FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover floating pigeons, Tea Breaks and Keep It Canadian Fridges.

THIS SOCCER TEAM SENT A 700-POUND PIGEON ON A ‘FIVE BOROUGH FLIGHT’

Some people call them flying rats. We call them Manhattan’s smallest influencers. Oh yes, the humble pigeon is as authentic to New York City as a Broadway show, and on July 8, the bird was the one to take the spotlight.

To celebrate the FIFA Club World Cup, hosted from June 15 to July 13 across the U.S., the New York FC, the city’s MLS team, floated a five-story, 700-pound pigeon—donning the squad’s livery—around the Big Apple’s waterways.

Along its Five Borough Flight, the larger-than-life version of the team’s unofficial mascot stopped at eight different ports to hype up fans and remind them that in 2027, it will open the doors to a new home in Willets Point, Queens, that will serve as the “first-ever soccer-specific stadium” in New York City.

Photo: Courtesy of New York City FC

FX AND AMEX TEAM UP FOR A SIZZLING ‘ALL-ACCESS’ RESTAURANT ACTIVATION

Fans have been salivating over the thought of the season-four premiere of “The Bear,” and ahead of its debut, Amex cardmembers in Chicago (where the show is based) had a chance to witness the glorious chaos of the kitchen firsthand by signing up for a themed culinary experience on Resy.

Then on June 23 at Maxwells Trading, FX activated The Bear All-Access Kitchen Experience, presented by American Express. The event was hosted by chefs Erling Wu-Bower and Chris Jung, and gave attendees an authentic feel for the dynamics of a real restaurant environment, along with light bites and an early-access screening of the season-four premiere.

But the secret sauce may have been the surprise appearance by Courtney Storer, culinary producer for “The Bear,” who led an interactive cooking demo and provided a rare behind-the-scenes look at the tactics behind the show’s culinary realism. We say: chef’s kiss. (Agency: BMF)

Photos: Courtesy of American Express

IN AN ACT OF BRAVERY, PURE LEAF LOCKS UP NEW YORKERS’ PHONES

We’ve seen mindfulness-inspired brand experiences thrive this year, but what if you didn’t know you were opting in to Zen-out? Last week, Pure Leaf rolled the dice with a “Tea Break” stunt designed to give New Yorkers—yes, New Yorkers—a peaceful moment to themselves. How? By locking up their phones.

Yep, with its national survey data showing that 76 percent of people feel better after taking even a short break, the brand installed a vending machine equipped with a large screen and a lock box, along with an umbrella-covered sofa and small table, in a public NYC square, then slipped behind the scenes to watch the action unfold.

Curious consumers tentatively approached the screen, which invited them to place their phone on a charging pad within the safe to begin. The box then sealed, and the screen flashed a lock icon and a message that read “Initiate tea break.” A bottle of Pure Leaf tea was then dispensed.

For the next 10 minutes, the participant had no choice but to take a seat and enjoy their beverage. When the time was up, the door to the safe opened and they could carry on with their day, hopefully feeling refreshed. But not before saying things like “I was about to sue someone, but that was actually really nice” on their way out. We heart you, NY.

THE BERO PADEL CLASSIC DELIVERS TOPSPIN IN LONDON

Just when we wrapped our heads around pickleball, we’ve discovered padel (a similar sport that is rapidly gaining popularity in the U.K.), thanks to non-alcoholic beer brand BERO and its inaugural BERO Padel Classic.

The one-day Pro-Am competition held at London’s Padel Social Club, and strategically hosted on July 9 during the iconic Wimbledon tennis tournament, attracted renowned padel pros, including the world’s No. 1 player, Arturo Coello. To boot, actor and BERO founder Tom Holland served as event host, while a cast of other celebrities spanning Stormzy, Jay Shetty, Simu Liu, Notorious Foodie and others sat courtside.

Beyond the padel action, fans in the crowd could enjoy offerings like bites from London cult-favorites It’s Bagels and Black Axe Mangal, and drinks from partners like Rémy Cointreau and Wild Idol Rosé. A custom trophy designed by British jeweler Pragnell rounded out the sophisticated affair. (Partners: AD/vantage; WME/IMG Padel; Reserve Padel)

Photo credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

BRIGHT-RED FRIDGES AND BRAND PARTNERS ‘KEEP IT CANADIAN’

My fellow Americans, it’s no secret that our government has been hitting our friends to the north hard with everything from tariffs to talk of the U.S. “buying” Canada. Now, the country is striking back with a patriotic Keep It Canadian campaign, anchored by 50-plus bright-red refrigerators, that is encouraging locals to buy Canadian-made goods.

Throughout the summer and fall, the custom-built Keep It Canadian Fridges will be planted across Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver at high-traffic locations, including downtown areas, special events, entertainment attractions and retail spots. When opened, the ordinary-looking appliances will reveal a friendly Canadian brand ambassador standing inside, ready to hand out a free product sample (organizers aim to team up with a brand partner in each location) and share the overall campaign message.

Timed to Canada Day, the Keep It Canadian Fridges were unveiled on July 1 in Toronto during the Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre, alongside featured partner Clearly Canadian, a spring water brand that provided free samples and highlighted the products’ Canadian roots. (Agency: Influence Marketing)

Photo: Courtesy of Influence Marketing

