For many consumers, Sunday evenings represent a time to wind down, settle in and, perhaps, ward off the Sunday scaries. But longstanding Major League Soccer (MLS) partner Continental Tire aimed to switch up the narrative with a 360-degree campaign that positioned Sunday Night Soccer as an occasion for energy, friendly rivalries and making some noise.

The program kicked off in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, ahead of the MLS season opener between the LA Galaxy and New York City FC, with a mobile fan experience anchored by a branded, glass-walled truck.

The vehicle operated as a traveling living room designed to authentically tap into soccer culture and drive viewership of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire on Apple TV.

The truck traveled and turned heads across L.A. over the weekend, and made a stop in Venice Beach for media interviews, before parking at the Galaxy’s home turf at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Feb. 22 before the match. There, consumers who registered for a chance to win an Apple TV subscription were invited to step aboard and into the installation to capture content.

The setup included a Continental-yellow couch, coffee table, side tables and lamps, rug and other furnishings meant to replicate the ritual of watching Sunday Night Soccer at home with family or friends. Participants also walked away with a custom t-shirt.

“We’re all about tapping into fan culture,” says Casper Svanemose, head of marketing communications, North America, at Continental Tire. “The most important thing with sponsorships is understanding what that culture is truly about. Our goal is to celebrate soccer as a whole, connect with supporters and what they care about, and create a unique experience.”

Continental and MLS additionally leveraged a partnership with Olympic gold medalist and Angel City FC forward Sydney Leroux, who captured, and starred in, original content within the living room installation during the weekend, including conducting interviews with influencers, and talking shop with legendary former pro soccer player Cobi Jones.

A REPEATABLE, SCALABLE STRATEGY

“This idea of a mobile living room is built around a behavior that we could take from market to market, not like a billboard that you could totally tune out,” says Radhika Duggal, cmo at Major League Soccer. “Continental is the sponsor of the campaign, and it makes them the facilitator of that moment, which we felt really strongly about… So we haven’t determined yet, does this go to 10 markets or one market, but we’re excited to evaluate the success, and then think about, is this something that continues throughout the season—and it can be, because it’s scalable in that way.”

While Continental Tire will not serve an official sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, the brand will continue to double down on its MLS partnership, and commitment to the sport, which Svanemose says the company has more heavily invested in this year so that “when you think about soccer, you think about Continental Tire. Whether you’re scrolling on your phone, second-screening during a match, or at the stadium, Continental Tire is part of that experience.”

As soccer continues to explode in North America, Continental is hedging its bets on the sport and its passionate fandom. “We call it ‘owning the soccer ecosystem,’ and we want to lead in that space,” Svanemose explains. “We don’t want to be just another logo on the sidelines; we want to show up in ways that matter and truly make an impact.” Agency: Copa90.

Photos: Courtesy of Major League Soccer

Related: