If you’ve never taken a slide instead of an escalator, you haven’t been to AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services’ flagship global cloud-computing conference, which took place Dec. 1-5 in Las Vegas. The 14th annual gathering (T3 Expo served as general contractor) brought together thousands of cloud computing experts, builders, partners, and tech enthusiasts to learn about Agentic AI and the future of software development. Some of the keynotes were also streamed live on the new AWS Fortnite Island. Here’s what else you missed.

The Fragrance Lab

To showcase how brands can use Amazon’s Bedrock and Nova AI to create custom products and campaigns, Amazon tapped the art of the perfumery. Attendees put on headphones and answered several questions about their personality and scent preferences, and the Lab translated that to rich undertones and florals with a touch of citrus, or whatever it thought was appropriate.

Visual campaign assets were also generated right there on the spot, and Amazon Nova Reel evaluated the campaign. If attendees shared their experience on socials with #awsfrangrancelab, they got to keep their creation. We’d say that unique GenAI-powered activations have hit a new high note. (Agency: Wildlife)

AI Sticker Studio

Just off the floor, sketches and doodles came to life with the help of Amazon’s services (Bedrock and SageMaker) as custom stickers, a hit in the tech world and beyond. All that was required was drawing with a stylus and a little imagination, and GenAI did the rest.

AWS Merch with Purpose

It’s cool to be able to walk out of a store without having to scan items—also a way to showcase Amazon’s technology—but it’s even cooler when each purchase fuels a charitable cause. AWS donated an amount equal to the pre-tax purchase price sold at its store to Project 150, a Las Vegas-based organization that offers free support and services to homeless and disadvantaged high school students in Southern Nevada so that they can graduate.

Adobe x Coca-Cola

Adobe showed off how the company’s AI-powered products can empower creators of all skill levels and build brand love in a highly popular activation with Coca-Cola, where attendees could design their own cans and walk away with an experience both innovative and refreshing.

House of Kiro

Enter the code base, if you dare… was the message as attendees entered Kiro’s haunted house, “filled with developer nightmares and horrors” that get countered by “restless agent spirits” eager to take on tougher challenges. AWS re:Invent 2025 attendees couldn’t wait to test out their survival skills.

Wiz… Zzzz…

Security teams sleep better with Wiz was the premise behind this dreamy booth by Wiz, complete with floating clouds, fluffy sheep, and a collection of bedtime stories. Cybersecurity Wizards helped attendees take deeper dives into their cloud security dreams. Prizes hid behind “ZZZs” of urls. Sleep masks and socks—as well as an Oura ring drawing—added cozy touches. And of course, there’s nothing like a geeky PJ party. (Design and Build: Exhibitus)

Intel

AI-powered Intel processors took center stage at this visually stunning booth. Attendees could put the pedal to the metal with a Formula 1 racing simulation, highlighting Cintra’s database and cloud infrastructure, or witness the next generation of robots, powered by AWS and IntelXeon 6 processors, as well as use large language models to tap into autonomous movement, sight, and understanding.

CrowdStrike

A large-than-life statue of Famous Chollima, a notorious hacking group, loomed over the entrance to the CrowdStrike exhibit at AWS re:Invent 2025, where attendees could dive deep into product demos as well as pick up collectible swag as they learned about reimagining cloud security with Agentic AI. (Agency: VDA)

Rubrik

Floating kinetic orbs and cascading fabric ribbons drew attention across the aisles to Rubrik’s booth, providing a visually engaging representation of the Rubrik Agent Cloud, the newest offering by the cybersecurity company. Under the canopy, sleek product stations anchored the narrative in practical outcomes. (Design and Build: Impact XM)

Eon

Cloud backup company Eon invited attendees to step aboard the “Cloud Express,” a VR rollercoaster, and score tickets to the company’s first birthday party at Eon’s First Class Club at the Palazzo.

Datadog

Cloud-scale observability platform Datadog had two booths on the floor where attendees could explore its AI-powered products, but before they ever got there, they didn’t miss their chance to skip the escalator and take that slide because sometimes the fastest path to insight is also the most fun.

Photos by Anna Huddleston