Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Charm Bars

At a time when many consumers are suffering from digital fatigue and seeking more meaningful interactions, brands are leveraging tactile, personalized experiences that send attendees home with a physical keepsake that extends the life of the event. We’re talking about charm bars, intimate touchpoints where participants can slow down, get hands-on and customize something they’ll actually use. From bags to phones to bracelets and beyond, let’s explore that semi-charmed kind of life.

This year’s “Gimme Gummy” trend, an ASMR-inspired aesthetic defined by its flexible textures, glossy finishes, and tactile nature, was a top trend in the 2026 Pinterest Predicts report. And NYX Professional Makeup wasted no time getting beauty fans hyped for Gimme Gummy as a key 2026 beauty theme with the two-day Gimme Gummy Bar. Together with Pinterest, the brand hosted an activation in L.A. that included the Chewy Charm bar, where attendees sat down and crafted personalized bag charms based on the trend.

At CES, private showcases and lounges have become a popular approach, one that The Female Quotient took with its FQ Lounge. At the on-site Charm Bar, participants moved down a line to choose three or four charms and then handed their tray of selections to jewelry specialists, who connected them onto a keychain ring.

The #BookTok effect is real, and younger generations have been trading screen time for reading in droves. With that in mind, Coach launched an Explore Your Story campaign, and debuted a collection of readable book charms, based on the insight that Gen Z is increasingly turning to reading as a form of self-exploration.

The program includes the Coach Tabby Tour: Explore Your Story Edition, a traveling activation that is hitting college campuses, giving students a chance to share stories and participate in brand programming, like crafting their own book charms. And in Coach retail stores, shoppers can visit Coach Book Nooks to personalize bags, book charms and bookmarks.

During the Miami Invitational, GEICO jumped on the trend with a bar where attendees could customize charm bracelets. They could choose two charms, hand them over to the staff, then pick them up shortly afterward.

For Pandora, the strategy was to take over the Glass Box at L.A.’s The Grove for a month-long Talisman Experience that transformed the exterior of the venue into a giant jewelry box featuring hand-sculpted talisman charms. Inside, jewelry lovers could engage in touchpoints like a custom talisman quiz with 350-plus possible outcomes that matched each participant with a Pandora charm reflecting their values. And at Charm Play Tables, attendees could experiment with jewelry layering and hands-on styling.

Small trinkets, big impact.

Featured photo: Courtesy of Pinterest