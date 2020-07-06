Content and Gameplay Collide with OMEN’s Virtual Esports Event

Combining esports, music, fashion and skating, HP’s Omen partnered with contemporary fashion and streetwear platform Hypebeast to host the first Omen Underground on June 24, a virtual livestream event that explored how gaming has “transcended its historic boundaries into the wider world of contemporary culture.” The event featured a live dj set, a Hypetalks panel discussion, an esports faceoff on the title, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, as well as Omen product giveaways. The idea: to bring together various communities for an evening of programming while highlighting Omen products.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. ET with a live dj set from Toro y Moi from his studio. Afterward, viewers tuned in to a Hypetalks Business of Hype panel discussion featuring host Jeff Staple of Staple Design, FaZe Clan esports organization member FaZe Nikan, and Daryl Butler, head of HP marketing for U.S. consumer personal systems. Then, pro skaters Ishod Wair, Lizzie Armanto and Leticia Bufon went head-to-head on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, with the winning player given the opportunity to donate 10 Omen PC setups to the charity of their choice. Omen also awarded one lucky viewer with a prize pack featuring the new Omen 15 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core Processors.

The livestream garnered 481,000 viewers and 400,000 unique Twitch chatters, as well as 5.3 million social impressions and 4,600 product giveaway engagements.

“Omen Underground marks a significant step for HP’s gaming brand—Omen—to step into the cultural sphere,” Butler says. “By partnering with a diverse set of cultural influencers and partners, we are delighted to explore and demonstrate how gaming is evolving its niche to become influential in contemporary culture.” Agency: Infinity Marketing Team, Culver City, CA.

CHECK OUT A CLIP FROM THE PANEL:

AND THE GAMEPLAY: