CES 2026: An Insider Tour of the Siemens Booth Experience

Come along on an exclusive “Insider Tour” of Siemens’ reimagined booth at CES 2026 featuring an engagement strategy rooted in real-life customer stories (designed and built by Sparks).

It’s one of several touchpoints the brand deployed at the annual global trade show for consumer technology, a program that included a main stage keynote, the launch of The eXplore Tour featuring a demo environment inside the Siemens Mobile Experience Center, and a Siemens x AWS live broadcast booth (overall show strategy managed by InVision).

Watch: Siemens at CES 2026

Featured photo: Courtesy of Sparks

