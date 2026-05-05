The 2026 NAB Show, April 18–22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, brought together more than 58,000 media professionals shaping the future of how content is created and delivered in entertainment, sports, news, and other forms of storytelling. Almost half of the audience members were first-time attendees, with 22 percent coming from outside the U.S.

What started as a showcase for new camera and broadcast equipment has evolved into a complex content creation ecosystem, with AI as a driving force. EM was on-site to check out how brands took demos beyond a screen on the wall—and aced them.

Canon

Setting the bar in intricate backdrops, Canon pointed its camera lenses at a realistic set complete with mood lighting, live music props, and a bartender delivering the action.

Creating environments where attendees can see how cameras perform in real-world conditions is a staple of NAB, but creativity and attention to detail vary widely. Adding drink and snack samples would be a welcome next step.

AWS

To showcase AWS AI and cloud technologies, AWS invited attendees to try their skills in the Cloud Court Challenge in the West Hall lobby. They could take three free-throws that were instantly analyzed to generate a personalized digital player card with their shooting stats, visual persona and a Toronto Raptors comparison, as well as a video clip generated by AWS Elemental Inference ready to be shared on socials.

At the AWS Builder Lab, attendees could sign up for instructor-led 90-minute workshops and walk away with practical skills and code to use in their work.

Dell Technologies x Orbital Studios

If you had a spaceship, wouldn’t you bring it? Orbital Studios partnered with Dell Technologies to demo advances in virtual production flows with a hands-on demo that featured an actual NASA prototype from a canceled program. Attendees could hop in and star in their own sci-fi movie trailer they got to take home, not to mention seriously nerd out.

Insta 360

Suspense did its magic at the Insta360 booth, where the most covered product wasn’t even demoed. To tease the new Insta360 Luna Series, created in partnership with Leica, the upcoming products were placed in a frosted glass container. Attendees could take a photo with the display and post it with a specific hashtag and a short explanation of what they’d like to capture with the new camera to be entered into a drawing to take place before the official launch.

Adobe

Dramatic design under the brand colors made a demo-heavy exhibit feel intriguing and substantial. Demo areas paired sleek work surfaces with ribbed, textural back walls that subtly absorbed sound and softened the environment. Headphones available at each station and integrated in the design served a useful function and also added an element of “we care.” An unmistakable Adobe palette and thoughtful demo stations nurtured a space where technology and creativity came together for top-notch results.

More Demo Ideas:

AIDA Imaging

AIDA invited attendees to “mess around” with its products at a fun demo area where booth staffers were shooting darts while having conversations about product capabilities. Attention to detail and the overall sense of creativity unleashed upped the game at these demos.

Riedel

To showcase its advances in production architectures, Riedel’s booth featured demo stations where each element was set in a beautifully designed space, and the relationships were highlighted by glowing LED strips. Set against the brand-red walls, it brought instant clarity to complex structures.

vMix

Streaming software company vMIx brought a mock-up production bus, which created a framed area for multiple screens to showcase the product. Demos were also happening on the windshield. Whimsical and analog, it went to prove that sometimes it doesn’t take a huge budget to stand out on the tech-heavy showfloor.

Riverside

“Welcome to the jungle” was the motto behind Riverside’s booth, even if some might argue that the tent had more of a Coachella vibe, still proving the point that studios don’t look like studios anymore. The demo podiums resembled wood crates, and the monitor stands were wrapped in moss. Bananas added a yummy touch (and probably a welcome snack).

Seagate

Sometimes, all it takes is a clever podium design to drive visual interest. Seagate wrapped its demo stations in honeycomb graphics and added dimension with color-changing LED lighting. Set against the sleek black of booth surfaces and paired with the green accent of the overhead fabric, it was an effective and inexpensive way to scale a booth for demo use. Now that’s a wrap.

Featured photo credit: Anna Huddleston/Event Marketer