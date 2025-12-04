EX AWARDS GALA
In a world of artificial everything, the brand experience is a catalyst for the real: real people, real connection, real energy. The 2026 Ex Awards celebrates the brands and creators behind this year’s most powerful experiential programs. It’s your moment to step into the spotlight and show off your main-character energy at the event marketing industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony. Event marketers create iconic moments and lasting movements that inspire and influence business outcomes. You aren’t just part of the story, you are the story. So let’s raise a glass to you.
Date: May 18, 2026| 6:30 p.m.
Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, at the Experiential Marketing Summit
Dress code: At this ceremony, people are the heroes. Bring your “main character formal” energy: your power suit or dress… whatever makes you, you. Statement pieces and creative interpretations are welcome.
Price: $385 per ticket; $3,850 for a table of 10.
*Registration required.
Finalists
Activation Categories
Best Cause/Community Program
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‘Bites & Beats’ Sunday Night SpotlightEcolabStorylink Creative1A FestFreedom ForumPinnacleCricket to Conquer CancerThe Princess Margaret Cancer FoundationAstound Group
Best Entertainment Experience
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The White Lotus ExperienceHBO MaxMKGYOU Season 5NetflixInvisible NorthBeast Games Season 2 VIP Creator ScreeningPrime VideoMirrored Media
Best Experiential Stunt
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Goodnight Moon SuiteSheraton HotelsFAVOUR, Wieden+Kennedy New YorkStarbies: The Overnight Album Release Party TakeoverStarbucksOn Board ExperientialPercy Jackson and the Olympians Immersive Water StuntThe Walt Disney CompanyNVE Experience Agency
Best Mobile Marketing Tour
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Bring Your Flavor TourBlue Diamond AlmondsInspira MarketingKings Hawaiian Made for FootballKings HawaiianEntertainment 3Sixty, Lime Media, Taylor DesignsWalmart DeliversWalmartGiant Spoon
Best Multicultural Event Program
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Grand Marnier Presents DS2 Remixed: The BalletCampari GroupTeam EpiphanyThe Samsung Galaxy Hangeul Truck Cultural TourSamsung ElectronicsCheil USATienda SuperstarWSSIn-house
Best Night Life Event
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La Placita de BACARDÍBACARDÍCat/Alina ProductionsAvenida Desperados: Igniting the Latin VibeHeinekenJack Morton WorldwideResonance by Suntory Global SpiritsSuntory Global Spirits9 Rooftops
Best Olympic Activation
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Michelob Ultra SummitAB InBevSparksHome of the Olympics Hospitality SuiteHBO MaxImpact XM, now Jack MortonTeam USA Welcome ExperienceU.S. Olympic & Paralympic CommitteeThe 40 Love Agency, Satis&Fy, True Staging, Blitz Creative, RockIt
Best Outdoor Activation
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IBM AI Sports Club in the ParkIBMGeorge P. JohnsonLego World Play DayLegoAmplifyScout Motors at LA Auto Show 2025Scout MotorsNew Moon
Best Pop-Up Store or Experience
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NBA 2K26 House of 2K2K GamesIn-houseLiquid I.V. BodegaLiquid I.V.NVE Experience AgencyLego Holiday LaneThe Lego GroupXD Agency
Best Sampling Event
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Austin GP ‘Domenica Italiana’Barilla AmericaEngage ResonateE.L. Fudge Choco Vanilla LaunchKeebler, Ferrero U.S.A.Guru House, Golin, AnomalyTorani Flavor FactoryToraniDeeplocal
Best Sports Sponsorship Experience
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DICK's Sporting Goods at WNBA Live 2025DICK's Sporting Goods, NikeMotiveEmpowering. Legendary. Femalese.l.f. CosmeticsThe Bait ShoppeThe USAA Experience at the 126th Army-Navy GameUSAA160over90
Strategy & Execution Categories
Best B-to-B Conference or Event
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Dell Technologies WorldDell TechnologiesInvision, PinnacleTech Immersion 2025: A New Kind of Training EventGoogle CloudOpus Agency, Gramercy TechWorkday RisingWorkdaySparks, Freeman, George P. Johnson, MKR
Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 or Less)
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The Fordham Pizza ShopFordham UniversityOlogieHulu Deli Boys LaunchHuluAllied Global MarketingTreat StreetThe Farmer’s DogCartwheel & Co. Marketing
Best Influencer Program
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2025 Ford Ready. Set. Go. Ambassador SummitFord Motor CompanyWPP Media, ØuterkindUno Social Clubs National CampaignMattelMirrored Media2025 T-Mobile Un-carrier Event at F1 Las Vegas Grand PrixT-MobileProscenium
Best Media or Launch Event
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Ford Racing and Red Bull Racing: 2026 LaunchFord Motor CompanyImaginationMaqbool Fida Husain Museum OpeningQatar FoundationfischerAppeltBar Tender by WingstopWingstopFactory360
Best Multi-Market Event Campaign (B-to-C)
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Canva World Tour 2025CanvaPublic School, Czarnowski, Lime Media, AmplifyBringing Alien: Earth into the Real WorldFX NetworksCartwheel & Co. MarketingLocal Eats Restaurant TakeoversPepsiCoMotive
Best Production of an Event (B-to-B)
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Amazon Port at Cannes LionsAmazonSalt Productions, Pinch CreativeCaterpillar Centennial TourCaterpillarMC², History FactoryThe Place to B2BThe Bait Shoppe
Best Production of an Event (B-to-C)
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Nike at The Shaw All Star Weekend 2026NikeIDEKOSurvivor Season 50 ChallengeParamount, CBSToolSpace to DreamSamsungAmplify
Best Roadshow or Multi-Market Event (B-to-B)
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Prime Video ExpressPrime VideoDesignSceneThe Taste Collective by 1800 TequilaProximo SpiritsSidecar DrinksVerizon Business SolutionsVerizonCivic Entertainment Group
Best Single-Market Event (B-to-C)
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illy Takes ManhattanillycaffèInspira MarketingNike WNBA All-Star Inaugural NX3 TournamentNikeIDEKODon Julio Por Amor: An Immersive Tasting ExperienceTequila Don JulioNVE Experience Agency
Best Small Meeting Experience
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CollegeVine VINEYARD SummitCollegeVineAnalog EventsDoorDash Ads at 2025 Cannes LionsDoorDashJack Morton WorldwideIntuit ConnectIntuitAgency EA
Best Use of AI
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The Workshop from Google GeminiInklingMeant to Be Agentforce ActivationSalesforceOpus AgencySnowflake Summit 2025 ‘Falling Snow’ ExperienceSnowflakeInvision
Best Use of Event Technology
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Alienware x Twitch: The ArtifactDell TechnologiesCognition InteractiveAgentic AI on the American Mainstreet: Salesforce Dreamforce 2025SalesforceLeft Field LabsFeel the SpeedT-MobileNRG Experiential
Best Use of Live Events for Content
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FollowarsAmazon Ads for Twitch / Twitch Brand Partnership StudioHaus of ParkInstagram CarversationsInstagram by MetaGrow Marketing, The Lede Company, HUNTER PRRogers ReplayRogersSalt XC
Trade Show Categories
Best In-Booth Trade Show Activation
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Amazon at OMR FestivalAmazon AdsSalt Productions, Pinch CreativeASH ‘Dual Harmony’ EngagementNovartis
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