CES 2026 Event Marketer

CES 2026: An Insider Tour of the Siemens Booth Experience

CES 2026, Trade Shows
Posted on January 12, 2026 by Rachel Boucher

Come along on an exclusive “Insider Tour” of Siemens’ reimagined booth at CES 2026 featuring an engagement strategy rooted in real-life customer stories (designed and built by Sparks).

It’s one of several touchpoints the brand deployed at the annual global trade show for consumer technology, a program that included a main stage keynote, the launch of The eXplore Tour featuring a demo environment inside the Siemens Mobile Experience Center, and a Siemens x AWS live broadcast booth (overall show strategy managed by InVision).

 

Watch: Siemens at CES 2026

Featured photo: Courtesy of Sparks

 

More CES 2026 Coverage:

 

Event Marketer and its Chief Marketer Network of brands is an Official Media Partner of CES 2026. Learn more here.

Tags:, , ,
Rachel Boucher
Posted by Rachel Boucher

Rachel joined Event Marketer in 2012 and today serves as the brand's head of content. Her travels covering the experiential marketing indust ry have ranged from CES in Las Vegas to Spring Break in Panama City Beach, Florida (hey, it's never too late)—and everywhere in between.
View all articles by Rachel Boucher →

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES

© 2026 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |