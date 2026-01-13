Feel every decibel, see every detail. Dolby Laboratories invited attendees to step into what’s next in entertainment at the Dolby Experience, which took place Jan. 5-9 at Dolby Live at Park MGM during CES 2026. From vibrant picture quality to immersive streaming, the experience showcased a wide range of content and devices powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across TVs, soundbars, wireless speakers and mobile phones. Experiencing that spatial sound in a Mercedes-Benz or a Cadillac alone was worth the trip.

The Experience Strategy

“Dolby is inherently an experiential brand,” says Yvonne Marquez, global head of experiential marketing at Dolby. “Our technologies are transformational, and entertainment at its best moves people emotionally. That’s why our approach is always, ‘Show. Don’t tell.’”

CES represents one of Dolby’s most significant annual investments, so maximizing ROI is always top of mind, Marquez says. “First and foremost, we’re here to connect with our partners, listening closely to what matters most to their businesses and demonstrating how Dolby technologies can help drive their growth. At the same time, those partner moments ultimately exist in service of something bigger: the consumer and the community experience.

CES is a moment where we work alongside our partners to elevate how people experience entertainment in real, tangible ways. Because at the end of the day, everything we do at Dolby… every collaboration, every innovation… ladders back to one thing: creating powerful, meaningful experiences for audiences everywhere.”

The brand also sees CES as a global platform to host press and secure coverage that reflects Dolby’s broader business priorities and momentum across entertainment, devices and emerging categories.

“Because CES is the largest and most complex program in our annual experiential lineup, it’s also where we pilot and refine capabilities that scale beyond the show,” Marquez says. “That includes everything from registration and demo technologies to foot-traffic analytics, staff training, vendor onboarding and brand creative. It’s about delivering impact today while building smarter, more efficient programs for the future.”

Measuring Engagement

The brand measures engagement through both quantitative data and qualitative business impact, Marquez says. Some of the tools include:

JiffleNow to schedule, manage, and track meetings and demos.

SplashThat to track attendance and engagement across special events.

ExpoTools RFID badge technology to understand attendee journeys, dwell time, space utilization, and demo interaction.

Post-show sales team surveys to capture feedback on how effective the experiences were in supporting real business conversations and outcomes.

“Together, these insights help us understand not just attendance but value,” she says.

Building the Emotion

Creating the event on Dolby’s home turf, away from the show floor noise, allowed the brand to sharpen the senses and own the experience.

“From someone who values emotional resonance and storytelling, there is a monumental parallel that Dolby brings to merge emotion-led sensory interactions and authentic storytelling,” says Joe Rivers, global experiential marketing manager at Dolby. “The presence at CES this year is the culmination of all of this. And a testament to the team, the technology and the partnerships that allow Dolby to elevate entertainment in every area of life.” (Production Partner: Sparks)

Photos: Courtesy of Dolby

Event Marketer and its Chief Marketer Network of brands is an Official Media Partner of CES 2026. Learn more here.