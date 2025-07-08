The Brief: Giant F1 Helmets and Goldfish Retrieval Services

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover giant F1 helmets, Goldfish Retrieval Services and potty-training parties.

HULU TRANSPORTS FANS INTO BELOVED SERIES AT ANIME EXPO 2025

Shining a spotlight on its anime content, Hulu brought an immersive, modern metropolis to Anime Expo, inside the Los Angeles Convention Center, July 3-6. Hulu Animayhem City was inspired by the streaming platform’s popular anime titles, including “Naruto: Shippuden,” “Dan Da Dan,” “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War” and “One-Punch Man.” Anime fans explored the footprint to discover easter eggs, pose with cutout characters and moments from the shows, and pick up exclusively themed memorabilia.

The Hulu Animayhem City Lounge gave attendees an area to “escape the chaos and reset” with two designated spots offering café seating, Hulu-branded pillows and charging stations. The city was a fresh spin on the large-scale Animayhem activation that has been popping up at San Diego Comic-Con the last two years. Maybe we’ll see it again later this month?

Photo credit: Hulu

GOLDFISH OPENS A CAR WASH FOR FOURTH OF JULY ROADTRIPPERS

A road trip means snacks are passed around the car, and that means crumbs are inevitable. Knowing its crackers are often in the snack/crumb mix, Goldfish set up a branded car wash experience to help travelers passing through Manahawkin, NJ, this Fourth of July weekend. Open July 3-4, the Goldfish Retrieval Service’s free car wash was designed “specifically to clean out and replenish all of the dropped Goldfish you lost,” with vacuuming as a central element of the experience.

Attendees had 15 Goldfish flavors to choose from at a wall with dispensers to fill provided, branded jars—a snack for the road to start the cycle all over again… For those who couldn’t make it out to the Jersey Shore, the Pepperidge Farm brand offered a limited number of The Goldfish Crumb Camouflaging Car Mats, which quickly sold out. (Agency: Mischief @ No Fixed Address)

Photo credit: Mischief @ No Fixed Address

A GIANT, COINBASE-BRANDED F1 HELMET ROAMS THE STREETS OF LONDON

Ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2025, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase took to the streets of London last week with a larger-than-life installation to celebrate its partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. A truck transported the nearly 10-foot-tall, electric-blue Coinbase-branded race helmet around iconic parts of the city, capturing the attention of bystanders, before arriving at Covent Garden on July 3, where it was stationed for public viewing for the day.

In addition to getting up close with the helmet display, fans could shop an exclusive Coinbase x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team merchandise collection, featuring limited-edition shirts, hats, jumpsuits, embroidered patches, enamel pins and sticker packs. Coinbase’s campaign also included an OOH takeover of the BFI IMAX at Waterloo Station. That giant helmet would’ve certainly had us doing a double take.

Photo credit: Aston Martin F1 x Coinbase London Drive. Coinbase.

BETCHES AND TRULY PRESENT ‘WOMEN AREN’T FUNNY’ LIVE COMEDY EVENT IN NYC

Betches Media is taking a stand against the comedy “boys’ club” by passing the mic to “the women who are redefining comedy today, disrupting culture in real time, and making an indelible impact on the world both on and offline.” Betches hosted “Women Aren’t Funny, presented by Truly Hard Seltzer,” a live comedy event at Webster Hall in New York City on June 24. A packed house filled with women (and a few men) enjoyed sets from headliner Drew Afualo, who sourced dating horror stories from the audience and roasted exes live on stage, as well as comedians Cat Cohen, Grace O’Malley, Yamaneika Saunders and Tess Tregellas.

Photo credit: Laura Valencia/Betches Media

COCOMELON KICKS OFF ITS TODDLER-FRIENDLY POTTY-TRAINING PARTY TOUR

When you gotta go, you gotta go, so CoComelon is launching a potty-themed tour this summer to help families through the potty-training stage, citied as one of the toughest parenting challenges in a May 2025 survey by Moonbug. Timed with National Potty-Training Month, L.A. was the first stop on CoComelon’s Gotta Go Zone tour, where actress Ashley Tisdale joined more than 500 attendees for the celebration on June 21 at Griffith Park’s Travel Town.

The activation included CoComelon’s potty tunes and other songs, sing-alongs, meet-and-greets with baby character JJ, games, activity zones and a CoComelon-themed, “toddler-approved” bathroom. The tour is part of the CoComelon Can Help campaign that offers caregivers a variety of tools to ease into potty-training and other milestone moments with songs, themed activity sheets, potty products and expert-backed tips. Next, the Gotta Go Zone is rolling into Nashville at Centennial Park, July 5-11, and New York City at Jones Beach State Park, July 20-25. CoComelon’s “Potty Training Song” is sitting at 433 million YouTube views, so they gotta be doing something right.

Photos: Courtesy of CoComelon

