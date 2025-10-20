FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover the VIP treatment, Talisman Experiences and checkered takeovers.

SOCCER FANS GET THE VIP TREATMENT AHEAD OF THE FIFA WORLD CUP

It’s still eight months away, but the FIFA World Cup 26 men’s soccer tournament already has fans in a frenzy, and brands prepared to bring them closer to the game. Take experiential hospitality platform On Location. The company drummed up buzz around its role as official hospitality partner, and gave fans a glimpse of what’s coming down the pitch in 2026, with a tour across six of the North American cities that will host World Cup matches.

Over two weekends earlier this fall, On Location delivered “The Treatment” to unsuspecting players at pickup soccer games, turning everyday matches into premium, hospitality-infused experiences. Teams were given glow-ups like custom uniforms representative of the host city, pro broadcasters calling the games live, official World Cup merchandise and local fare served in “premium hospitality fashion,” while their friends and families sat in luxury seats on the sidelines.

All told, the company rolled out the red carpet for more than 1,400 consumers, and, with the help of 100-plus influencers and 80 media members who shared the tour experiences, content from the program has yielded 180 million social impressions (and counting). To boot, 85 percent of attendees expressed interest in FIFA hospitality packages following the event. Talk about meeting your goooooals. (Partners: 160over90; Superfly)

Photo credit: Getty Images for On Location

PANDORA’S (GLASS) BOX HAS BEEN OPENED IN LOS ANGELES

Spooky season seems like just the right time to launch a jewelry line that celebrates personal symbolism, and that’s exactly what Pandora did at the beginning of the month with the debut of its Talisman Collection. Now, the brand is giving consumers an up-close-and-personal look at the 12-piece lineup in L.A. at The Grove’s Glass Box.

Jewelry lovers in the area can stop in through Oct. 31 for a Talisman Experience built around customization and moments of discovery. Among touchpoints are a talisman quiz, tarot card readings, a charm play table, larger-than-life jewelry installations, engraving stations and a premium gift-wrapping experience. Global girl group KATSEYE even popped in on launch day to help build hype for the pop-up. Nothing but good juju here. (Agency: Gladiator Productions)

Photos: Courtesy of Pandora

AFLAC IS USING A SIMPLE PATTERN TO CONVEY A SERIOUS MESSAGE

Aflac is betting on an ordinary pattern to make an extraordinary difference when it comes to cancer screenings. The brand’s new Check for Cancer campaign has reimagined the familiar checkered pattern as a call to action for routine screenings. The program launched with a nationwide push in September, followed by a takeover of Harvard Square in Cambridge, MA, over the weekend.

On Oct. 18, timed to the annual Head Of The Charles Regatta, Aflac brought its public health message, and its checkered motif, to the Weld Exhibition, Harvard Square and the Harvard MBTA station. Street teams roamed the area engaging consumers with giveaways and educational resources, as well as a simple but critical reminder: Check for Cancer. A wrapped Duck Boat floating down the Charles River and a full takeover of the Harvard Square T Station delivered the same message (the OOH elements will be in place through Nov. 2).

Ultimately, Aflac is working toward the bold objective of increasing U.S. cancer screening rates by 10 percent over the next 10 years. Making some noise during one of Cambridge’s most highly attended annual events was a wicked smaht place to start. (Agency: Zeno Group, p.r.)

Photo: Courtesy of Aflac

GARNIER TEAMS UP WITH LOCAL LATIN-OWNED SHOPS TO HOST A CURATED MARKETPLACE

To close out Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15), Garnier and artist and Fructis ambassador Becky G said “bienvenidos” to L.A. locals at a free block party aimed at furthering the brand’s commitment to representation and community impact. From Oct. 11-12, the brand and 12 handpicked, Latin-owned local businesses aligned to host a curated marketplace and celebration of Hispanic culture in many forms. The kicker? Each biz was fully underwritten by Garnier so that attendees could enjoy vendor offerings at no cost.

The experience united many aspects of Latin culture, from a wall of flags that represented all Hispanic nationalities, to live performances by Sangre Nueva, to an inclusive outdoor salon that celebrated all hair textures and types, to a wide array of beloved dishes, including cafecito, arepas, empanadas, churros and beyond.

And Becky G wasn’t just sitting on the sidelines. She served as event host, including visiting every single small biz, dancing salsa with her mom and getting a refresh at the salon. Que maravilloso.

Photo credit: Rigo Ramirez

RAMEN AND ‘DEMON HUNTERS’ COLLIDE IN TIMES SQUARE

If you haven’t heard of “KPop Demon Hunters,” please put down your device and turn on Netflix immediately. If you have, you’ll likely appreciate the experience that Nongshim-owned instant noodle brand Shin Ramyun activated in Times Square over the weekend to showcase its “Demon Hunters”-themed packaging.

In addition to a billboard takeover, the brand hosted a Food Zone where attendees sampled Shin Toomba prepared with an instant noodle cooker, offering a taste of Korea’s “Hangang Ramyun” culture, a Reward Zone that had photo booths adorned with characters from the movie, and the Event Zone that included prizes like Shin Ramyun samples. Nongshim says the activation was just a tipping off point, and that the brand will continue to connect in person with consumers worldwide to deliver “spicy happiness.” Which could mean many things…

Photos: Courtesy of Nongshim

