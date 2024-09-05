Sheetz customers were treated to something out of the ordinary on Aug. 23 in Bethel Park, PA, when a tour bus pulled into the convenience store chain’s property and formed the backdrop of a one-hour, pop-up concert featuring up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Ian Munsick.

For Munsick, it was a full-circle moment, as his first-ever concert took place in a parking lot. For the mid-Atlantic convenience store chain, Sheetz, it was a symbol of the investment the brand is making in experiential to surprise and delight road warriors and its fans (“Sheetz Freakz,” as the brand calls them) and stand out among the competition.

“We wanted to create a cultural experience that blends that freedom of the open road with live music, and creates a moment of unexpected joy for our customers,” says Zachary Sheffield, senior creative manager at Sheetz. “Our tagline is ‘Why the Sheetz not,’ so this turned an everyday stop into something really extraordinary.”

As quick and convenient as the Sheetz rest stop and shop experience, so is the concert series from a logistics and experience perspective. Let’s explore three insights around the program.

Content Capture

The convenience store industry is in a period of growth and, in turn, high competition. Foot traffic at convenience stores is outpacing foot traffic at traditional QSRs, according to market data, as the EV market impacts how vehicle owners plan to “gas up” (and for how long), while inflation drives consumers toward more affordable options.

“Going to a concert is becoming more challenging and expensive to a certain degree, so putting on concerts like this allows us to make that experience more accessible,” says Sheffield. And yes, convenient.

The 71-year-old brand, founded by Bob Sheetz, which operates 600 locations across the U.S., has dubbed this new program, Truck Bed Sessionz. In addition to inviting the media ahead of time for this first pop-up (with more planned in the region this year), the brand is leveraging the content filmed for social media and advertising efforts.

A 24-Hour Turnaround

The team produced the concert in one day, with planning that included securing the footprint, wrapping the bus in vinyl signage, positioning bike racks to cordon an area off, and building out the stage, sound system and lighting. The team wanted it to feel like the artist had literally just pulled in on this bus to put on the surprise concert.

“When you live in the world that we do, there can be impulse to gild the lily a bit, and I’m endlessly impressed with what a little printed vinyl and some bike racks can do to transform a space, leaning into some things that are really low fidelity to create a cool atmosphere,” Sheffield says.

More ‘Soft’ Surprises Ahead

Sheffield says there are two more Truck Bed Sessionz planned in September. The brand rolled out a soft free ticket registration via Eventbrite (the next date, slated for Sept. 11 in McKees Rocks, PA, is sold out, though the artist hasn’t been revealed). But in the meantime, the brand is leaning on the art of surprise. When Munsick rolled in to Bethel Park, the brand posted a very simple message on Facebook: “Something’s about to go down at the Bethel Park Sheetz. Come on out!” Agency: Red Tettemer O’Connell and Partners.

READ MORE ON SHEETZ: