FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Y2K house parties, chocolate heists and “Ride the Ranch.”

FIRE UP YOUR GAME BOY AND SHAKE YOUR MAGIC 8 BALL—IT’S A Y2K HOUSE PARTY

Gen Z’s utter fascination with Y2K-era fashion and culture continues to sashay its way into brand activations. And as elder millennials, we can confirm that Owl’s Brew got it right with its Y2K house party-themed launch event in NYC.

On March 26, the ready-to-drink brand, and a group of celebs, influencers and press, celebrated the debut of Spiked Pop, a “hard soda, done clean” made with better-for-you ingredients. And it all went down at Channing Tatum’s former home in Tribeca.

Across four blinged-out floors and one rooftop, the event was a throwback extravaganza spanning a graffiti bar, games like beer pong and flip-cup, a dj spinning tunes of the times, a hair styling bar (and yes, the butterfly clips came out), and household appliances stuffed with Spiked Pop cans, plus snacks, including old-school favorites like Hubba Bubba gum, as well as a bar serving ice cream floats infused with the new beverage.

The best part, however, was the meticulously styled bedroom scene that begged to be shared. We’re talking blow-up furniture, mix CDs, landlines phones, Game Boy consoles, Magic 8 Balls, and posters of popular Y2K movies and artists, like “Clueless” and NSYNC on the walls.

Viva la Juicy, baby.

Photos: Courtesy of Owl’s Brew

PUMA’S WORLD CUP BLOCK PARTY FOCUSES ON DIASPORA CULTURE

World Cup fever is coming in mighty hot already, and companies like Puma are feeding the flames. Look no further than the brand’s global block party in New York’s Domino Square, which centered on the diaspora culture associated with 11 national teams.

On March 19, just before the release of its World Cup kits, Puma swapped a traditional press event for an outdoor exhibit and community celebration anchored by 11 artist-designed trucks. Each detailed vehicle installation represented a different nation via local cuisine, décor and cultural artifacts.

Beyond the trucks, there was a lineup of djs, a performance by Ghanaian artist Black Sherif, appearances by soccer legends, and a community 4-on-4 tournament played on a custom-branded pitch. Strategy goooooals. (Agency: DE-YAN)

Photos: Courtesy of Puma

HIDDEN VALLEY INVITES BRAVE CONSUMERS TO ‘RIDE THE RANCH’

You’ve seen the mechanical bull at your favorite dive bar, but have you seen a mechanical condiment at a trade show? Brace yourselves for Ride the Ranch.

During last week’s International Pizza Expo at Resorts World Las Vegas, a six-foot-tall bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch, wired to operate just like that bull, appeared at the center of the venue’s shopping district.

To celebrate the launch of two flavors, Garlic and Jalapeño, the brand invited passersby to take a personality quiz, get matched with one of the flavors, snag a custom cowboy hat and then climb aboard the bucking bottle. Howdy, social media gold. (Agency: BMF)

Photos: Courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch

WORLD CUP FANS KICK IT AT THE ADIDAS ORIGINALS NIGHT MARKET

We told you World Cup fever had spiked…

Just like Puma, adidas Originals focused on the cultural diversity of the soccer competition to launch its away kits. And on March 27 in West Hollywood, the brand transformed its Melrose Avenue-based storefront and parking lot into the Originals Night Market (a hot property worth checking out).

With an in-store retail component and an outdoor activation, the event was doing double duty. Altogether, the setup served as a convergence of cultural customs, fashion and soccer, all “rooted in the identities” of Mexico, Japan, Argentina and Colombia—and anchored by the new kits.

Consumers had plenty of ways to explore the distinct cultures across touchpoints including live mariachi, taiko drumming and dance performances; airbrush, embroidery and calligraphy art customization; curated dj programming; and, most importantly, food vendors representing each nation’s cuisine. (Agency: Moment)

Photos: Courtesy of adidas Originals

NESTLE REPORTS A KITKAT HEIST… AT LEAST IT WASN’T THE FRENCH CROWN JEWELS?

When “KitKat” and “heist” appear in the same headline, you have to assume it’s a brand stunt… right? Not in this case, dear readers.

Indeed, Nestle confirmed the very real disappearance of a delivery truck housing roughly 12 tons of chocolate from its new F1-branded line (413,793 products, to be precise), which took place as the vehicle was en route from Italy to Poland. The truck and its contents are still missing.

As the memes started cropping up, KitKat playfully joined the conversation while assuring people that there were no concerns for consumer safety involved.

C’mon… a shortage of KitKats the week before Easter? The public’s well-being is most certainly at risk.

UPDATE: Nestle has launched a microsite that will tell you if you’re eating a stolen KitKat. The plot thickens.

Photo credit: Unsplash/Justin

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