The Brief: Cheese Raves and Cannabis Countdowns

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Cheese Raves, Fast Food Financing and 4/20 countdowns.

ATTENDEES EAT LIKE NO ONE’S WATCHING AT NYC’S FIRST CHEESE RAVE

We’re of the “humble” opinion that you either love cheese or you’re wrong, and that made it more or less impossible not to share details around the debut of NYC’s first-ever Cheese Rave—and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

On April 17, Eventbrite teamed up with “Queer Eye” star, chef and author Antoni Porowski to launch a new series of ticketed mashup events that blend seemingly unrelated interests, like EDM and artisanal cheese sampling, in response to younger generations’ craving for more fourth spaces and experiences that experiment with diverse styles, passions and subcultures.

The Cheese Rave was designed to take attendees on a sensory journey, blending live electronic dance tunes and curated cheese tastings with other spectacles, like “go-go cheese dancers,” a giant cheese installation and the opportunity to learn from expert mongers, who matched consumers’ moods to flavors. Oh yes, we’ll melt with you, Eventbrite.

Photos: Courtesy of Eventbrite

STARRY BRINGS THE HEAT WITH MIAMI HOOPS FEST

Starry’s playful “Lem and Lime” mascots have been a hit among consumers, and for their latest act, the dynamic duo headed to Florida for the Starry Miami Hoops Fest event. On April 12, more than 12,000 basketball fans experienced the brand’s takeover at Lummus Park, where a vibrant court served as the setting for appearances, samples and hoops-themed touchpoints.

Fans who stopped by could engage with the mascots; meet former Miami Heat stars like Victor Oladipo, Rashard Lewis, Quentin Richardson and Glen Rice; test their skills in a three-point shootout; score autographs; sip on samples; snag giveaways; watch Heat Dancers perform; say hello to team mascot Burnie; and snap photos with the Heat’s championship trophies. (Agency: Fuse)

Photos: Courtesy of Starry

BLAZES OF GLORY: CANNABIS FANS UNITE AT A SPONSORED 4/20 COUNTDOWN

We’re all familiar with the ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, and maybe even Jameson’s St. Patrick’s Day “rock drop.” But what about Zig-Zag’s countdown to 4:20 p.m. on… 4/20? Yep, it’s a thing. Weed enthusiasts celebrated Cannabis Now’s Official 4/20 Countdown Celebration on April 20 (the unofficial cannabis holiday) with an event in Times Square that merged fans, creators and “canna-curious” consumers.

As presenting sponsor, rolling-paper company Zig-Zag celebrated the occasion with a tribute to cannabis culture hosted at Charlie Fox, referred to as the “Bergdorf of dispensaries,” featuring a timeline-themed installation showcasing vintage packaging, iconic collabs and cultural artifacts that followed Zig-Zag’s evolution over the generations. The brand’s head-turning orange branding also lit up the city across 3D billboards that appeared to offer gigantic joints to passersby, street teams and the official 4:20 countdown at One Times Square.

Those who didn’t make it to Times Square could catch Zig-Zag at New York’s Washington Square Park from 12-2 p.m. that day for the “ultimate Sunday sesh” and a chance to meet company mascot Boris. With cheeky messaging underscoring that Easter and 4/20 fell on the same day, the brand invited consumers to score the “holy grail” of swag and a chance to be “blessed” with an appearance by Boris himself. Glorious.

TRUE CRIME MEETS HAIR DISASTERS AT OGX’S ‘DAMAGE DETECTED HQ’

Anyone who’s had bangs in the summer knows that some hair catastrophes should be illegal, a concept OGX played up to promote the launch of its Bond Protein Repair collection. On April 17, the brand hosted a one-day pop-up at The Grove in L.A. dubbed Damage Detected HQ that was attended by a steady stream of beauty buffs, local shoppers and content creators.

From severe heat damage to bleach-induced breakage, attendees could investigate their most relatable hair “crimes” while on-site at the true crime-themed activation, then discover the best solutions for repairing the “evidence” with OGX products. Among the, ahem, highlights were personalized hair consultations with experts, a 360-degree photo booth, a mugshot-style wall that had attendees confessing their most reprehensible hair crimes, and plenty of full-size product giveaways so that consumers could “close the case” once and for all. Cue the gavel. (Agency: Havas Red)

Photos: Courtesy of OGX

FINANCING AND FRENCH FRIES IN THE BIG APPLE

Hard economic times have given Chili’s a relatable way of bringing fast food chains’ shortcomings directly to consumers’ attention. With fast food prices continuing to spike, the casual dining franchise activated a Fast Food Financing pop-up from April 16-17 in New York’s Union Square that operated as a mock financing experience and provided attendees who were “approved” with a gift card meant to compensate for rising drive-thru menu costs.

The financing encounter then led to a speakeasy environment where consumers could taste the brand’s new Big QP Burger, which boasts 85 percent more beef than Burger King’s Quarter Pounder and is supplemented with bottomless chips and salsa, and fountain drinks (but, regrettably, no cardboard crowns). (Agencies: JM&D and M ss ng p eces, pop-up event; Edelman, p.r.)

Photos: Courtesy of Chili’s

More from The Brief: