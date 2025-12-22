Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Iconic Sculptures

To capture the fleeting attention of passersby, you have to go big or go home, and this year, we’ve seen brands popping up towering installations of recognizable icons that have had consumers doing a double take, pulling out their phones to snap photos or even just stopping for a moment to admire the temporary monuments.

As part of its 2025 Wrapped campaign, Spotify went “paws up” in Brazil with an almost 11-foot-tall sculpture of a red hand in a raised paw position, an homage to Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters fan group. At the site, fans could scan a QR code that unlocked an exclusive video of Lady Gaga.

Women’s health brand O Positiv made a statement with its 12-foot-tall pink vagina installation in New York’s Gansevoort Plaza in August. The cheeky sculpture served as an entryway into the brand’s “Wet Girl Summer” block party, filled with dj performances, a product booth and swag station, free treats, photo ops and partner integrations.

At San Diego Comic-Con this summer, ABC’s A Very Abbott Block Party drew us in with larger-than-life sculptures of the “Abbott Elementary” cast, inspired by the season four Claymation-style promo. Lined up behind a hedge, each of the seven figures was detailed with props and clothes unique to the character that fans of the show would pick up on right away, like Gregory with a watering can representing his gardening club and Principal Ava with a mirror showcasing her narcissistic tendencies.

Next month, the “World’s Largest Rubber Duck,” a giant, inflatable art installation that stands 61 feet high and measures 64 feet wide and 74 feet long, is coming to Clearwater, FL, as part of 17-day duck festival that includes a market, 5K, Jeep meetup, birthday bash and concerts. And we can’t forget Timmy, Mama Duck’s 10-foot-tall baby duckling. “What the duck?”

Featured photo: Courtesy of Spotify

Related: