on our door wanting to work with us,” Wang says.

In addition to speaking about team culture, Wang delves into her career journey from finance to marketing, how she combats imposter syndrome with confidence, her love of travel (she just went to Antarctica!), and the importance of live events and experiences in humanizing both sides of the b-to-b relationship. Plus, she shares the KPIs and metrics HPE is employing to measure the impact and business influence of its events and programs, as well as the future state of AI, sustainability, DEI and tech.

Listen here: