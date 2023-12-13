Full Coverage: The 2023 Experience Design & Technology Awards

Recognizing the best use of design and technology in experiential marketing

After all of the paring down and pivots the event industry has experienced, this year signaled the return of programs that were not only full-scale, but built to enrich the attendee experience in fresh ways by offering “more”—more tailored, more technical, more sophisticated, more value. And you’ll only need a quick glance at the 11th annual Experience Design & Technology Awards (EDTAs) to see that the tools and tactics leveraged in the winning campaigns delivered on all of the above.

In an era when speed is prioritized above all else, and modern-day conveniences have engendered high expectations for immediate access and instant gratification, the 2023 EDTA winners expertly matched the right technology and design concepts with the right experiential strategies to swiftly give the people what they want, and crush KPIs at the same time.

From dazzling takeovers and tours to live-wired exhibits and stage presentations, the winning programs represent outstanding use of experience design and innovative event technology across a wide variety of consumer-targeted and business-to-business event formats. And with seven new categories added to the roster—including Best Reuse of an Exhibit Build or Materials, Best Demo Zone and Best Use of Artificial Intelligence—there were more ways than ever for event teams to showcase the spectrum of their work.

Judged by a panel of brand-side event marketers, campaigns were scored based on their ability to demonstrate creativity and relevance, a sound logistical approach, flawless execution and measurable impact. Our editorial team then analyzed the results and crafted mini case studies of excellence for the first place (gold), second place (silver) and third place (bronze) winners. Now, as we bid farewell to another year, we present 72 exceptional applications of event design and technology to fuel your playbooks in the months ahead.

Congratulations to all of the winners. We see you—and we want more.