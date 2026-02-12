Experiential real estate is both in demand and sometimes too expected during the Super Bowl, but Smirnoff carved out a local niche for itself as the Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL when it pulled into San Francisco on a fully branded trolley. The Super Bowl LX campaign targeted influencers and aligned the brand with the latest in streetwear fashion.

Smirnoff invited us for a ride on the trolley on Jan. 7, and with surprise stops along the way, it was our top-ranking experience from the Super Bowl LX weekend. Come aboard on our play-by-play of this mobile event.

Kickoff Cocktails

The journey began at Italian restaurant Morella, where Smirnoff took over half the space and splashed it with football-themed brand touches, including foam fingers, towels, beaded necklaces and mini footballs. Servers in Smirnoff shirts came around with hors d’oeuvres and two signature cocktails: the cold brew and mocha Smirnoff Caffetini and the cucumber, mint and lime Smirnoff Joe Cooler. After some mingling and photo booth action, we left the gathering spot to get on the trolley.

The classic vehicle featured logos, bottle graphics and “We Do Game Days” campaign messaging across the side that had passersby pulling out their phones and pausing their jogs to take in the mobile brand moment.

A Content-worthy Journey

Inside, “We Do Game Days” banners lined the handrails, and Smirnoff pillows and blankets were draped on the wooden benches. With everyone on board, the trolley made its way to a pop-up event set up in the parking lot in front of Stilwell Hall, a little over a mile away from the Golden Gate Bridge, which made for an incredible backdrop. Not to mention, spectacular views of the marina, beaches and Palace of Fine Arts had riders oohing and aahing the whole way there.

We disembarked and walked through a giant inflatable Smirnoff football helmet. At the end of the tunnel, brand ambassadors served up mini bottled cocktails (everyone loved the Sminis), and the grassy stage was set, beside a giant inflatable Smirnoff bottle, to unveil a custom varsity jacket created by officially licensed NFL designer Aleali May.

Watch our Super Bowl LX social coverage:

Meet-and-Greets

It marked the final We Do Game Days drop of limited-edition, Smirnoff-commissioned merch giveaways that also featured Gavin Mathieu, founder, creative director and designer of Supervsn, and NFL WAG Kayla Jones, founder of Women With Ballz and wife of Denver Broncos lineman D.J. Jones. Jones joined the trolley excursion and sported her custom-designed Smirnoff- and Super Bowl LX-branded football purse for the occasion.

After intros from brand partner Claire Kittle, wife of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle; Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America brand leader at Smirnoff Vodka; and the designer herself, the red curtain was pulled back to reveal the one-of-one gameday jacket in a glass case. May gifted her design to the grand prize sweepstakes winner who showed off the new jacket on stage. The group then boarded the bus to continue on to a tour of San Francisco bars, which were flooded with Smirnoff guests, influencers and fans.

Event Extensions

In addition to the trolley activation, throughout Super Bowl LX week, Smirnoff presented A Night of Pride with GLAAD, served as the official vodka sponsor of the Sports Illustrated Tight Ends & Friends Party, teamed up with The Female Quotient and DraftKings on a brunch event, and lastly, activated the We Do Game Days platform at Levi’s Stadium with the Runout Tunnel Party on Super Bowl Sunday.

Cheers to the Smirnoff Trolley. Agency: Taylor, p.r.

Photo credit: Juanita Chavarro Arias

