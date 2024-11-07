EX AWARDS GALA
Presented by
Some call it the Oscars of events. Others, the Golden Globes of experiential. We call it the biggest party of the year that you don’t have to plan. The most prestigious recognition program for the experiential marketing industry is taking a trip back to 1960’s Las Vegas to celebrate the year’s most award-winning people and programs across 29 unique categories. Grab your tux or your vintage party dress because we’re raising our glasses to the future of live experiences and the power of nostalgia with a one-night trip back in time when the music was swingin,’ the Rat Pack was singin’ and the slots were… cha-chingin’. (Listen to the official 2025 Ex Awards playlist for more inspo.)
Date: April 14, 2024 | 6:30 p.m.
Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, at the Experiential Marketing Summit
Dress code: Retro Las Vegas (formal or semi-formal encouraged)
Price: $385 per ticket; $3,850 for a table of 10.
*Registration required.
Finalists
Activation Categories
Best Cause/Community Program
-
Sweeter TogetherHersheyMosaicTostitos CantinaPepsicoMotiveBeauty at the BentwaySephoraSalt XC
Best Entertainment Experience
-
D23 Walkthrough ExperienceMarvel StudiosAKJOHNSTONSquid Game 4.56K RunNetflixHudsonGrayOvernightmarePeacockIHEARTCOMIX
Best Experiential Stunt
-
UP House ExperienceAirbnbVERB, ProduceCaptain Morgan Rum StreetDiageoNVE Experience AgencyThe Blue GloveGEICOMomentum Worldwide
Best Mobile Marketing Tour
-
GUTS World Tour Bus ExperienceOlivia Rodrigo & Geffen RecordsIHEARTCOMIXGalaxy AI KioskSamsungCheil GermanyForever Forward Tour 2024WorkdayMAKR
Best Multicultural Event Program
-
Dallah’s Treasure BlendStarbucksGeorge P. JohnsonNoche UFCUFC160over90The ShoutoutWalmartGiant Spoon
Best Outdoor Activation
-
Basecamp KO3BFGoodrichAmp AgencyTabby LanewayCoachJack Morton WorldwideRaise Your BannersHBO MaxGiant Spoon
Best Pop-Up Store or Experience
-
Jobstacle CourseMike’s Hard LemonadeAllied Global MarketingStanley 1913 x BarbieStanley DrinkwearPink Sparrow, MKG, ACC AdvisoryLive Más Drive-Thru CamTaco BellDeeplocal
Best Sampling Event
-
Cold Foam HouseInternational DelightInspira MarketingWild Times Square TakeoverJack Link’sMilestone Integrated Marketing, Newbridge MarketingSnack HouseKings HawaiianEntertainment 3Sixty, Lime Media
Best Sports Sponsorship Experience
-
Las Vegas Grand PrixHeinekenCorso Marketing GroupCopa AméricaMichelob UltraSparksFanFestVerizonMomentum Worldwide
New! Best Night-Life Event
-
Red One’s Krampus BarAmazon MGM StudiosAllied Global MarketingPeacock Lounge at NBC Sports HouseNBC SportsEventLink GroupSuntory Sessions x Black LagoonSuntory Global Spirits9Rooftops Marketing
Strategy & Execution Categories
Best B-to-B Conference or Event
-
Canva CreateCanvaCzarnowski CollectiveKnowledge 2024ServiceNowSparks, Freeman, i4D Events, InVisionWorkhuman Live 2024WorkhumanMedia Loft
Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 or Less)
-
The Coramino CupGran CoraminoSidecarHolidogsSam’s ClubHavas StreetThe Nuptse LockerThe North FaceNewbridge Marketing
Best Influencer Program
-
Electrify Your SoleCadillacJack Morton WorldwideMalibu Skin LabCetaphilTH ExperientialKando Trip 2024SonyBlue Pixel
Best Media or Launch Event
-
Punk Bunny Coffee Launch7-ElevenUnited Entertainment GroupKICKS UnboxingNissanGeorge P. JohnsonVehicle Reveal EventScout MotorsNew Moon
Best Multi-Market Event Campaign (B-to-C)
-
EAFC ClubhouseEA SPORTSAmplifyBobblehead YOU! TourState FarmInfinity Marketing TeamLet's Do Dinner Summer SeriesStella ArtoisSalt XC
Best Production of an Event (B-to-B)
-
HPE Discover 2024Hewlett Packard Enterprisei4D EventsShopify Summit 2024ShopifySalt XCSeller Summit 2024Walmart Marketplaceavad3 Event Production
Best Production of an Event (B-to-C)
-
Michigan Central OpenFord Motor CompanyCIVICJameson Irish Whiskey: St. Patrick’s EvePernod Ricard160over90Live at Le LouvreVisaBRUT, Imagination
Best Roadshow or Multi-Market Event (B-to-B)
-
B2BelieveThe Bait ShoppeBusiness Innovation SessionsVerizon BusinessCIVICWorkday RisingWorkdaySparks, George P. Johnson
Best Single-Market Event (B-to-C)
-
All Out for Fallout DayAmazon Prime VideoCartwheel & CoNOLA Eats FestPepsiMotivePurina ClubPurinaMomentum Worldwide
Best Use of Event Technology
-
Fearless HellevatorFXCreative RiffEncore AI ExhibitIntelMosaicChorus of LightSamsungAmplify
Best Use of Live Events for Content
-
NowchellaGreenLight Media & Marketing, Live NationShine AwayHello SunshineMirrored MediaLive at Le LouvreVisaImagination, BRUT
New! Best Small Meeting Experience
-
Founder’s Council 2024AmwayWilson DowAscent National Meeting 2025Orion Advisor SolutionsProsceniumNXT FY25Quest Softwareedgefactory
Trade Show Categories
Best In-Booth Trade Show Activation/Experience
-
Calling the ShotsIBMGeorge P. JohnsonIntel AI Living CityIntelJack Morton WorldwideThe Future is NowWaymoNVE Experience Agency
Best Trade Show Exhibit Over 50x50
-
The HENKAKUVERSE at Drupa 2024RicohEmotaCES 2025SamsungCheil Worldwide, MC²CES 2025SiemensSparks, Freeman AV
Best Trade Show Exhibit Under 50x50
-
CES 2025AbbottFactory360IMPACT 2024CyberArk
