Presented by



Some call it the Oscars of events. Others, the Golden Globes of experiential. We call it the biggest party of the year that you don’t have to plan. The most prestigious recognition program for the experiential marketing industry is taking a trip back to 1960’s Las Vegas to celebrate the year’s most award-winning people and programs across 29 unique categories. Grab your tux or your vintage party dress because we’re raising our glasses to the future of live experiences and the power of nostalgia with a one-night trip back in time when the music was swingin,’ the Rat Pack was singin’ and the slots were… cha-chingin’. (Listen to the official 2025 Ex Awards playlist for more inspo.)

Date: April 14, 2024 | 6:30 p.m.

Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, at the Experiential Marketing Summit

Dress code: Retro Las Vegas (formal or semi-formal encouraged)