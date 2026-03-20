SXSW 2026: 17 Experiential Ideas and Themes Worth Stealing

How brands activated around a new festival format in Austin

For the first time in more than 30 years, organizers of the SXSW Conference & Festivals overhauled the show with a decentralized format that unfolded across downtown Austin—and brands activating around the city adjusted accordingly.

In place of the Austin Convention Center, which is undergoing a $1.6 billion renovation through 2029, SXSW 2026 was anchored by a “village” comprising three Clubhouses that served as social hubs, with programming tracks taking place in buildings in the surrounding area. To boot, the length of the event, hosted this year March 12-18, was reduced from its typical two-week run down to seven days.

Between the new layout and tighter timing, some companies bowed out of this year’s event. A number of the sponsors and other brands that did take the leap, however, showed up with fresh tactics and themes to engage the creative community. And while word on the street has it that, for some, SXSW 2026’s revamped format felt more disjointed than decentralized, there were plenty of experiential ideas worth writing home about. Let’s dig in.

AUDIBLE

SETUP: Audible had a multifaceted presence in Austin, including panel discussions and a live comedy experience that teased Michael Cruz Kayne’s Audible Original “What Else, What Else.” But the standout event may have been “Mexodus: A Musical Journey Across Borders,” SXSW’s first-ever showcase of a musical, created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson.

On March 15, the hip-hop-themed, live-looping performance revealed the history of the Underground Railroad that ran south into Mexico. Guests experienced a concert version of the show, which has had an extended Off-Broadway run, and will be released as an Audible Original on April 16. (Agency: Civic)

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: A live-looping theatrical performance that delivers a dynamic, multilayered live musical experience.

Photo credit: Mat Hayward/Getty for Audible

BLUMHOUSE

SETUP: Blumhouse has a history of creeping out SXSW attendees and the 2026 event was no exception. On March 14 at Swift’s Attic, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster hosted its first-ever community meetup at SXSW 2026, gathering movie fans for horror trivia that tested their knowledge across 23 categories.

The event drew a sold-out crowd of approximately 150 people (some of whom brought their own props to the event), and faced off in trivia to win prizes like a “Scarpetta” gift box. They also participated in photo ops and took a “blood vote” to poll their feelings on some of horror’s top debates.

Naturally, the event footprint was brimming with the brand’s own eerie props, including The Grabber masks from “The Black Phone,” “Scarpetta” ID cards and files, the NASA tote from “56 Days” and a teaser item from the “The Mummy,” which premieres next month.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: An experience steeped in community and shared interests that rewards fans for their knowledge.

Photos: Courtesy of Blumhouse

CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

SETUP: As a sponsor of Billboard’s three-day music and cultural festival, Carnival took the opportunity to envelop attendees in its cruise experience. Touchpoints included a soft-serve ice cream machine, an ambassador folding towel “animals,” a photo op with real pool floats, a pool deck-themed bar serving tropical cocktails, an airbrush tattoo station and a giant, inflatable beach ball.

What’s more, Carnival popped up a series of “LOL Booth” installations around Austin that served as a comedy experience inspired by The Punchliner Comedy Club found aboard its ships. Those intrigued by the booth could dial a number from a playful phone directory to hear curated punchlines, or a surprise message that unlocked an exclusive prize, like the chance to win a free cruise.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: Using a playful sponsorship to immerse consumers in a brand’s core service offerings.

HBO MAX

SETUP: In true HBO fashion, the brand activated a vibrant drag brunch on March 14 at Rain on 4th to celebrate the return of its comedy series, “The Comeback,” starring Lisa Kudrow. To kick off the show’s third season in style, HBO delivered a brunch service hosted by Nadine Hughes featuring lively drag performances from top queens Roxxxy Andrews, Alysha Pretty and Ritzy Bitz.

Beyond the performances, attendees were treated to an authentic Austin brunch spread that included series-inspired dishes, plus themed cocktails and exclusive giveaways created specifically for the event. There was also a dedicated Seeing Red Salon that turned fans into the show’s star, Hollywood celeb Valerie Cherish, with free red wig applications. A nearby photo op gave them a chance to share their looks on social.

And last, but certainly not least, to the surprise and delight of the audience, Kudrow and the cast made live appearances at the event.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: Crafting a detailed activation that let fans visually transform into one of their favorite characters (and share it with the world).

Photo credit: Colorblind

HULU

SETUP: With a new chapter in “The Handmaid’s Tale” franchise to hype, Hulu flooded Austin’s streets on March 16 with mysterious, purple-clad “Plums” who delivered mini pies bearing cryptic messages to passersby. Designed to introduce consumers to the universe of “The Testaments,” the activation served as the kickoff to a broader experiential tour that will hit New York and Los Angeles.

The anchor of the experience was Aunt Lydia’s purple prep-school bus that wheeled through the city and made three stops on high-traffic streets. At each location, an assembly of Plums disembarked from the vehicle in a single-file line while holding the mini pies out in front of them.

The lead Plum then directed the flow of her subordinates. When she rang a bell on the exterior of the bus, the Plums began their eerie pie handouts. With each delivery, they bowed their head and blessed the recipient.

Hidden on the bottom of the pie was a message that read, “Things Are Not What They Seem,” and urged attendees to scan a QR code to further engage with the experience.

Finally, two sharp rings of the bell signaled the Plums to fall back in line, board the bus and roll to the next destination.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: SXSW and the city of Austin lend themselves well to guerrilla campaigns, and Hulu’s pop-up activations were the right combination of interactive and intriguing.

Photos: Courtesy of HBO

IBM

SETUP: What started as an AI-powered ping-pong table experience at SXSW 2024 has evolved into a scaled, consumer-centric experience that showcases IBM’s tech prowess at several tentpoles throughout the year.

For the 2026 SXSW edition of the IBM AI Sports Club, the brand activated a Ferrari-themed event designed for attendees to “enter as fans, leave as drivers.”

From March 14-18, as the Technology and AI Track sponsor of SXSW 2026, IBM invited attendees to stop by one of the conference’s main venues, the JW Marriott, to experience some of the technologies (like watsonx) used to engage Ferrari fans via the Scuderia Ferrari app.

Among touchpoints, in the AI Sports Club Pass area, participants chose a driver number and had it printed on a custom badge. They could also pose in front of a branded backdrop featuring motorsport helmets, test out an F1 Simulator to see how their driving compared to other attendees with an AI-generated race analysis.

And then there was the Hyperdrive Slot Car Challenge that featured four players going head-to-head in an AI-powered slot car video game race that included personalized commentary on player performance. (Agency: George P. Johnson)

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: Leveraging sports to make a complex technology tangible—and fun.

Photos: Courtesy of IBM

LOGITECH

SETUP: With a focus on the future of work and productivity, Logitech offered two experiences in Austin from March 12-14. At the rooftop Logi Work Lounge, VIPs could use the space to get work done, including recording podcasts, with the help of with Logitech’s tools, in a relaxing environment.

The brand also brought its Logi Work on Wheels activation to Brazos Street. The mobile setup invited consumers to hop onboard for hands-on tech demos, multimedia learning stations, giveaways and “The 19.8 Second Challenge,” which showcased Logitech’s MX Master 4 wireless mouse. (Partner: Lime Media)

Logitech could also be spotted at random spots around Austin thanks to its mobile work stations, or “Deskinations,” which took over Pedal Pubs and swan boats on Lady Bird Lake. Meanwhile, a Mega Mouse street-art project invited the community to make their mark on a giant version of the MX Master 4 mouse.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: A wide and varied presence across the city that engaged multiple audiences on their own terms.

Photo: Courtesy of Lime Media

MCDONALD’S

SETUP: According to the brand, one in eight Americans have worked at McDonald’s at some point in their lives, and it’s a stat the fast food giant is using to fuel its “First Job Confessional” experiential campaign that has consumers swapping stories for free meals. The tour kicked off in Manhattan on March 6 (National Employee Appreciation Day), then stopped at SXSW 2026 from March 15-17.

The reality TV-inspired installation not only celebrates the skill sets that workers acquire from their first job, but aims to demonstrate that many of those skills are in demand—and that McDonald’s has provided many people with the skills they need to succeed in their careers.

Consumers in Austin who stepped into the brand’s confessional booth entered what looked like a typical McDonald’s kiosk, but instead of ordering food, participants recorded a personal first-job story that earned them a $15 gift card for a free meal.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: People tend to love sharing personal stories. McDonald’s not only handed them the mic, but tied the experience back to a brand benefit.

NIKON

SETUP: With many photographers, cinematographers and other creatives in town for SXSW 2026, Austin was a prime place for Nikon to debut its new cinema camera, the ZR. And from March 12-18, the Nikon ATX pop-up experience offered visitors a multitude of ways to get hands-on with its products in a test-and-learn environment.

Consumers of all skill levels could take advantage of photo walks, complimentary portrait studio sessions, light programming, panels and interactive, expert-led workshops that highlighted the ZR and Nikon’s latest mirrorless cameras. (Agency: Street Factory Media)

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: Attendees got to take home the memory card they were using to snap photos during the activation, extending the experience beyond the event and giving participants the chance to share their work on social.

Photos: Courtesy of Nikon

NETFLIX

SETUP: Netflix brought the world of “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” to life at The Fox Den from March 12-14 with “The Garrison,” a detailed activation that transported attendees to the film’s era and into the Shelby family’s glamorous lives.

A custom bar and beer taps, craft cocktails and vintage seating were all part of the atmosphere, while easter eggs offered fans a chance to engage on a deeper level. Series-inspired tattoos and haircuts were also available.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: Complimentary haircuts were provided right on the sidewalk outside the venue, drawing eyeballs and driving interest.

PARAMOUNT+

SETUP: Paramount+’s experiential platform, The Lodge, has been going strong since 2023 and for its fourth year, returned to The Clive Bar at SXSW to plunge fans into their favorite series and sports properties.

The three-level, ski lodge-themed footprint had something for everyone, from lighting a torch in a “Survivor” Tribal Council-inspired space to stepping into a full-scale, multisensory UFC fighter walkout tunnel to having Western-themed leather keepsakes personalized by artisans to a “Landman”-themed oilfield installation and accompanying bar. (Agency: 15|40)

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: Entertainment and sports fans not only got to explore themed environments, but had a chance to perform rituals from their favorite shows and sports leagues.

Photo credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Paramount+

PRIME VIDEO X BRISK

SETUP: Prime Video’s adult animated series “Invincible” got a live-action makeover during SXSW 2026. Together with Brisk, the brand built the show’s iconic Burger Mart and invited fans to drop in for “a hot BM and fries.” Attendees could additionally snap curated photos, grab a free custom can of Brisk, check out show-inspired wall art and leave with a bag full of exclusive merch. (Partners: ThinkingBox; Lime Media)

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: A co-branded activation reduces overhead and invites audience crossover.

Photos: Courtesy of Lime Media

RIVIAN

SETUP: SXSW 2026 presenting sponsor Rivian turned its Austin flagship location into the Electric Roadhouse, treating the space as a hub for panels, VIP events, hospitality and live music from March 13-15.

Outdoors, it was another story. The brand transformed a 270-foot section of Congress Avenue into a rugged, 245-foot-long off-road test course for the new R2 SUV, and handed the keys to expert drivers, who took consumers on wild rides through steep hills, sharp turns and uneven terrain.

Afterward, participants could engage with a Fujifilm takeover at Rivian’s Airstream trailer lounge and walk away with a keepsake Instax print.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: One of the perks of being presenting sponsor is the opportunity to take up a large chunk of real estate and remold it into a unique brand environment.

SUPERHUMAN

SETUP: For AI company Superhuman (formerly Grammarly), SXSW 2026 presented an opportunity to celebrate decidedly human ideas, and map back to its positioning as a productivity platform that unlocks the “superhuman potential” in everyone.

The resulting Superhuman Suite experience, open March 14-16 at Antone’s Nightclub, encompassed panel discussions, comedy sketches, music performances, product demos and networking.

The talk of the activation, however, was a journey through the evolution of communication, from cave paintings to the printing press to artificial intelligence. The “epochs of communication” experience was a sensory-forward exploration of communication mediums throughout time, all brought to life via detailed exhibits.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: Practice, don’t preach. Throughout history, people have felt threatened by new forms of communication, but human creativity has prevailed. Superhuman made that concept tangible.

VOX CREATIVE X VERIZON

SETUP: To drive buzz for the upcoming documentary series on Roku, “Soccer Meets America,” Vox Creative and Verizon hosted a panel featuring filmmaker Phil Wall, former player and current Men’s National League sporting director Chris Henderson and Haley Paas, svp at Verizon, who discussed the moments that transformed soccer fandom in the U.S., and the cultural elements and brands shaping the future of the sport.

After the panel, attendees enjoyed a ’90s-inspired lounge reception offering specialty cocktails, a selection of bites, foosball, arcade games, branded Polaroid photo ops and a scene plucked straight out of a 1990s soccer fan’s bedroom.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: Tap into a trend (’90s nostalgia marketing is on fire) to drive home event, and campaign, messaging.

Photo credit: Kimberly Mufferi

WISCONSIN CHEESE X EATER

SETUP: Vox Media-owned “Eater” and Wisconsin Cheese teamed up to host an intimate dinner at Paperboy East that showcased the range and versatility of the company’s cheese products. At the helm was L’Etoile and Graze’s executive chef, Tory Miller, who welcomed more than 65 diners and served a multicourse, family-style meal that incorporated Wisconsin Cheese into every dish.

STEAL-WORTHY IDEA: Go big or go home with the event messaging and themes. This dinner kicked off with a reception featuring a cheese cart, photo-worthy cheese boards and specialty cocktails with cheese garnishes that set the tone for the evening.

Photo credit: Kimberly Mufferi

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