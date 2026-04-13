The Brief: Bubblegum Trolls and Pet ASMR

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Bubblegum Trolls, Man-icures and pet ASMR.

MEN CRACK OPEN CANS—AND CUTICLE CARE—AT THIS ‘MAN-I PEDI’ POP-UP

With the onset of spring comes the resurgence of open-toed shoes, and if you ask Hard Mountain Dew, some of y’all need to upgrade your foot-grooming situation before stepping out in public.

Yes, men… they’re talking to you. With warmer weather comes outdoor drinking and sandal season, so the brand ensured guys’ tootsies were prepared for exposure after a long winter in boots with its one-day “Man-i Pedi” pop-up in Philly.

On April 9, consumers 21-plus who booked an appointment could stop by Luxe Nails for a branded spa experience that included a full complimentary pedicure and ice-cold Hard Dew to enjoy while getting pampered. Fun detail: Lighting effects made the pedicure baths look like Dew’s signature green color.

And, to engage consumers outside of Philadelphia, the brand hosted a nationwide reimbursement program from March 25 to April 9 via a microsite that had Dew footing the bill for pedicures, while supplies lasted. We’re assuming women everywhere raised a toast to this one.

Image: Courtesy of Hard Mountain Dew

CHEW ON THIS: AN ASMR-STYLE PLAYLIST OF DOGS EATING

Dog parents are well-versed in the various smacking, licking, chomping and crunching that takes place during mealtimes. And now, courtesy of pet health company Pet-Ag, those sounds have been immortalized on a new “Chew On This” ASMR-style playlist, which the brand used as inspo for a one-day pop-up in NYC ahead of National Pet Day (April 11).

Armed with a stereo-inspired installation, listening stations and free samples of its new Dyne Soft Chews, Pet-Ag on April 7 invited passersby in Union Square to toss on a pair of headphones and listen to a soundtrack of exaggerated munching sounds designed to playfully translate an online trend (pet ASMR) into a real-world point of connection. We’re howling with approval. (Agencies: Angel Baby; 5WPR)

Photos: Courtesy of Pet-Ag

HBO ‘HACKS’ INTO THE EL REY THEATRE WITH A VEGAS-THEMED FAN EVENT

If you’re looking for sequins and spectacle, Las Vegas is the name of the game. So to tout the fifth and final season of the glitzy HBO Max Original series “Hacks,” HBO took its cues from Sin City, where the show is set.

On April 9 in L.A., the brand took over the El Rey Theatre to host a “Hacks Presents: Diva Las Vegas” fan screening and activation that turned the venue into a casino floor-themed extravaganza.

Fans first watched the season-five premiere, plus an exclusive screening of episode two. They were then surprised by the on-stage appearance of “Hacks” creators, showrunners, writers, directors and executives.

Next, it was on to the afterparty, where Las Vegas showgirls, a magician, table games (for fun, only), a “hotel” bar, photo moments and a “Hacks”-themed gift shop awaited.

To boot, attendees could step into a dedicated chapel to partake in faux marriages officiated by renowned drag queen Alaska, who was dressed as lead character Deborah Vance. Now, that’s the kind of wedding ceremony we can get behind.

Photo credit: Colorblind

ANOTHER EVENT MISHAP LEAVES BEAUTY FANS BEWILDERED

After a fairly traumatic experience at Barbie Dream Fest, we couldn’t have guessed that another event mishap would take place so soon afterward. But, over the weekend, Sephora hosted a pop-up in Culver City, CA, that left fans frustrated and a bit bewildered.

The activation at Culver City Steps was billed as a “mystery” event, and Sephora leveraged influencer partnerships ahead of time to tease the pop-up without divulging any details. Naturally, the setup attracted crowds of beauty fans.

Once on-site, many reported that the event started 30 minutes late, but that a countdown clock installed on a larger-than-life Sephora bag led many to speculate that a major product drop or celeb appearance was about to take place.

Fast-forward a half-hour to when the clock ran out, and ambassadors holding faux clouds wandered through the audience, followed by a guided meditation. A number of attendees reported on social that the brand then casually announced that its swag bags were available, prompting a rush from the crowd that reportedly resulted in intense pushing and shoving.

It’s unlike Sephora to host a subpar event. In fact, the brand is well-known for its popular SEPHORiA fan convention. So, just like you, we have to wonder… how does this sort of thing keep happening? That’s the real mystery.

Image credit: @bfsprivatechef/TikTok

‘CANDY CRUSH’ INVADES INTUIT DOME WITH COLORFUL CHARACTERS AND ANNA FARIS

If a Bubblegum Troll wandering around Intuit Dome didn’t snag the attention of hoops fans during the LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game, the “candified” arena, signature jingles, game-inspired giveaways, spirited halftime performance, merch and celebrity appearance surely sweetened the deal.

Indeed, mobile game Candy Crush took its wild and colorful realm into the real world at the March 31 game in Inglewood, CA. Popular characters Yeti, Tiffi and Mr. Toffee popped up across the stadium, embedding themselves into the pre-game intro, the “infamous” Swell fan section and the halftime show, among touchpoints.

The talk of the activation, though, was when the Bubblegum Troll walked onto the court and took off its mask—and hiding underneath was actress Anna Faris, who had been secretly portraying the character all along (social content featuring Faris ended up driving 100,000-plus views).

Transforming a digital game into an IRL pop culture moment? Crushed it. (Agency: Giant Spoon)

Photos: Courtesy of Candy Crush

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