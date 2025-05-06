B-to-B Dream Team 2025: Meet Pedro Chira

Event Marketer’s 2025 B-to-B Dream has been unveiled. Each month, we’re sitting down with one of our all-stars to talk trends, best practices and all things uniquely b-to-b.

How do you create IRL events in a digital industry? That’s the question that keeps things exciting for Pedro Chira, director-global field marketing at Circle, a global financial technology firm in the crypto space. Chira became interested in cryptocurrency during the pandemic, and his research led him to Circle and his current position, where he works on around 60 to 80 events per year, ranging in size from tier-one events that involve a lot of cross-team collaboration to smaller turnkey operations to the Circle Dev Summit series.

“Making events in a space like this is about telling good human stories, as to how the technology can really change your life,” Chira says. “There are a lot of things that are being said about crypto, but I don’t think anybody really understands what it is. So when we are activating in person, you’re able to look at people’s faces and talk to a human to understand the vision of what the technology can do.”

Chira manages a team of five, who are based around the world, from the U.S. to Singapore, and their biggest project is TOKEN2049, a global conference series billed as the world’s largest crypto event, which took place last week in Dubai and will return later this year in Singapore, Oct. 1-2. As a platinum sponsor of the sold-out event, Circle typically pops up a large presence at TOKEN2049, including a booth on the show floor, a lounge for meetings with prospects and partners, speaking sessions, and invite-only dinners and happy hours.

“Our industry is a very digital industry, like everything that you’re building with blockchain and cryptocurrency, it’s not something that’s tangible, so it’s kind of hard to do a little bit of a stand and show and tell. But the way we do it is through a lot of videos, demos and office hours,” Chira says. “People who go into a nascent space like crypto and blockchain do it because they truly believe in the technology, use it in their daily lives and want to spread the gospel of what it is and could be. In order for us to be effective, we have to match that same level of passion and show them we are part of the ecosystem.”

Prior to discovering his own passion for crypto, marketing was Chira’s first love, and he decided early on to make it his career, earning a master’s in integrated marketing communications at Northwestern University. Chira took on his first big role in marketing at CME Group, leading global customer marketing for the financial services company. Having a hand in trade shows, conferences and activations for finance and agricultural markets during that time sparked an interest in events, and now, he’s looking to redefine how Circle leverages events to reach a technology-savvy, future-forward audience.

Fun Fact: When Pedro Chira hires new team members, he’s not expecting them to be crypto experts because it’s “such a new industry.” Rather, he’s looking for candidates to bring curiosity and a willingness to learn about the crypto space.

“We have an incredible design team here at Circle, and they make the technology come to life in our trade shows,” he says. “We make our booths look more futuristic with bright colors and bright lights. There’s a lot of 3D art on the booth walls and conceptual designs of what a blockchain looks like and how money could move seamlessly because we’re the issuers of a stablecoin. We definitely use metaphors, as well, like equating blockchains to highways—faster ways of moving funds without having roadblocks like stop signs. It really is about graphic design.”

The No. 1 best practice Chira lives by for his events is drafting and maintaining retrospectives for each program because they’re what he references as he develops plans for the year ahead. In addition to sending out attendee surveys post-event to find out what worked and what didn’t, he encourages his team to reflect on every detail of the event.

“Write it all down and put in the pictures, the stats and the KPIs in one place, because it’s very easy to forget right after the event ends and you’re on to the next one. The retrospective tells the story of not just success, but also the amount of work and effort you put into it, if the event was worth the investment and what we got out of it,” Chira says. “I get excited with crypto events because we don’t have to follow the same mold as traditional events. Every time I go to these trade shows, I am on the lookout to see what’s happening and what’s next, and AI is the new frontier.”

