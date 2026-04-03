Scouting out the right venue for Yahoo’s SXSW 2026 activation led to a pretty serendipitous matchup. From March 14-15, Austin’s Historic Scoot Inn became the Yahoo Scout Inn, a play on the brand’s newly launched AI-powered answer engine. Yahoo Scout was the centerpiece around which the western-themed pop-up was built, with the team positioning the platform as a “trusted guide” attendees could turn to as they made their way around the city for the festival.

While translating a digital product into a tangible experience has its challenges, Yahoo leaned into Yahoo Scout’s western identity, symbolized by cowboy hat and armadillo icons, and used its features to inform the interactive touchpoints at the brand’s largest SXSW activation yet.

The experience kicked off on Saturday evening with an exclusive, sold-out concert headlined by singer-songwriter Jessie Murph, and Austin’s own Dirty Texans performed a high-energy dj set. On Sunday, the Yahoo Scout Inn opened to the public for the day, and attendees could line dance, try horseshoe throwing, decorate cowboy hats with Longhorn Fashions, build their March Madness brackets with help from Yahoo Scout, and learn how to “Lasso the Bull” with tips from trick roper Will Fitzpatrick, while also diving into financial insights and the Bull Market on the platform.

“Yahoo branding was all over the space, but it was really brought to life through neon lighting and these big visual touches,” says Allison Galloway, senior director-global events and experiential marketing at Yahoo. “You want it to feel fun and engaging and like it’s something that’s a part of culture. If you put too many specific product demos, you lose that energy. Our main goal was to get consumers in the door and stay for the day. Between all the engagements and activations, we really held capacity throughout Saturday night with Jessie and then Sunday, as well.”

The Yahoo Scout Supply Shop equipped attendees with travel-sized essentials and merch pulled from Yahoo Scout answers related to “things I need to survive SXSW,” including bolo ties and boot jacks. Upon arrival, attendees received four Scout tokens (souvenir pressed pennies), which they could exchange for supplies, drinks or frito pies, and they could earn more tokens by taking part in activities.

“When we first opened on Sunday, the line for Scout supplies was all the way out the door, and it’s an interesting difference between b-to-b clients and consumers because consumers just love free things,” Galloway says. “For South by, we not only were homed in on consumer but really on Gen Z, so we constantly were applying that lens as we were ideating around, is this something that [a consumer] would come do with her three best friends during spring break in Austin? At the end of the day, good music and a space that has fun activities are all you need. We don’t need to push ourselves to go over the top.”

Posters, digital banners and sign-waving brand ambassadors, dressed in head-to-toe purple and “Ask Yahoo Scout” t-shirts, around Austin’s main streets and airport presented starter questions to introduce passersby to the platform, like “Where is the best party at SXSW?” and “I have one night left, Rainey St. or East Austin?” QR codes were key for driving traffic to the event’s site and Yahoo Scout.

Social was also vital to the campaign, with the team tallying more than 1 million views across all of Yahoo’s channels and 100-plus earned Instagram Stories posted by attendees throughout the weekend.

Austin-based fitness influencer Jenna Palek led Sunday morning’s sold-out Saddle Up & Sculpt event and got attendees moving with a special edition of her signature Barre to Brunch class. JuiceLand provided wellness drinks, and Tacodeli fueled participants with breakfast tacos. Palek posted pre- and post-event, as did Murph about the concert to her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

“Social is certainly, for the consumer space, the No. 1 way to drive traffic into the space,” Galloway says. “But then we worked with our influencers who were there, other brands that we’re working with, our dj Dirty Texans and every vendor to spread the word that we were going to be there. Organically, it got picked up by all those local Austin social teams. So by the end, we had to put Jessie’s event to a waitlist because we had like 7,000 people registered for a 700-person space.”

A SXSW veteran, Galloway describes this year’s festival as having a “different but incredible vibe,” and as the team continues to analyze its biggest-ever SXSW activation, she says they’re coming away with learnings for translating consumer event best practices to the b-to-b side of its portfolio, which includes CES and the upcoming POSSIBLE conference and Cannes Lions.

“While there is that b-to-b audience at South by, we were focused on the consumer story, whereas with b-to-b, you don’t post as much because that traffic is really your clients, and it’s private and invite-only,” she says. “My team had such a fantastic time working with our social team and partners to create so much chatter and engagement. Seeing 22-year-olds talking about Yahoo is so rewarding. As event producers, that’s what we live for—to see that excitement on new potential Yahoo users’ faces.” (Partners: Amplify; T8 Exhibits, fabrication)

Inside the Yahoo Scout Inn:

Photos: Courtesy of Yahoo

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