The Brief: Furby Clubs and Drip Lounges

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Club Furby, Shaq’s Drip Lounge and a National Pink Day pop-up.

HASBRO BRINGS ITS DJ FURBY TOY TO LIFE WITH A CLUB ON THE PIER

We hear the Furby is making a comeback, but not in the way you remember it. Hasbro is releasing its new DJ Furby toy, designed with a long, multicolored body and LED lights, and to promote the upcoming launch, the brand transformed the Santa Monica Pier into a daytime, family-friendly dance club, in collaboration with Amazon and Duracell. From June 24-25, the pop-up event in L.A. invited consumers into a colorful Furby-inspired venue that blended glimmer and glam with nostalgic details. Think: sparkling disco balls and classic childhood games like “Simon Says” and “Jenga.”

Club Furby featured five stations inspired by DJ Furby’s play modes—Music, Games, Party, Chill and Bestie Time—each with its own bursts of color and playful surprises, including oversized board games, Furb-ified photo ops, face painting, snacks and a shaded lounge. Amazon lockers were wrapped in Furby fur and fashion, with scannable QR codes featuring the lineup of Furby characters, while Duracell gave participants the opportunity to score product giveaways.

Of course, the main event was the dance floor with a dj spinning tunes and hosting mini games. Swedish dj Galantis surprised attendees with a two-hour set on Tuesday. Fans could also step into the dj booth and experience the DJ Furby toy for themselves, explore the latest Furby apparel collection on display and snap a selfie with a Furby character during meet-and-greets.

Photo credit: Amazon/Hasbro

SPONSORS GO ALL OUT AT SB NATION’S 2025 NBA DRAFT PARTY

“On the Clock,” hosted by SB Nation, brought together basketball icons, personalities and tastemakers to celebrate the 2025 NBA Draft in style at Sei Less in New York City on June 24. The star-studded event was presented by Corona, Don Julio and Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, which all treated attendees to blinged-out and themed activations. Corona built a custom beach bar by the dance floor, while Don Julio served signature cocktails at the main bar and in a secret spot. The tequila sponsor’s brand ambassador handed out keys to the 1942 Room Speakeasy.

Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies sponsored the Drip Lounge and an extravagant tunnel installation to give attendees their fit-check moment and a chance to snap photos with fully bedazzled, oversized drip necklaces. Participants created their own custom drip and received samples of Shaquille O’Neal’s big gummies and branded swag.

Photo credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for SB Nation

SWEET’N LOW SPRINKLES KINDNESS ON NYC ON NATIONAL PINK DAY

Known for its signature pink packets, Sweet’N Low just had to get in on National Pink Day on June 23 with a pink-forward pop-up rooted in positivity in New York City. The sweetener brand collaborated with Little Words Project to offer consumers free coffee and tea served from the Sweet’N Low pink cart in custom branded cups and a charm bracelet-making station with letter beads to create affirmational phrases. Plus, a few lucky attendees received gift bags. The space featured special design touches by artist Robyn Blair Lazer, including cookie affirmations and printed takeaways. Sweetness all around.

Photo: Courtesy of Sweet’N Low

LIQUID I.V. DEPLOYS ROBOTS FOR A TIMES SQUARE STUNT

As heat waves continue to sweep across the country, Liquid I.V. is declaring 4 p.m. the summer’s new “hydration hour,” meant to combat the time when people hit the dreaded afternoon slump. The electrolyte drink-mix brand took over Times Square in New York City—which experienced a heat index of 100 degrees last week, according to the National Weather Service—with “I.V. O’clock,” a stunt that took over every screen with dark “An error has occurred!” messages starting at 3:55 p.m.

At 4 p.m., the screens refreshed to reveal I.V. O’clock messaging, and 50 Liquid I.V.-branded delivery robots by Kiwibot deployed on Times Square, roaming around to offer curious onlookers reusable branded water bottles, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packets and directions to nearby Hope Hydration stations that dispensed water. Blue Liquid I.V. hydration reminders displayed on Times Square screens for 25 minutes, while the robotic brand ambassadors distributed products. Refreshing. (Agency: Zambezi)

Photo credit: 309 Productions

LULULEMON SKATES INTO BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of its Align line, lululemon popped up a roller skating rink activation at BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in California. The festival-first experience invited attendees to lace up their skates and cruise around while a dj pumped out high-energy beats in the center of the blue rink. Chilled beverages were on tap, and lululemon gear, including exclusive lululemon x BottleRock items, were available for purchase. A mix of movement, music and merch—that’s how lululemon rolls. (Agencies: Salt; Pinch)

Photos: Courtesy of lululemon

