The 2025 B-to-B Dream Team
It began with a mission: “If Event Marketer started its own brand, here’s who we’d hire.” And in the nine years since we reimagined our Dream Team recognition program to focus solely on b-to-b event marketers, we’ve established quite the corporation. This year, we add 12 more professionals to our roster, and we’re introducing you to one each month.
Throughout the year, we are checking in with our honorees in profiles (promoted in EM’s all-new B-to-Beat newsletter) that will explore the timeliest topics, challenges and triumphs of b-to-b event marketers leading conference, meetings and corporate trade show exhibit programs. We’ll explore portfolios, organizational best practices and trends. And, we’ll chat live with our honorees at the Experiential Marketing Summit this April 14-16 in Las Vegas.
We love talking b-to-b at event marketer. It’s a fascinating and ever-evolving space that is both practical and experiential. A whole new generation of attendees and professionals continues powering it with their unique viewpoints and preferences, and b-to-b is where technology and data marry to drive direct outcomes for business. Together with our 2025 B-to-B Dream Team presenting partner, Mosaic, we’re celebrating and unpacking it all—all year long.
Congratulations to our 2025 Dream Teamers:
- Stacie Barrett, Director-Internal Communications, Domino’s
- Adele Bencsik, Director-Trade Marketing & Sales Operations, Red Bull Canada
- Joost Bijsterveld, Director-Global Customer Experiences, Philips
- Pedro Chira, Director-Global Field Marketing, Circle
- Jimmy Knowles, Global Head of Experiential, Canva
- Rachel Gross Langley, VP-Events, Visa
- Nefra-Ann MacDonald, Director-Strategic Engagement, Clio
- Michelle Martin, Senior Director-Marketing, 4DMedical
- Kelsey Schneider, Director-Global Events and Experiences, GE HealthCare
- Valerie Strehle, Senior Director-Global Events, Workiva
- Betsy Fox Yeargan, Senior Event Manager-Events & Experiences, Google
This month’s spotlight:
FEBRUARY | Meet Valerie Strehle: VIPs, EBCs and the Next Pivot