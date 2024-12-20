The Event Peeps Podcast returns with part two of our look back on one of the year’s biggest events, the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In this episode, we’re going inside Canada Olympic House, one of 30-plus hospitality houses organized by National Olympic Committees that popped up in the city to support athletes, their families and friends, brand partners, sponsors and fans.

Greg Wamsley, vp-operations and sustainability lead at Mosaic North America, shares details on the agency’s work with the Canadian Olympic Committee to design and produce Canada Olympic House, which gives athletes a home away from home and offers a meeting place for them to gather with loved ones and supporters. In addition to discussing the long lead times and procurement issues that come with working on a global, landmark event, Wamsley offers his take on the Paris 2024 experience, including its sustainability innovations and integration into historical venues.

Also featured in the episode is Alyson Walker, svp-brands and properties at Wasserman, who delves into one of the partner activations at Canada Olympic House, the Air Canada Flight Deck, and how it tied into the brand’s larger, multipronged Paris 2024 campaign that included athlete send-off and welcome-home airport celebrations, employee engagement moments and fan experiences.

“For this Games, Air Canada’s focus was really about every boarding pass as a connection. We worked on making sure [that narrative] weaved its way through each of those phases of the Games and how they showed up,” Walker says. “We really loved to focus on sharing the very best of Canada and, in this case, the world. Air Canada is a real connector of sport, culture and people.”

Work is already underway on the next Winter and Summer Olympics, and both Walker and Wamsley predict what’s to come in Milano-Cortina 2026 (how will high fashion come into play?) and Los Angeles 2028 (a showcase of tech and sustainability?). Milano-Cortina last month announced the official “Look of the Games,” grounded in “Italian spirit,” for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. It’ll be here before we know it. For now, enjoy this overview of the recent Summer Games.

Listen here: