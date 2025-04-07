The Brief: Hot Dog High Teas and ‘The White Lotus’ IRL

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Hot Dog High Teas, “The White Lotus” IRL and sweet-smelling takeovers.

MAX ‘RESORTS’ TO A REAL-LIFE WHITE LOTUS HOTEL AND SPA

It was only a matter of time until Max turned its fictional luxury resort hotel chain into reality—if only for a few days. From April 6-8, the network is celebrating the series-three finale of its pop culture phenomenon “The White Lotus” with a wellness retreat that’s just as ostentatious as the show’s settings and characters. To help bring the experience at Four Seasons West Lake Village in California to life, several brands are providing sponsor activations on-site, continuing Max’s parade of series-related partnerships.

For the lucky attendees who scored a spot at “The White Lotus at Four Seasons, Presented by American Express” experience, there’s ample opportunity to delve into elements likely to be found within the walls of “The White Lotus” hotel (specifically, season three’s setting at a resort and spa in Thailand). Touchpoints include curated dining experiences, spa treatments, yoga and meditation classes, custom cocktails, photo moments and a live screening of the finale. Sponsor experiences span everything from Tanqueray & Ketel One Mixology Classes featuring a Four Seasons mixologist, to Kiehl’s skin analysis and skincare services, to a Google Pixel Portal photo op and gifting suite, and beyond.

Night one of the program kicked off with a bang. After the screening wrapped, attendees were treated to an exclusive cast panel presented by Threads, and hosted by Tan France. The evening was then closed out with a Full Moon party sponsored by Spotify featuring a dj set by Jungle. (Agencies: MKG; zakHill; RQ)

Photo credit: David Jon Photography

DOVE IS PUTTING MUSIC FANS IN THE HOT SEATS

If you’ve ever sat next to that person at a concert and been more amazed by their B.O. than the person performing on stage, you know the problem needs swift solving. Apparently, it’s Dove to the rescue. With more than 56 million TikTok views of people pleading with concertgoers to wear deodorant, the brand is placing its Whole Body Deo Cooling Spray in the spotlight, and fans in the “Hot Seats.”

The new campaign aims to give music lovers access to the year’s biggest shows, while equipping them with its 72-hour odor control product so they can rock out “confidently.” Dove launched the program on April 1 in Brooklyn through a pop-up concert featuring Sofi Tukker, with fans showing up to claim Hot Seats (access to an intimate, high-energy set) for themselves and a friend.

Next up, the brand activated an IRL scavenger hunt that earned winners tickets to a show on Charli xcx’s sold-out U.S. Brat Arena Tour in Austin, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York. Starting April 5, fans could head to a reddit microsite to find location clues that that helped them track down a branded digital billboard truck featuring a QR code. Those who were among the first to scan the code in person snagged tickets.

Next up, Dove will offer Hot Seats at Lollapalooza from July 31 to Aug. 3 in Chicago, where, with any luck, everyone will be free to “dance like nobody’s smelling.”

PINKIES UP? JAMESON HOSTS A HOT DOG HIGH TEA

The King wasn’t invited to attend and there were no linen table cloths in sight, but Jameson Black Barrel’s Hot Dog High Tea events were certainly affairs to remember. On March 26 in Chicago’s West Loop and on April 4 in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood, the spirits brand collaborated with Chain, and Chicago-style hot dog restaurant Portillo’s, to present foodies with a custom tasting menu and dining event based on a traditional high tea.

The 30-minute experience featured small bites that served as high-brow twists on everyday fare, like mini Chicago hot dogs with relish, and Italian beef with truffle, along with custom “teacup” cocktails. A final high tea event will take place April 9 at Chain House in L.A., wrapping up three fully sold-out activations.

MOROCCANOIL IS PASSING THE SNIFF TEST

Moroccanoil is known for its hair products’ signature scent, so it only makes sense that the brand recently unveiled its first-ever dedicated fragrance, L’Originale Eau de Parfum. To give consumers a whiff, the company is hosting a residency at the Glass Box Pop Up at The Grove in L.A. from March 27 to April 18. Shoppers are invited to stop by to sample the new perfume and, on some days, have the chance to take home a flower bouquet, sip on free Saint James beverages or earn a bottle artwork gift with purchase.

The highlight of Morrocanoil’s takeover was an exclusive consumer event hosted on April 3 that included complimentary fragrance bottle customization, photo moments, sampling and Mediterranean design vibes inspired by the scent. What we love: A custom brand kit that’s available for purchase only at The Glass Box, the proceeds of which are being donated to the California Fire Foundation. (Agency: Another A Story)

Photos: Courtesy of Moroccanoil

LUMON INDUSTRIES COMES TO LIFE IN TIME FOR FYC SEASON

Listen, we don’t make the rules. This may be the third time we’ve referenced a “Severance”-themed experience this year, but Apple TV+ keeps hitting home runs and our job is to deliver the replays.

As part of its FYC campaign on April 5, Apple leveraged the New Jersey venue that serves as the setting of Lumon Industries in the series to surprise thousands of fans with an Outdoor Retreat Team-Building Occurrence (ORTBO) experience. On top of a live performance of the “Severance” theme song by composer Theodore Shapiro, and a high-octane Q&A moderated by Stephen Colbert featuring top cast members and executive producers, a host of series-related touchpoints awaited.

Among highlights, attendees received their own Lumon Access card, were greeted by the unsettling Miss Huang (played by Sarah Bock), observed an illuminated Kier wall, checked out the “Severance” elevator bank, enjoyed gourmet Belgian waffle and melon bars, explored detailed set recreations like the Macrodata Refinement team’s cubicles and a life-size exhibit of the Mammalians Nurturable department, recorded messages to their “innies” and watched the season-two finale.

Photos: Courtesy of Apple TV+

More From The Brief: