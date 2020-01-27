Photo Tour: Pandora and Target Team up for a Latin-infused Music Experience

Providing free, curated experiences for its listeners has always been part of Pandora’s event playbook, but the brand recently upped the ante by partnering with Target, which served as presenting sponsor of the brand’s Nuestro Sound experience for 440 Pandora listeners in the Los Angeles area. The Latin-infused event, held in December at Candela La Brea, one of the first Latin clubs in L.A., featured a headlining performance by Pedro Capo as well as activations and photo moments. And while the brands didn’t know it in the planning stages, the theme of the all-ages experience quickly became “familia” on-site.

Surrounded by co-branded messaging and soft, red lighting, attendees could strike a pose under a 12-foot by 10-foot floral wall featuring a combination of real red, pink and purple roses (the flowers were later donated to Amanecer Community Counseling Services for their holiday party, where underserved youth received toys). They could also temporarily get whisked away to the shore in the Caribbean Glow photo booth featuring LED palm trees and an optical illusion, or head to the Beauty Bar to get makeovers and test out products from the Reina Rebelde line sold at Target.

After DJ Chava warmed up the crowd, Capo, who had just won Song of the Year at the Latin Grammys, took the stage for an hour-long set. Attendees were sent home with Reina Rebelde products and Target gift cards.

For a closer look at the Nuestro Sound event, check out the gallery below. Agencies: NVE Experience Agency (production); Elemento L2 (Target’s multicultural event agency); the Petal Workshop (floral installations); Technical Production Services, LLC (lighting and sound).

Photo courtesy: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Pandora