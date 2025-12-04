In a world of artificial everything, the brand experience is a catalyst for the real: real people, real connection, real energy. The 2026 Ex Awards celebrates the brands and creators behind this year’s most powerful experiential programs. It’s your moment to step into the spotlight and show off your main-character energy at the event marketing industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony. Event marketers create iconic moments and lasting movements that inspire and influence business outcomes. You aren’t just part of the story, you are the story. So let’s raise a glass to you.

Date: May 18, 2026| 6:30 p.m.

Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, at the Experiential Marketing Summit

Dress code: At this ceremony, people are the heroes. Bring your “main character formal” energy: your power suit or dress… whatever makes you, you. Statement pieces and creative interpretations are welcome.

Price: $385 per ticket; $3,850 for a table of 10.

*Registration required.