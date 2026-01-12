CES 2026: An Insider Tour of the Siemens Booth Experience

Come along on an exclusive “Insider Tour” of Siemens’ reimagined booth at CES 2026 featuring an engagement strategy rooted in real-life customer stories (designed and built by Sparks).
It’s one of several touchpoints the brand deployed at the annual global trade show for consumer technology, a program that included a main stage keynote, the launch of The eXplore Tour featuring a demo environment inside the Siemens Mobile Experience Center, and a Siemens x AWS live broadcast booth (overall show strategy managed by InVision).
Watch: Siemens at CES 2026
Featured photo: Courtesy of Sparks
More CES 2026 Coverage:
- CES 2026: Big Changes, Robot Grooves and More from the Show Floor
- CES 2026: Personalization, Suites, AI in Design and Skin-deep Engagement