Podcast: EM Editors Take San Diego Comic-Con 2025

San Diego Comic-Con is the epicenter of fandom, annually bringing together thousands of fans at the convention center and across the city at off-site brand activations to celebrate the latest in comics, movies, TV and pop culture.

The Event Marketer editors were on the ground to take it all in and bring our firsthand coverage to you in this special edition of the “Event Peeps” podcast. Laugh with us as we recount our run-ins with murderous clowns, alien jump scares, rock stars, cheeky Fun Enforcers and cosplayers who wowed us.

We share our experiences and impressions of Comic-Con, how it has evolved through the years, the standout activations and the experiential trends to watch. Plus, we highlight the exclusive swag we stood hours in line to snag and our predictions for the event’s future.

Listen here:

