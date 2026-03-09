In a content-driven era of experiential marketing, where minutes, if not seconds, count on social media, every word spoken and shared is an engagement opportunity. It’s why brands this year are enlisting star moderators to power up conversations across event main stages, traveling studios, and activations.

An Activation Hype Person

Last July, Celsius enlisted ex-soccer player and YouTube creator Ben Black to serve as a master of ceremonies of sorts for an activation in the MLS All-Star Game fan fest offering conversations and pre-event warmups that integrated the product. Kyle Watson, cmo of Celsius, told EM: “Our brand is very socially led, so we always want to make sure we bring out our brand partners to talk about the event and have that radiation across social media. We want that experience to be shared across different communities and showcase how our brand is tying into this sport.”

Moderators as In-demand as the Panelists

Moving on to the world of b-to-b events—the classic A-lister keynote is increasingly being traded for power panels that consist of niche, all-star guests and equally niche, all-star moderators. The Bay Area Host Committee’s first-ever Super Bowl LX Innovation Summit held at SFMOMA ahead of the big game hosted 500 c-level leaders and VIP guests and offered a slate of immersive presentations and panels. The team brought in Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal, hosts of the top-ranking business podcast, “Acquired,” as guest moderators who offered nuance and subject matter expertise, but are in-demand in their own right.

Conversation Drivers

And back to the world of MLS. MLS and partner Continental Tire launched a roving content generator in Los Angeles ahead of the MLS season opener between the LA Galaxy and New York City FC. Within the cozy setup of the glass-walled truck, Olympic gold medalist and Angel City FC forward Sydney Leroux captured and starred in original content, including conducting interviews with influencers, and talking shop with legendary former pro soccer player Cobi Jones.

Speaking to fans and their passions through influential hosts—it’s a mic-drop-worthy trend.

