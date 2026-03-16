If you’ve been engrossed in the “Bridgerton” world like we have, then you’ll know tea time is for more than just enjoying a hot beverage and scones. Thanks to Netflix fans’ rising interest in Regency-era practices and aesthetics, and the universal need for a moment of relaxation, brands are infusing the afternoon tea tradition with a little modern flair, coquette touches and Zen-themed elements. Here are a few recent tea-themed programs brands are brewing up.

A Neighborhood Tea Bar Takeover

Korean beauty brand Innisfree celebrated the launch of its Green Tea Ceramide Milk product by transforming New York City’s CHA & tea bar into the Innisfree Green Tea Milk Café. Timed to January’s National Milk Day, the café offered a menu of three custom Innisfree green tea beverages and pastries, alongside product displays and a tote customization station with iron-on patches for influencers and the first 50 consumers.

‘High Tea’ Spills into the Desert

As part of Coachella’s Gallery Desert House pop-up, High Noon elevated the daytime programming with a “High Tea Party” that put the hard seltzer brand’s own spin on traditional English high tea service with an oversized tea cup photo op and tea bag-themed décor. Festivalgoers sampled tea party-inspired snacks and a variety of High Noon’s Vodka Iced Tea flavors.

‘Brew Your Bliss’ on the Trade Show Floor

Animal care brand Elanco went with a Zen vibe for its VMX 2026 presence and invited attendees to “Brew Your Bliss” in its booth. The Serenity Sip station offered several tea flavors—matcha, black, chamomile, ginger, yerba and rooibos—to choose from for an in-booth hot cuppa or to dispense into a branded tin to “take some calm to go.”

New Yorkers Take a ‘Tea Break’

Pure Leaf encouraged on-the-go New Yorkers to take a 10-minute “tea break.” All they had to do was approach a branded vending machine equipped with a large screen and then place their phone on a charging pad in a lock box. In return, participants received a bottle of Pure Leaf tea and then lounged in a nearby seating area for their mandated break. When the time was up, the door to the safe opened, and they went about their day.

Tea time certainly has the ton buzzing this season.

Photo credits: Luis Ruiz/Larufoto; CNC Agency

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