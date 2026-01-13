CES 2026: An Insider Tour of the Caterpillar Booth Experience

Come along on an exclusive “Insider Tour” of Caterpillar’s reimagined booth at CES 2026 where the brand highlighted both its 100-year legacy and where it’s headed with autonomous innovations and AI. It’s one of many experiences at the show where AI came to life in a design story, from color selections to customized engagements (design and strategy by Outerkind; Build by MC²).

“For those that don’t even walk into our booth, just by seeing in, they see the Caterpillar brand, they see the iconic excavator sitting there, and they get that one message off the wall we wanted them to walk away with,” says Steve Dionne, commercial manager of digital products at Caterpillar. “So it was intentional in building out this closed experience, but we didn’t want that to go too far; we wanted people to be able to walk by and go, ‘Caterpillar and technology—got it.’”

Check more of Event Marketer’s coverage of the show, as part of the Chief Marketer Network, an Official Media Partner of CES 2026, here.

Watch: Caterpillar at CES 2026

More Coverage: