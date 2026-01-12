Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Creature Comforts

Last week at CES 2026, our editors noted a distinct move away from the spectacles and theme-park-style thrills of the past, and towards cozier brand environments. The landscape served as yet another signal that a larger, industry-wide paradigm shift is at hand, with both business and consumer attendees increasingly seeking out creature comforts and opportunities for escapism to help combat the uncertain state of the world.

Rituals

In its 2026 Pinterest Predicts trends report, the social media platform named “emotional comfort and belonging” among the key overarching themes detailed in the study, with self-preservation and escapism both making the brand’s list of 21 movements to watch.

According to the report, over the past few years, Pinterest has seen a rise in nostalgia-centric trends that transport people back to the comfort of their childhood, with 55 percent of respondents prioritizing it as a “need” in their daily lives. In addition, 52 percent of respondents are rewatching classic TV or films, and nearly four in 10 are cooking or eating traditional comfort foods. Meanwhile, participants also broadly reported a desire to engage in safe havens, and that they’re finding relief in everyday rituals.

Event Menus

The sentiment was similar among culinary experts who participated in the National Restaurant Association’s 2026 What’s Hot Culinary Forecast, which revealed a quest for comfort food and “flavor-escapism.” In fact, among the report’s 10 chart-topping trends, comfort foods came in at No. 2, and global comfort foods came in at No. 7. In the year ahead, smashed burgers, elevated instant noodles, leveled-up s’mores and Dubai-chocolate-flavored treats are among comfort foods with a twist that are likely to dominate restaurant and event menus.

Travel & Accommodations

Travelers are increasingly seeking out ways to make their surroundings feel like a home away from home. According to Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report, they’re “grounding their journeys in familiarity,” bringing everyday routines to their travels, like streaming familiar shows, and even bringing their pets along for the ride.

Once again, cuisine also plays a role, with nearly 80 percent of travelers reporting they find comfort in familiar menu items, and 77 percent reporting that they enjoy “grocery store tourism,” or perusing food aisles while out of town in an effort to recreate an everyday routine with local flair.

Talk about the comfort zone.

