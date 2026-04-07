Plus: Exclusive insights from three of the brand-side event marketers we chatted with on-site in their exhibits

Shoptalk Spring 2026 took place March 24-26 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, bringing together more than 10,000 attendees from across the retail, consumer brand and tech landscape, and focusing on AI transformation, retail media and human-centric experiences.

EM was on-site to see how tech companies took trade show engagement to the next level, and to secretly scout how to delegate wedding dress shopping to AI. Here’s what captured our attention.

AI-Personalized Perfumes

Optimizely brought its personalization software capabilities to life with unique scents, created right there in the booth by EveryHuman algorithmic perfumery. After being qualified by a booth staffer, attendees could scan a QR code, chat with an AI bot about their favorite scents and perfume brands, and watch their personalized perfume mixed in front of their eyes.

“I’m always looking for activations that tie in our brand messaging in a unique way,” says Emily Earl, event marketing manager at Optimizely. “This is AI-powered personalization, and that’s what Optimizely does as well.” (Exhibit partner: 2020 Exhibits)

Love Letter to Customers

Postscript built a bodega complete with deli cases and fake security cameras, and even a bodega cat. But in the heart of the activation were the brands that use Postscript for SMS programs. “We’re a tech company, but we’re brand first,” says Angel Kinard, director of events partner marketing at Postscript.

Now brands were shining on the shelves, and steaks—felt-crafted steaks with packaging that drove back to the custom site that is—became the talk of the show. (Exhibit partner: Treehouse Fabrication)

Live Shopping

What better way to showcase the capabilities of a live shopping platform? Whatnot brought attendees right into the action with streaming online selling—and buying—straight from the booth. Watching was fun but they could also participate in real time on their phones, which goes to show how a booth with minimal design can score attention with irresistible action.

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Customized High-End Bags

Attentive had a line around the corner for Béis bags that could be customized with initials or symbols.

Puzzles

With many exhibitors essentially buying attention with expensive giveaways, Iridio brought in aisle traffic with tactile puzzles, such as a Cubebot and a Snake, cleverly riffing on the theme of “Your shoppers are a puzzle.” Some said they picked it up for their kids (but we know better). Items that blend nostalgia, hands-on action, and double as fidget toys continue their reign as some of the most irresistible giveaways and conversation starters.

Engraved Water Bottles

Mercury welcomed attendees into a calm, elevated space built around a custom laser engraving water bottle activation that gave attendees a natural reason to stop and connect with the team. Concrete texture, warm wood, and greenery went perfectly with Fellow bottle in “Sand Dune.” (Partner: MoonLab Productions)

Action in Booth Design

We notice it time and time again: Whenever booth elements move, traffic follows. Intuit Mailchimp brought a bright-yellow booth that was easy to spot across the floor not just because of its color, but also thanks to the dynamic elements of the company’s ecosystem set in motion overhead and on the conveyor belt on the ground.

“Beyond just emails, we wanted to showcase in an engaging and unique way that we’re omni-channel,” says Maddy McCarthy, event marketer at Intuit. “It was brought to life in a fun way that feels authentic to us.” We agree.

Have a story idea? Want us to cover your booth? Reach out to EM’s editor-at-large Anna Huddleston.