Finalists Announced!

EX AWARDS GALA

Presented by
Project

Some call it the Oscars of events. Others, the Golden Globes of experiential. We call it the biggest party of the year that you don’t have to plan. The most prestigious recognition program for the experiential marketing industry is taking a trip back to 1960’s Las Vegas to celebrate the year’s most award-winning people and programs across 29 unique categories. Grab your tux or your vintage party dress because we’re raising our glasses to the future of live experiences and the power of nostalgia with a one-night trip back in time when the music was swingin,’ the Rat Pack was singin’ and the slots were… cha-chingin’. (Listen to the official 2025 Ex Awards playlist for more inspo.)

Date: April 14, 2024 | 6:30 p.m. 
Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, at the Experiential Marketing Summit
Dress code: Retro Las Vegas (formal or semi-formal encouraged)
Price: $385 per ticket; $3,850 for a table of 10.
*Registration required.

Finalists

Activation Categories

Best Cause/Community Program

  • Sweeter Together
    Hershey
    Mosaic
  • Tostitos Cantina
    Pepsico
    Motive
  • Beauty at the Bentway
    Sephora
    Salt XC

Best Entertainment Experience

  • D23 Walkthrough Experience
    Marvel Studios
    AKJOHNSTON
  • Squid Game 4.56K Run
    Netflix
    HudsonGray
  • Overnightmare
    Peacock
    IHEARTCOMIX

Best Experiential Stunt

  • UP House Experience
    Airbnb
    VERB, Produce
  • Captain Morgan Rum Street
    Diageo
    NVE Experience Agency
  • The Blue Glove
    GEICO
    Momentum Worldwide

Best Mobile Marketing Tour

  • GUTS World Tour Bus Experience
    Olivia Rodrigo & Geffen Records
    IHEARTCOMIX
  • Galaxy AI Kiosk
    Samsung
    Cheil Germany
  • Forever Forward Tour 2024
    Workday
    MAKR

Best Multicultural Event Program

  • Dallah’s Treasure Blend
    Starbucks
    George P. Johnson
  • Noche UFC
    UFC
    160over90
  • The Shoutout
    Walmart
    Giant Spoon

Best Outdoor Activation

  • Basecamp KO3
    BFGoodrich
    Amp Agency
  • Tabby Laneway
    Coach
    Jack Morton Worldwide
  • Raise Your Banners
    HBO Max
    Giant Spoon

Best Pop-Up Store or Experience

  • Jobstacle Course
    Mike’s Hard Lemonade
    Allied Global Marketing
  • Stanley 1913 x Barbie
    Stanley Drinkwear
    Pink Sparrow, MKG, ACC Advisory
  • Live Más Drive-Thru Cam
    Taco Bell
    Deeplocal

Best Sampling Event

  • Cold Foam House
    International Delight
    Inspira Marketing
  • Wild Times Square Takeover
    Jack Link’s
    Milestone Integrated Marketing, Newbridge Marketing
  • Snack House
    Kings Hawaiian
    Entertainment 3Sixty, Lime Media

Best Sports Sponsorship Experience

  • Las Vegas Grand Prix
    Heineken
    Corso Marketing Group
  • Copa América
    Michelob Ultra
    Sparks
  • FanFest
    Verizon
    Momentum Worldwide

New! Best Night-Life Event

  • Red One’s Krampus Bar
    Amazon MGM Studios
    Allied Global Marketing
  • Peacock Lounge at NBC Sports House
    NBC Sports
    EventLink Group
  • Suntory Sessions x Black Lagoon
    Suntory Global Spirits
    9Rooftops Marketing

Strategy & Execution Categories

Best B-to-B Conference or Event

  • Canva Create
    Canva
    Czarnowski Collective
  • Knowledge 2024
    ServiceNow
    Sparks, Freeman, i4D Events, InVision
  • Workhuman Live 2024
    Workhuman
    Media Loft

Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 or Less)

  • The Coramino Cup
    Gran Coramino
    Sidecar
  • Holidogs
    Sam’s Club
    Havas Street
  • The Nuptse Locker
    The North Face
    Newbridge Marketing

Best Influencer Program

  • Electrify Your Sole
    Cadillac
    Jack Morton Worldwide
  • Malibu Skin Lab
    Cetaphil
    TH Experiential
  • Kando Trip 2024
    Sony
    Blue Pixel

Best Media or Launch Event

  • Punk Bunny Coffee Launch
    7-Eleven
    United Entertainment Group
  • KICKS Unboxing
    Nissan
    George P. Johnson
  • Vehicle Reveal Event
    Scout Motors
    New Moon

Best Multi-Market Event Campaign (B-to-C)

  • EAFC Clubhouse
    EA SPORTS
    Amplify
  • Bobblehead YOU! Tour
    State Farm
    Infinity Marketing Team
  • Let's Do Dinner Summer Series
    Stella Artois
    Salt XC

Best Production of an Event (B-to-B)

  • HPE Discover 2024
    Hewlett Packard Enterprise
    i4D Events
  • Shopify Summit 2024
    Shopify
    Salt XC
  • Seller Summit 2024
    Walmart Marketplace
    avad3 Event Production

Best Production of an Event (B-to-C)

  • Michigan Central Open
    Ford Motor Company
    CIVIC
  • Jameson Irish Whiskey: St. Patrick’s Eve
    Pernod Ricard
    160over90
  • Live at Le Louvre
    Visa
    BRUT, Imagination

Best Roadshow or Multi-Market Event (B-to-B)

  • B2Believe
    LinkedIn
    The Bait Shoppe
  • Business Innovation Sessions
    Verizon Business
    CIVIC
  • Workday Rising
    Workday
    Sparks, George P. Johnson

Best Single-Market Event (B-to-C)

  • All Out for Fallout Day
    Amazon Prime Video
    Cartwheel & Co
  • NOLA Eats Fest
    Pepsi
    Motive
  • Purina Club
    Purina
    Momentum Worldwide

Best Use of Event Technology

  • Fearless Hellevator
    FX
    Creative Riff
  • Encore AI Exhibit
    Intel
    Mosaic
  • Chorus of Light
    Samsung
    Amplify

Best Use of Live Events for Content

  • Nowchella
    Google
    GreenLight Media & Marketing, Live Nation
  • Shine Away
    Hello Sunshine
    Mirrored Media
  • Live at Le Louvre
    Visa
    Imagination, BRUT

New! Best Small Meeting Experience

  • Founder’s Council 2024
    Amway
    Wilson Dow
  • Ascent National Meeting 2025
    Orion Advisor Solutions
    Proscenium
  • NXT FY25
    Quest Software
    edgefactory

Trade Show Categories

Best In-Booth Trade Show Activation/Experience

  • Calling the Shots
    IBM
    George P. Johnson
  • Intel AI Living City
    Intel
    Jack Morton Worldwide
  • The Future is Now
    Waymo
    NVE Experience Agency

Best Trade Show Exhibit Over 50x50

  • The HENKAKUVERSE at Drupa 2024
    Ricoh
    Emota
  • CES 2025
    Samsung
    Cheil Worldwide, MC²
  • CES 2025
    Siemens
    Sparks, Freeman AV

Best Trade Show Exhibit Under 50x50

  • CES 2025
    Abbott
    Factory360
  • IMPACT 2024
    CyberArk
    VDA
  • AWS re:Invent 2024
    Intel
    Taylor

Tentpole Categories

Best Festival Activation

  • CASA BACARDÍ
    BACARDÍ
    Live Nation
  • Rolling Loud Miami
    Backwoods
    Matrix MKTG
  • Porsche Full Service @ SXSW
    Porsche
    Public School, Creative Studio

Best Gaming or Esports Experience

  • Evolution at ICE 2025
    Evolution
    Impact XM
  • Gamerhood: Neo City
    State Farm
    Infinity Marketing Team
  • Ready / Sui / Play
    Sui Foundation
    Invisible North

New! Best Fan Convention or Expo Experience

  • Abbott Elementary: A.V.A. Fest
    ABC
    Creative Riff
  • Descendants: The Rise of Red at VidCon
    Disney Branded Television
    Mirrored Media
  • Clash of Clans Bathroom Battlestation
    Supercell
    Jack Morton Worldwide

New! Best Olympic Activation

  • For Every Golden Moment
    Corona Cero
    WINK
  • Rendezvous: Olympic Pavilion
    Samsung
    Cheil Germany
  • Café de ConneXion
    Xfinity
    GMR Marketing

