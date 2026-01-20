CES 2026: Editors’ Picks for the Best Brand Showcases and Suites

At CES, private showcases and lounges are growing in popularity, as the most influential brands are trading traditional booths on the show floor for quiet, curated spaces that cater to select media, established and prospective clients, as well as internal stakeholders. The idea is to create the most interactive space possible for attendees, while giving the brand organizations the flexibility to design programming at their speed to maximize their time in Vegas.

Let’s take a look inside some of the top (and most accessible) showcases and suites across The Venetian Expo & Convention Center, and Aria Resort & Casino and its C Space Campus.

Amazon Ads

The first lounge we hit belonged to Amazon Ads, and it drew us in with its movie theater-themed aesthetic that carried throughout the lounge in marquee signage, posters and lighting details. The Amazon Ads ambassadors were the friendliest group of brand reps we encountered, with many jumping at the chance to take attendees’ photos, direct them into the lounge and invite them to engage with touch points.

Our favorites were the oversized “Ads That Win” slot machine and the touchscreen vending machine that dropped a prize to attendees who completed a survey. We came away with “Full Funnels” chocolate-filled cone snacks that came in an Amazon Ads-branded package and detailed the brand’s full-funnel advertising solutions (very clever).

Also in the lounge were ample tables and chairs and a Fulfillment Center with a menu to order from. We enjoyed stepping out on the terrace for a moment of fresh air, where there were a number of meetings at standing tables taking place. (Build: Object Construction)

The Female Quotient

Giving women a dedicated space to gather, network and unwind, The Female Quotient returned to CES with the FQ Lounge, “where innovation meets intention.” The lounge took over Iris at the Aria and completely transformed it with pink curtains, an illuminated Vegas marquee and encouraging signage, starting down a hallway featuring oversized playing cards emblazoned with messages like “Welcome to your winning era” and “Bet on you.”

Upon checking in, attendees received a branded wristband and tote bag, and could then enjoy f&b at the Changemaker Café. Panel conversations on topics ranging from AI experimentation to women’s health took place on the pink FQ stage. But attendees flocked to the activations within the lounge.

At the Charm Bar, participants moved down a line to choose three or four charms and then handed their tray of selections to jewelry specialists who connected them onto a keychain ring. Best Buy Ads popped up a Confidence Styling bar, where attendees could book an appointment with makeup and hair stylists. After a glam boost, participants then moved to the flower-decorated Portrait Studio for headshots. All smiles here.

Intel

Intel once again delivered on a refined, experiential showcase within the The Venetian Expo’s convention center meeting rooms that set the stage for elite business conversations and media exposure, all in one.

In typical Intel fashion, the space featured a conversation-fueling showpiece, a massive LED cube where “inside” a hyper-realistic, animated black panther (for Panther Lake, codename for the brand’s Core Ultra Series 3 mobile processors launched at CES 2026) came to life in a cyclical performance, revealing the brand’s logo and chip with a slash of its claws. A perimeter LED ring above synched with the cube and displayed a detailed view of the processor and its benefits. Between these reveals, the panther paced and reacted to movement within its “cage.”

On January 5, the brand hosted 500 attendees for a live-streamed keynote in the ballroom space next door, that at the conclusion, opened up to the Intel Technology Showcase and LED cube experience with the roar of a panther, fog and mist effects, and concluding with a reception for the guests. And of course, the showcase featured detailed demos on Intel-powered innovations with a cast of product experts. A decision we thought worked well: The showcase was invitation-only the first two days of the show, and then open to the public for the final two. Comfortable seating with beverage stations, and nearby meetings rooms, completed the ecosystem.

A refreshing, departure for Intel as far iconography, and one we call a showstopper. (Contributed by EM’s Rachel Boucher)

Reddit

Coffee bars are a dime a dozen around the Las Vegas Convention Center and hotels, so Reddit instead opted for juice, elevating the juice bar experience with a little personalization at the Conversation Bar. At a tablet, attendees explored Reddit conversations and chose their focus for 2026: purpose, energy, balance, creativity, confidence or joy.

Their choice then influenced their drink order at the bar that was serving up “fresh-squeezed Reddit community intelligence.” Joy landed us a refreshing watermelon juice. At the Gift Bar, participants then ordered a customized glass tumbler with their initials, two focus icons and a Reddit icon, available for pickup within five minutes. (Take an Insider Tour of the lounge here.)

Yahoo

Way up in the Aria Sky Suites, Yahoo activated a pastel-colored lounge that gave off comfy, nostalgic vibes inspired by early internet culture. The purple and green checkerboard palette carried throughout the space in artwork, swag designs, signage, cups and even in the latte art on our lavender matcha latte, dubbed the drink of the week. Yahoo set up a wall of giveaways for attendees to choose from. Items ranged from plush keychains and notebooks to gum and lip balms—chosen to help conference-goers gather essentials and recharge.

We noticed that the brand ambassadors who escorted us to the private suite were outfitted in a Yahoo-branded hoodie and sweatpants that featured retro computer icons and doodles, and we weren’t the only ones who admired the combo. Yahoo’s event team said that the hoodie returned this year with a new design after garnering a lot of attention and interest last year. The new black version was up for grabs in a giveaway that attendees were able to enter via a QR code in the suite.

A special touch, Yahoo partnered with comedian Troy Hawke, who is known for complimenting strangers, as Yahoo DSP’s unofficial “Performance Aficionado.” He lent his voice to a novelty button on display that traditionally lets out the signature Yahoo yodel when pressed but instead says encouraging phrases. Hawke also made appearances in the suite, dressed in a purple smoking jacket, to amble around and charm attendees.

Yahoo later moved to The Venetian Resort to host an exclusive evening event, featuring a performance from Public Enemy with rappers Chuck D and Flavor Flav. A playful swag item inspired by Flavor Flav, custom Yahoo clocks were distributed to attendees. We won’t be forgetting Yahoo’s activation any time soon.

Honorable Mention

While some Fortune 1000 brands leaned on comfy chairs and signage, a few “dark horse” companies showed what strategic design and decor can do for the attendee experience. VideoAmp marketing team welcomed us into its Data Garden, which took over Bar Centro by José Andrés in The Shops at Crystals. Designed to be an escape, the team brought in low-investment, high-impact decor to transform the space—green drapes, plants, and floral imagery that transported attendees into a tropical setting to have meetings and intimate conversations.

The space was reconfigurable for a number of themed events during the week—Garden Party Happy Hours, Vine & Dine lunches, Morning Harvest breakfasts, the Botanical Banquet and the Midnight in the Garden after-dark event. Partners Warner Bros. Discovery, Nexstar, TelevisaUnivision, Snowflake and Unplugged Collective joined in on some of the programming, including late-night karaoke… A real hidden gem. (Agency: Turnkey)