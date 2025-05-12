The Brief: Fuel Stores and ‘Mothers of Max’

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Fuel Stores, retro block parties and Mothers of Max.

THE FUEL STATION OF THE FUTURE POPS UP IN NYC’S GASOLINE ALLEY

Who knew transportation energy could be glam? To spark discussions around the future of fuel, carbon conversion technology company AIRCO transformed a pop-up space in NYC’s storied Gasoline Alley into a chrome-coated “Fuel Store” that served as a space-age gas station located on “Mars.” The strategic location cleverly juxtaposed antiquated methods of powering transportation with the brand’s modern, proprietary AIRMADE tech, which transforms CO₂ into synthetic fuels.

From April 30 to May 3, consumers could make a pit stop at the Fuel Store to engage in demonstrations and explore four themed vignettes—Air, Land, Sea and Space—each featuring custom, limited-edition products that helped tell AIRCO’s eco-friendly energy story and vision for the future of fuel in different environments.

Highlights included custom bomber jackets commemorating the first unmanned flight entirely powered by CO₂-derived jet fuel, life vests that underscored maritime applications, a custom-wrapped motocross bike and a conceptual Mars workwear collection designed to show what it might look like for humans to harvest the red planet’s CO₂-rich atmosphere. The brand even concocted its own astronaut food in the form of a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Spacewich. The kicker? All of the items were up for auction. Houston, we have a winner. (Agencies: Mythology; Tall Poppy Studio)

Photos: Courtesy of AIRCO

FAMOUS AMOS ROCKS ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A RETRO BLOCK PARTY

Before he became a cookie king, Wally Amos, founder of Famous Amos, was celebrated for his legendary block parties in the ’70s and ’80s. So to commemorate its 50th anniversary, the brand on May 3 hosted a vibrant block party experience in Los Angeles designed to unite the local community.

Consumers could stop by the activation to enjoy music, dancing and art, including an original mural by artist OG Slick, along with ample cookie samples. Famous Amos was also officially recognized on-site by the County of Los Angeles and the California State Legislature, mirroring the tributes for community-building that Amos received when he first launched his renowned block parties five decades ago. His three kids were even present to mark the occasion. Now that’s sweet. (Agency: Guru House)

Photos: Courtesy of Famous Amos

PEACOCK HEDGES ITS BETS ON A ‘POKER FACE’-THEMED REST STOP

Apparently, gas station activations are having a moment. In addition to AIRCO, Peacock popped up in NYC this month to promote season two of “Poker Face” at the city’s only remaining downtown gas station, the Mobil on 8th Ave. In partnership with Smacking Burger, the brand cruised into town with the “Charlie Cale’s Back on Her BLSH*T Rest Stop,” replicating the roadside venue from the series.

The pop-up launched with a VIP event on May 9 that included an appearance from series guest star Justin Theroux, accompanied by his dog Kuma, who welcomed fans and helped serve BLSH*T Burgers and vegetarian No BLSH*T Burgers, with a Side of Lies, whipped up by Smacking Burger. Then on May 10, the public was invited to drop to enjoy one of the meals.

Beyond bites, fans could play bluffing games to test their lie-detecting skills (ohhh, how we would fail at this), snap photos with Charlie’s vintage ’68 Plymouth Barracuda, check out retro postcards featuring characters and show-themed messaging, and in some cases, head home with a surprise giveaway. (Agency: Civic)

Photo credit: Ralph Bavaro/Peacock

MAX-IMIZING MOTHER’S DAY

Flowers are synonymous with Mother’s Day, and HBO Max was not to be out-blossomed this year with its Mothers of Max activation in New York’s Chelsea Triangle Plaza. On May 11, fans could stop by to view floral sculptures depicting iconic moms from some of the network’s biggest shows: Victoria Ratliff (“The White Lotus”), Daenerys Targaryen (“Game of Thrones”), Carmela Soprano (“The Sopranos”) and Deborah Vance (“Hacks”).

Colombian artist Federico Uribe, known for transforming everyday objects into colorful figures, was commissioned to design the installations in partnership with female-founded floral design studio, East Olivia. Each sculpture was crafted with a specific color palette that matched the character’s personality. Think: Dramatic reds for Daenerys, the “Mother of Dragons.”

But the fresh flowers weren’t just eye candy and social media material. Consumers were invited to pluck the stems straight from the installations to create their own complimentary bouquet. The event tagline: “From Our Mothers to Yours.” Nice.

Photo credit: Zach Hetrick/Civic

READ ALL ABOUT IT: TOMMEE TIPPEE’S POP-UP NEWSSTAND

Simple and charming, Tommee Tippee’s pop-up newsstand engaged parents in the Austin area from May 3-4 as part of a launch strategy for its Stayput Pacifier and Stayput Pocket. The installation was strategically located outside of Thinkery, a local children’s museum, and included a pale pink color scheme, physical newspapers offering info on the new items, a claw machine filled with products (currently a hot experiential trend) and tiny-mic interviews. Adding some extra hype to the activation was the appearance of brand ambassador Iskra Lawrence, accompanied by her own kiddo. (Agency: LA Bliss)

Photos: Courtesy of Tommee Tippee

