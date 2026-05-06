From Nikon’s perspective, you can’t fully appreciate the power of a camera until you’ve taken it for a test drive.

It’s the philosophy that’s been putting the brand’s experiential marketing strategy into focus over the last year as the company strives to meet creatives where they are, get them hands-on with its latest products, and facilitate more in-person, community-driven learning. And from a high-touch pop-up at SXSW 2026, to the launch of its expanded Nikon Tour later this month, the brand is on a roll.

Prior to this year, it had been some time since Nikon activated at SXSW, but with a new cinema camera, the ZR, and its latest mirrorless products to promote, the brand made a grand return with a Nikon ATX activation in downtown Austin. The throngs of photographers, cinematographers and other creators in town for the festival made it a prime location for the brand to implement its education-first approach in a test-and-learn environment.

Both the people who pre-registered to attend Nikon ATX, as well as the curious passersby who randomly popped in, could engage with the brand and its technical experts on-site, with programming designed for people of all skill levels on tap.

Guided photo walks and fashion shoots with professional models, free portrait studio sessions, a Cyc wall for demos, panels, and a slate of other expert-led workshops that served as live education were all included in the agenda. And each touchpoint was aimed at helping users get comfortable with Nikon’s products in an intimidation-free environment.

One of our favorite tactics? To extend engagement beyond the pop-up, and encourage creators to share the work they created with their online communities, Nikon also allowed attendees to keep the memory cards they used while on-site.

“The guided workshops, our demos, our panels, our photo walks, are about letting creators better understand the capabilities of our technology,” says Kristen Pritchett, marketing events and experiential manager at Nikon. “And then when they get home, they may decide, ‘This product is for me. I feel like I’m confident now in using this software.’ It’s really about giving them the confidence to make those decisions and to tell their stories after they leave.”

For Pritchett, the SXSW activation served as the perfect “bookend” to the inaugural Nikon Tour, which launched last spring and stopped in five U.S. cities, giving creatives the opportunity to experiment with its cameras via curated workshops that were specific to photography styles. Participants also engaged with Nikon ambassadors and creators, and took home the content they captured.

For the second iteration of the tour, which debuts in Chapel Hill, NC, from May 15-17, Nikon is scaling its efforts to reach a wider audience, offering more cinema-centric educational content and doubling down on its “learn by doing” ethos.

The brand will hit 10 cities by the end of the year, with its bright-yellow SUV anchoring select stops, and introduce free photography and videography workshops that cater to varying proficiency levels, from beginners to seasoned cinema creators. Once again, attendees will be encouraged to take home their work and share it online.

“The journey for us really doesn’t end when they leave the event. It’s all about the content they produce after,” Pritchett says. “And maybe they’re coming back to us to learn more, or purchase, eventually. So it’s just continuing that journey and making sure we’re building the community long-term.” (Agency: Street Factory Media, SXSW pop-up)

Photos: Courtesy of Nikon

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