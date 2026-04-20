FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Chili’s food court, dog-friendly deli shops and “X-Files” fan extravaganzas.

ALL RISE FOR THE CHILI’S BIG CRISPY FOOD COURT

Right around this time last year, Chili’s opened a mock Fast Food Financing pop-up to tout its Big QP Burger as a beefier, and more valuable, version of Burger King’s Quarter Pounder. This year, the brand raised the stakes, serving justice—and fried chicken—at the Chili’s Big Crispy Food Court in NYC.

On April 16, fans were summoned to the courtroom pop-up to act as the jury in the case of Chili’s vs. Fast Food. The premise: Chili’s provides the “ultimate chicken sandwich value,” particularly compared to McDonald’s.

Jurors were tasked with hearing, and eating, evidence—the new Big Crispy and Spicy Big Crispy sandwiches—while testimony pointed to why Chili’s continues to offer the most bang for consumers’ thin-stretched bucks. (The brand even cited data that shows the average Big Crispy filet is 82-percent bigger than the average McCrispy filet.)

And, like its sammies, Chili’s didn’t skimp on the details. The façade of the Food Court featured faux stone, a massive scale holding two chicken sandwiches and an ambassador dressed like an old timey judge spinning a sign that read “Fight Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Injustice.”

Inside, ambassadors dressed like sheriffs and court officials welcomed jurors to the courtroom, where a judge presided and attorneys argued their cases. “Witnesses” took their oaths while swearing on a bowl of tortilla chips. And, naturally, the verdict was in Chili’s favor every time, which triggered flashing lights and music.

The “evidence room” was just as compelling. The footprint was set up like an art museum, with absurd paintings, chicken sandwiches in clear display cases, a bust of a McDonald’s employee donning a branded visor and a Chicken Sandwich Meal Value Poll.

While in the evidence room, attendees enjoyed a free Big Crispy 3 for Me meal, featuring one of Chili’s chicken sandwiches with fries, bottomless chips and salsa, and bottomless fountain drinks (sold at restaurants for $10.99). Before leaving, they were invited to share their verdict and commentary with a “Court TV” reporter.

No appeals have been made as of press time.

Photos: Courtesy of Chili’s

CHEW ON THIS: WOOF’S DOG-FRIENDLY DELI SHOP ACTIVATION

We love a good furball-focused event, and the latest example comes from Woof. On April 10, the dog toy brand popped up in NYC with a Meat & Provisions activation, transforming a West Village venue into a dog-friendly “deli shop.” The space included a classic deli counter, but filled with displays of food-based dog toys, free samples of Woof’s new HonestChew Meaty product, and a few human treats.

There was also a portrait area where attendees could have their pup (or a human friend) captured, a dog toy recycling station designed to give chew toys a “second life,” brand swag, and our favorite part, adoptable doggos available right on-site thanks to Best Friends Animal Society NYC. (Agency: Autumn Communications)

Photo credit: Robbie Nero

PLUTO TV SENDS A PAIR OF ‘X-FILES’ FANS TO AN OFF-GRID FACILITY IN JOSHUA TREE

The truth is out there, and so is “The X-Files’” biggest devotee. So to celebrate the fact that all 11 seasons are now streaming on its service, Pluto TV launched a sweepstakes last month in search of the show’s ultimate superfan. And over the weekend, the winner and a guest began cashing in on the grand prize.

The reward comes in the form of a getaway to an off-grid facility in Joshua Tree, CA, where the winner and their guest are currently enjoying a nine-day Marathon Experience during which they will watch every single “X-Files” episode. And it all takes place in a location known for its pronounced paranormal activity.

The fan extravaganza kicked off with a special event featuring sci-fi actor Robbie Amell, who joined the winners for a first look at the off-grid venue, a supernatural-themed dinner, and stargazing.

During the stay, the winners will be taking over Pluto TV’s Instagram channel to offer live marathon updates. To stay fueled, and fired, up, they’ll also be provided with themed “provisions,” as well as paranormal gear and a “living case board” on which to track patterns and conspiracies across the series.

We think Scully and Mulder would approve. (Agency: Civic)

Photo credit: Presley Ann/ Getty Images for Pluto TV

A FEDERAL JURY SAYS LIVE NATION ACTED AS A MONOPOLY

The timing feels ominous. Just as the 2026 music festival season is hitting its stride, a federal jury has determined that Live Nation, and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, acted as an anticompetitive monopoly that overcharged consumers. Jurors concluded that festivalgoers overpaid by $1.72 per ticket, though a judge is still establishing exactly what damages will be owed based on the verdict.

While the lawsuit, which was brought forth by 33 states and Washington, D.C., seemingly came to a close with the April 15 decision, Live Nation responded by stating that “the jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter,” and that there is a pending motion to eliminate the testimony on which the jury’s compensation numbers were based.

Time, and tickets, will tell.

Image credit: iStock/Nicolae Popescu

SOUTHWEST TAKES A SWING AT A NEW CHICAGO CUBS SPONSORSHIP

As the new Official Airline of the Chicago Cubs, Southwest stepped up to the plate on Opening Day at Wrigley Field with a family-friendly activation offering exclusive giveaways, a photo op and a crack at the brand’s custom-built speed-pitch machine.

The footprint at Gallagher Way was designed to blend in with Wrigley’s historic aesthetic, and featured a retro-style merch booth and wooden A-frame signage, among details. To enter the activation, fans were prompted to sign up for promotional texts, which enabled easy access to each touchpoint, and, presumably, plenty of valuable data capture for the airline.

Attendees were first offered a choice between two co-branded Cubs hats, and two limited-edition collectible enamel pins, which served as the first designs in a series of collectible pins that the company will be offering throughout the season on Family Sundays.

Next, visitors could walk up to a replica of Wrigley Field’s on-deck circle (which we think they should name the Flight Deck) and fire their fastest pitch, which was monitored by the brand’s bespoke machine, with pitch speeds displayed in real time. There was also a chance to snap photos in an oversized Southwest Airlines seat, a nod to the new seats and aircraft the brand launched earlier this year.

In the end, 11,000 attendees passed through Gallagher Way on Opening Day, and more than 7,000 Southwest giveaways were ultimately dished out. Crew, we have lift-off. (Partners: The Infinite Agency, lead experiential agency; Pendulum Creative, fabrication; City Paper Company, custom merch)

Photos: Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

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