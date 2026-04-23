Top takeaways from the 25th annual pop culture extravaganza

Headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G rocked the Empire Polo Club at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but it was the brands who truly reached fever pitch.

From airport activations, to billboards designed for festival traffic, to pit stops positioned along the way, to off-site soirees, to the activations that actually took place on the grounds, dozens of brands attached themselves to the pop culture tentpole for its 25th anniversary. And that’s not to mention the larger-than-life private affairs like Neon Carnival, Zenyara Desert Nights and NYLON House, or the pinnacle of influencer events, Revolve Festival.

Indeed, Coachella 2026, hosted April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, CA, was positively bursting at the seams with brand activity, with DIY customization, spicy f&b, self-expression, wellness and pit stops emerging as top themes. And if we recapped every detail and event, we’d be here until next April. So we’re bringing you a “best-of” recap of tactics too good not to share. Let’s roll.

818 TEQUILA’S OUTPOST

The fourth annual 818 Outpost, this year presented by Cash App on April 10, was 818 Tequila’s invite-only gathering that included live performances from the likes of Kaytranada and Lizzo, specialty cocktails like Ranch Water and frozen daiquiris, sponsor activations, and an intimate lounge space in the evening featuring bites and cocktails in a relaxed setting. (Agency: Walker Drawas)

TOP TACTIC: 818 handled the ambience, cocktails and guest list, but let its sponsors do the hard lifting from an activity perspective. Among engagements: Cash App activated poolside touchpoints around its “pools” feature, Postmates returned with its Pit Stop food garden, Snapchat offered a custom photo booth featuring 818 lenses and a build-your-own keychain station, Khloud delivered a casino-themed activation with chances to win exclusive prizes, HydroJug offered an area for custom-engraving tumblers and Rhode made headlines with its Caramelized Banana Carajillo drinks, which came with a peptide lip treatment attached.

Photo credits: Marc Patrick; Anna Dave

ABSOLUT’S HEAT HAUS

Longstanding Coachella sponsor Absolut returned as the festival’s official vodka with a Heat Haus experience that fired up attendees via red décor, live music, themed photo ops, and zesty cocktails, including Absolut Spicy Lemonade and Absolut Pina Picante Vodkarita. The brand, and its Absolut Tabasco varietal, also heated things up with the Absolut Hottest Brunch: Desert Edition in Palm Springs, which served up spicy cocktails and bites, and sizzling dj sets.

TOP TACTIC: Gen Z may be drinking less alcohol than previous generations, but Absolut appears to be making up for the loss by tapping into cultural trends, including consumers’ growing desire for cocktails with a kick, and daytime-based social drinking occasions.

Image credit: @absolutus/Instagram

AIRBNB’S PIT STOP

Airbnb teamed up with Coachella headliner Sabrina Carpenter on a glittery “Sabrina’s Pit Stop” pop-up in Indio, located just off of Route 111. Curated photo moments, sparkly props, a “refuel” slushie station with custom flavors, candy-inspired art and free, limited-edition merch were all in the mix.

TOP TACTIC: Airbnb strategically made the experience about fans, and the artist they love, rather than serving up an overly branded activation that didn’t feel authentic to Carpenter. The aesthetic was clearly tied to the singer, while easter eggs and small nods to her albums and lyrics were woven throughout, including the pink van seen in her “House Tour” music video, which was parked outside.

Image credit: @adology/TikTok

ALASKA AIRLINES HOUSE

Alaska Airlines, the official airline of Coachella, transported festivalgoers 35,000 feet into the sky at the Alaska Airlines House with a trippy journey through giant inflatable clouds and mirrored, LED-lit tunnels designed to replicate the sensation of flying.

Attendees could also explore some of the airline’s newest global destinations, with vignettes dedicated to London, Rome, Tokyo and Seoul. Photo ops included a “melting,” London-style phone booth and towering Tokyo-inspired telephone poles and paper lanterns. Visitors could also munch on airline snacks and beverages, access the brand’s fastest “in-flight” Wi-Fi and catch surprise celeb appearances. (Agency: BeCore)

TOP TACTIC: The brand made a strong loyalty play. Its rewards members had access to a dedicated lounge and the “Cloud Social,” a daily happy hour event featuring refreshments and a chance to win premium prizes, including VIP festival upgrades and roundtrip tickets to and from anywhere Alaska flies, by grabbing a colorful orb from a lotto-ball-like machine.

Image credit: @alaskaair/Instagram

AMERICAN EXPRESS’ DESERT OASIS

At the Amex Experience, a desert-themed footprint welcomed fans, who were invited to snap photos in a number of vignettes, like a merry-go-round installation; take a Bon Bon sweet treat from behind a mystery wall; snag a bucket hat from a flower installation; and interact with a co-branded Pinterest scent-layering station. Cardmembers had a whole slew of additional perks, including access to exclusive KATSEYE merch. To boot, the company partnered with Marriott Bonvoy on a Postcard Cabin activation.

TOP TACTIC: The brand used two distinct strategies to expand its engagement and reach. The multi-touchpoint Amex Experience was built for social sharing and sensorial touchpoints. Meanwhile, the Postcard Cabin environment was low-key, and built more for exploring than content capture, offering analog touchpoints, like the chance to write and mail a postcard.

Image credit: @americanexpress/Instagram

APEROL’S DAY CLUB

A bright-orange color scheme and a revolving door of activities marked Aperol’s Day Club activation at Coachella, where attendees enjoyed live dj sets, Aperol-inspired frozen treats, visual installations, tooth gems, bracelet-making and beauty stations, and curated photo backdrops. There were also surprise appearances from celebs like Joe Jonas and Ariana Madix, and merch from the company’s limited-edition festival-inspired collection.

TOP TACTIC: Aperol anchored the experience in its “Be the Moment” campaign messaging that celebrates “small, joyful pauses” and connection with others. In that spirit, the brand crafted a dynamic daytime programming strategy that not only facilitated those mini moments of joy, but was designed to drive, and reward, repeat visits.

Photos: Courtesy of Aperol

BLOOM AND 7-ELEVEN’S ENERGY STOP

Bloom Nutrition partnered with a 7-Eleven location near the airport to host a public pop-up aimed at fueling up consumers before they arrived at the festival. The activation included live sets by female djs, Bloom energy drink sampling, photo moments and road-trip-themed giveaways.

TOP TACTIC: The incorporation of an airbrushing station featuring co-branded merch was a smart way to tap into festivalgoers’ passion for personalized clothing and accessories, and potentially inspire them to show off their new gear around the festival grounds.

Photos: Courtesy of Bloom Nutrition

BULDAK’S FOOD CRAWL & HEAT MATCH

Samyang Foods-owned instant noodles brand Buldak hosted a “Buldak Crawl” heat challenge during weekend one of the fest that gave attendees a chance to taste limited-time menu collabs created with partners like Prince St. Pizza, Rokstar Chicken and Sidekicks. Those who shared their reactions to the spicy meals using the appropriate hashtag were entered into a sweepstakes to win $1,000, merch and product. (Agency: NVE Experience Agency)

TOP TACTIC: Buldak took the heat challenge concept to the next level during weekend two with “Heat Match,” the first reality dating show to take place during Coachella. Contestants’ tolerance of spicy foods was put to the test, and their candid reactions were documented as they “looked for love in the desert.”

Photo credits: Mackenzie Hilton for Buldak; Courtesy of Buldak

CÎROC’S ATHLETIC CLUB

Cîroc anchored its invite-only event, hosted at a private estate in Indio, in its Cîroc Athletic Club experiential platform, which fuses sports, fashion and culinary culture to create country club-inspired environments guided by “leisure well” messaging.

Within the brand’s custom-built padel court activation, developed in partnership with Padel Up and AM Radio, attendees enjoyed programming and participated in open-play and officiated matches. Beyond the court, they could socialize in a sophisticated lounge setting, sip on craft cocktails and stop by the on-site Pro Shop to have exclusive Cîroc Athletic Club merch customized. (Agency: Walker Drawas)

TOP TACTIC: This wasn’t just a FOMO play—although inviting influential guests was certainly a key piece of Cîroc’s strategy. Rather, the experience was built for longer-form engagement and extended dwell times. Curated padel programming and hosted matches kept attendees busy, while elevated hospitality gave them a reason to stick around after they stepped off the court.

Photo credit: Tyler Topacio for Cîroc Vodka

DOVE’S AIRPORT ACTIVATION

In addition to a multifaceted OOH Coachella 2026 campaign, (including five Indio signs transformed to say “InDEO,” with its deodorant products forming the “E”), Dove touched down at Palm Springs International Airport with oversized product installations and friendly ambassadors distributing samples of its Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo and Advanced Care antiperspirant. (Agency: Shadow)

TOP TACTIC: Dove greeted fans and began carving out brand mindshare before they’d even tossed on their first festival fit. The brand not only got a head start on engagement, but likely made a bigger impact by activating away from the cluttered sponsor activity that takes place on or near the Coachella grounds. Also worth noting—Dove didn’t take the beauty-centric glow-up approach. Rather, it heroed its deodorant products, and provided sweaty festivalgoers with a utility.

Photo credit: Steck Studios

E.L.F. COSMETICS’ ESCAPE TO THE BALM DESERT

In a beauty-brand first, e.l.f. Cosmetics activated during both weekends of Coachella 2026, and will continue its streak this weekend at Stagecoach Music Festival. Its widespread reach is designed to promote the launch of three new Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balms that come in poolside drink-inspired flavors, which were the centerpiece of the brand’s e.l.f.scape to the Balm Desert activation.

The tranquil, pool-themed footprint included custom gifting, curated photo ops, complimentary slushies tied to the new Glow Reviver flavors, and complimentary lip balms. There was additionally a co-branded activation featuring a 15-foot-long Pinterest board wall that showcased festival beauty trends and visuals, along with e.l.f. makeup artists bringing them to life. (Agency: Day One Agency)

TOP TACTIC: e.l.f. attacked festival season head-on, creating an expansive, but cohesive, campaign that engaged consumers in a multitude of locations and tactics. On top of the Balm Desert event, the brand hosted a pre-festival GRWM activation for influencers at its Los Angeles office; co-hosted beauty pit stops with Ulta Beauty in the leadup to Coachella; hit the after-hours scene at NYLON House and Neon Carnival; and connected with fans at home with digital extensions of the Balm Desert experience available across Twitch livestreams, Roblox and the Beauty Squad app.

Photos: Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

ELECTROLIT’S CAMPGROUND 5K

Since becoming Coachella’s official hydration sponsor in 2023, Electrolit has been on a mission to keep festivalgoers hydrated, and help them maintain their stamina throughout the weekend. So the brand returned with its Electrolit Campground 5K run this year during both weekends of the fest. The events were designed to provide a refreshing start to the day, rather than serving as competitions. The company also hosted a hydration activation opposite the main stage.

TOP TACTIC: Alcohol and the nightlife scene tend to dominate Coachella, but as consumer behavior continues shifting towards embracing a balanced lifestyle, Electrolit is carving out space for healthier activities, and literally keeping festivalgoers fueled up for hot days and late nights.

Photos: Courtesy of Electrolit

GAP’S HOODIE HOUSE

Clothing apparel sponsor Gap ended up being the talk of the town during Coachella 2026 thanks to its highly coveted festival hoodie, which could be customized at its Hoodie House activation. In fact, High Snobiety reports that the experience drew the longest lines of any brand activation during the festival’s first weekend.

Inside the Gap-blue footprint, fans could choose a hoodie style, purchase it for $100, then created a personalized look by selecting patches, drawstring beads and collectible charms, which a brand “artist” then attached to the item. A claw machine containing Gap gift cards, a Polaroid photo op and vinyl records covering the walls were also part of the experience.

TOP TACTIC: The Hoodie House would likely have attracted a slew of festivalgoers in and of itself, but it was Gap’s sweeping influencer strategy that knocked the activation into viral territory. Both in the leadup to, and during, the festival, the brand’s creator partners, and celebrity fans, were pushing out content and hyping the Hoodie House, and the sweatshirt itself, leading to more than 1 million views.

HEINEKEN’S CLINKERS

The longstanding Heineken House returned to the festival with a beer garden, photo backdrops and a lineup of live performances across both weekends on tap, all of which helped further the brand’s ongoing Fans Have More Friends platform.

TOP TACTIC: Friendship and live connection were also facilitated by The Clinker, the brand’s new smart band, which launched at Coachella. The band wraps around Heineken cans and bottles, and syncs with fans’ streaming data, and during the fest, allowed fans to find people with similar musical tastes. They simply tapped The Clinkers together, and when a compatibility light signaled a match, knew they’d found one of their people, and had the option to connect on social.

Image credits: complex, @heineken_us/Instagram

HINT’S BIRTHDAY BASH

Without an official Coachella sponsorship, Hint leaned into its 21st birthday as a way to reintroduce its brand in the context of a major pop culture moment. The flavored water brand hosted a Western Disco–themed bash attended by creators, VIPs and fans, and co-hosted with Yung Gravy and Ari Kytsya.

TOP TACTIC: Hint turned typical alcohol rituals on their head with its products, offering up activities like water pong, a water shot-ski and a water luge

Photos: Courtesy of Hint

LIFEWAY’S CULTURE HOUSE

Speaking of anniversaries, Lifeway marked its 40th with a throwback-inspired poolside activation dubbed Culture House for influencers and media that spanned live performances from the likes of Autograf, hair-braiding, custom swag moments, lounge areas and a selection of high-protein f&b. (Agency: Yes Creative Co)

TOP TACTIC: To lend an extra layer of authenticity to the nostalgia theme, the brand enlisted ’80s pop icon Debbie Gibson to perform an exclusive set on-site.

Photos: Courtesy of Lifeway Foods

MAGNUM’S SPRAY BAR

Magnum brought its famous ice cream bars, and a range of edible spray paint designs, to the 12 Peaks VIP area on-site, where fans could choose to customize a frozen treat with fashion trends or headlining artist-themed designs.

The brand also hosted a House of Magnum creator event in Palm Springs at Casa Cody Hotel, where attendees were treated to ice-cream-inspired manicures as an extension of a collab with nail artist Naomi Yasuda. (Agencies: FANMADE; Auditoire)

TOP TACTIC: Headliner “specials”—red lips for Sabrina, “Yummy” for Justin, and cherries for Karol—turned the ice cream bars into accessories of sorts, and super-shareable ones at that.

Photo credit: Magnum

MARUCHAN’S MINI MART

Instant ramen brand Maruchan engaged consumers on the road to Coachella with the first-ever MaruMart pop-up, located along the busy I-10 freeway. On both weekends of the fest, people could stop in to capture content, create a meal at the DIY ramen station and score limited-edition merch like trucker hats, satin bandanas and bag charms.

TOP TACTIC: Maruchan turned a viral social post into an IRL campaign with the MaruMart pop-up. When a fake billboard promoting a popular “Maruchan Loca” food trend (mixing the brand’s instant noodles with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos) went viral, the brand turned the concoction into a real flavor. And along the route to MaruMart (where consumers could buy the trendy product), the brand installed 10 real billboards pointing fans towards its activation. (Agency: Konnect Agency)

Photos: Courtesy of Maruchan

MATTEL’S BARBIE PLAYGROUND

Another standout experience at this year event was Mattel’s vivid pink Barbie activation, which brought the doll’s “You Can Be Anything” mantra to life in the context of music, festival fashion and accessories. With a focus on self-expression, Mattel invited fans to curate their own Barbie persona and “embrace their limitless potential.”

Highlights included an Entrance Gallery Wall with an entry corridor featuring a showcase of Barbie dolls and personas; a Charm Bar (a hot trend right now) where attendees could craft a custom doll-inspired charm that matched their Barbie personality—like Y2K Barbie and Green Flag Ken—and detailed photo ops, including a portrait studio with professional lighting that yielded physical prints and the option to share on social. (Agency: Mirrored Media)

TOP TACTIC: Mattel maintained its reputation for partnering with notable women who embrace individuality and drive home the brand’s “You Can be Any Barbie” ethos by teaming up with model, creator and TV personality Olandria Carthen, and entrepreneur and pop culture figure Paris Hilton. Both women attended the activation to bring their enterprising energy to the space, and the strategy.

[Editor’s note: For the record, this Coachella program is how you successfully execute a Barbie fan event… not this.)

Photo credit: Mirrored Media for Mattel

MEDICUBE’S KARAOKE LOUNGE

Korean skincare brand Medicube delivered its largest U.S. activation to date at Coachella 2026, which included a multiday experience on the grounds that was built to tout its hero device, the Booster Pro. The pink-infused setup included beauty touchup stations where festivalgoers could test out the Booster Pro and other brand products, live dj sets, branded glow sticks, cocktails and photo moments. (Not to mention the off-site Medicube Glowtel Desert Oasis for influencers.)

TOP TACTIC: Medicube showed some extra personality, and let fans express theirs, at its on-site activation with a dedicated karaoke lounge where people could sing out in the open while being cheered on by the crowd, and a set of phone booth-style pods that offered those with stage fright a chance to do private performances.

Image credit: @medicube_global_official/Instagram

METHOD’S ‘RESET’ PORTALS

Method returned as the festival’s official body wash, shampoo and conditioner sponsor with its signature multisensory approach across the main festival grounds and campgrounds. On the main grounds, a series of “reset” portals provided places for attendees to recharge and capture content. Touchpoints spanned a body wash portal offering a cooling cryo blast and reset photo moment, a hair portal for quick styles and touchups, and a transformation portal that delivered a “final reveal” boomerang-style video.

Over at the campgrounds, there were ambassadors offering beauty touchups and distributing samples via branded scooters and golf carts, surprise product drops, and opportunities for post-run refreshes for campers that participated in The Coachella Run Club 5K. To boot, the brand’s presence included an invite-only afterparty and a “method Oasis powered by Ulta Beauty” content hub. (Agencies: Zubi; Revolution Marketing; MTRNM)

TOP TACTIC: The lines, and options, to shower at Coachella are infamous. But thanks to method, each day of the event, 100 lucky festivalgoers who visited the brand’s scooter and received a mini body wash with a sticker attached earned a free shower upgrade.

Photos: Courtesy of method

MGA ENTERTAINMENT’S MINIVERSE

Another activation that drummed up plenty of buzz was MGA’s Miniverse, a meticulously curated, miniaturized version of Coachella. Tiny versions of desert palm trees, the famous Ferris wheel, cacti and other recognizable elements were all part of the footprint. And, naturally, chances for attendees to embed themselves in the miniaturized world were part of the strategy. (Agency: Swell)

TOP TACTIC: The footprint included a mini lounge anchored by tiny records that actually spun and played music, which operated as the official debut of MGA’s Miniverse Real Music line of playable mini vinyls and a mini record player, with songs from major artists including The Beach Boys, Public Enemy, Britney Spears, Amy Winehouse, Elton John, Blink-182 and others to become available. Festivalgoers got exclusive first access to preorder the products before the public launch.

Photos: Courtesy of MGA Entertainment

NEUTROGENA’S SPF SAMPLING

Neutrogena returned for a fourth year as the official suncare sponsor of Coachella, and its products were integrated all across the festival, and Palm Springs. Highlights included a sampling activation at Palm Springs International Airport; a welcome party for influencers; an on-site glam suite for media and creators featuring “torture test” conditions to test out the brand’s hero products; and a presence at the Palm Springs Surf Club and other off-site events.

TOP TACTIC: Beyond the VIP experiences, Neutrogena drove largescale trial of its new water-resistant SPF formula, and provided a valuable service to festivalgoers across the Coachella grounds, with its series of SPF towers, which dispensed complimentary sunscreen.

Photos: Courtesy of Neutrogena

PINTEREST’S PHONE-FREE ZONE

Perhaps the most talked-about brand experience at Coachella 2026 was Pinterest’s joyful, rainbow-themed and phone-free activation. Indeed, the brand asked festivalgoers to lock away their devices and create “in the moment” memories, not just content. The activation was a festival first.

Among creative, analog-forward touchpoints offered were charm-making, physical, sticker-filled “Joy Guides” that could be mailed home as physical memories, and beauty touch-ups provided by e.l.f. Cosmetics that were inspired by looks from Pinterest’s Festival Trends Report.

TOP TACTIC: It was bold to ask attendees at an event that has become a mecca for content capture, and attracts an audience that’s heavily comprised of influencers, to go device-free. And the strategy, which dominated headlines, paid off.

Photos: Courtesy of Pinterest

WAVYTALK’s HAIR SPOTLIGHT

Wavytalk, the official hair tools partner of Coachella 2026, hit the grounds with a Spotlight Hair activation designed to showcase how its devices can deliver dynamic hairstyles that withstand festival conditions. Attendees could sign up for a free appointment and have a professional stylist create one of six signature festival looks. They could also do their own touchups at self-styling stations, and play a Plinko-style game for a shot at winning full-size hair tools, festival bundles and exclusive merch. And then there was the Spotlight Studio photo booth where fans captured their finished looks.

TOP TACTIC: Wavytalk recruited hair influencer and brand partner @mattloveshair to host an exclusive masterclass on-site, where he shared techniques for festival styles with lasting power, and created two looks with the brand’s Power Wave tool.

Photos: Courtesy of Wavytalk

WINDSOR’S HOTEL TAKEOVER

Retailer Windsor was another brand to leverage a hotel takeover, hunkering down at the Avalon in Palm Springs with a hand-selected group of influencers. Attendees at the “style oasis” were treated to fully branded rooms featuring exclusive product, a gifting suite stocked with festival-ready pieces, a pool party with a dj, drinks and eats, and photo ops, like an old-school phone booth. (Agency: In-house)

TOP TACTIC: The brand went the whole nine yards to cater to its influencer partners. While some attendees of off-site events are left to fend for themselves when it comes to transportation, Windsor’s decked-out bus served as its guests’ private escort to and from the Coachella grounds.

Photos: Courtesy of Windsor

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