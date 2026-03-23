FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Pink Ben, haircare torture tests and the beauty multiverse at SEPHORiA 2026.

BRAVO’S ‘LADIES OF LONDON’ GET THE ROYAL TREATMENT IN NYC

Pinkies up, people. Bravo’s new reality series, “Ladies of London: The New Reign,” was brought to life in NYC on March 12 with an invite-only event that blended the air of London high society with whimsical touchpoints.

Influencers, “Bravoholics” and talent were first welcomed into Fouquet’s New York with ambassadors dressed like London’s iconic Royal Guards, but with a stylish pink twist. Nearby, a clock installation dubbed Pink Ben also invited content capture.

While enjoying an exclusive screening of series episodes, followed by a Q&A with the cast, attendees sipped champagne and munched on truffle popcorn. Then it was upstairs to Elysee’s, where a garden party atmosphere and nods to traditional high tea awaited.

There, executive chef Mathew Woolf served a curated lineup of tea sandwiches, fresh scones and elegant desserts, alongside tea-based cocktails served in teapots. We’re assuming some juicy gossip was also brewing. (Agencies: Analog Events, production; The A List, guest list curation)

Photo credit: Ben Rosser

SPONSORS MAKE SEPHORIA’S ‘BEAUTY MULTIVERSE’ THEME SHIMMER

The glitz, glam and waterfalls of product swag that SEPHORiA is known and loved for returned to L.A. for the first time since 2019 bearing a reimagined “beauty multiverse” theme and a giant, glossy playground where 8,000-plus rabid beauty fans—and a curated selection of brands—convened.

From March 20-21 at Magic Box @ The Reef, Sephora’s annual flagship event offered a strong lineup of masterclasses and fireside chats led by more than 40 beauty-brand founders (think: Issa Rae, Pat McGrath, Patrick Starr) hosted in a dreamy, cloud-themed stage environment.

Attendees also enjoyed exclusive first access to product drops; talent meet-and-greets; an on-site shop selling merch exclusive to SEPHORiA 2026; and take-home swag bags packed to the brim will full-size items. Sephora and Alex Cooper’s Unwell network also revealed a long-term partnership and special podcast network glam studio concept during the event.

Naturally, SEPHORiA included a sea of colorful sponsor booths and activations (many offering carnival-style activities), and 65 different experiences were on tap. Fans were invited to sample, get hands-on with products, play games, interact with ambassadors and score swag. They could also catch appearances by brand mascots, including Sephora’s own Bagette.

A few experiential sponsor highlights: Alani Nu’s colorful ’90s-themed space; Starbucks’ “Starbies” pop-up restaurant featuring drinks, cake pops, swag and Polaroid photo ops; Unwell’s oversized handbag installation, plus giveaways of the same handbag; Ouai’s vacation-inspired oasis; Josie Maran’s Butter Bar offering soft-serve and bags with branded charms; and the Olaplex Lab featuring free hair-type analysis, a damage-control video game and a photo op complete with blowing wind—or as we like to call it, the Beyonce effect. (Agency: Day One Agency)

Photo credit: Von Jackson Photography

A ‘DIAMOND’ IN THE ROUGH? INSIDE GARNIER’S PRISMATIC HAIRCARE EVENT

Another example of a glossy beauty event, Garnier turned its Diamond Sleek campaign into a live experience in Miami from March 13-14. For two days, the brand’s tropical retreat-style activation enveloped attendees in the benefits of its Diamond Sleek haircare collection, and helped spread the word about new global brand ambassador, Gisele Bündchen.

The beauty buffs in attendance could get familiarized with Garnier’s haircare products, and what they achieve, via various design touches, live styling experiences, tech-forward moments and vignettes built for content capture.

A quick rundown: The products’ promise of shine and gloss was embodied by prismatic, light-refracting design elements; smoothness came to life with fresh juice samples; performance was represented with a demo of a high-tech hair “torture test” conducted in a humidity box; and confidence was signified by hair styling ops at the Diamond Bar.

Attendees could additionally get a beverage at the Matcha Café, participate in an Own Your Shine photo op, interact with a claw machine and walk home with “Diamond Effect” gifts. Sparkling. (Agency: Gradient Experience)

Photos: Courtesy of Garnier

SKATEBOARDING CULTURE FINDS A NEW HOME AT ‘KASSO FEST’

For the unacquainted (which included us until about 24 hours ago), KASSO is an event property created by TBS that originated in Japan and reimagines skateboarding culture through the lens of creativity and community, rather than competition. And from March 21-22, the full-scale, spectator-driven experience made its U.S. debut with the KASSO Fest Skate & Sound event in Long Beach, CA.

During the main event, 30 skaters navigated a dynamic and challenging obstacle course—missteps could even land the athletes in a cold body of water—that was designed for speed and flow, with the audience moving in tandem with the competitors as they progressed.

In addition to the skating spectacle, KASSO Fest featured a lineup of music performances, art installations, fashion collabs, creator programming and partnerships with local Long Beach community organizations.

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for KASSO Fest

‘WE GOT YOU, SIS’: BET AND PELOTON HONOR MODERN BLACK WOMANHOOD

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” has already racked up 10 seasons, so to mark the milestone, BET linked up with Peloton to host “We Got You, Sis.” The community wellness event held at Peloton Studios New York welcomed influencers, media and fans on March 4 for an evening of candid conversations and movement, all rooted in the celebration of modern Black womanhood and holistic health.

Two wellness-themed panels, moderated by Angela Yee, served as the core programming. The first chat addressed burnout and the resilience it takes for women to continue showing up personally and professionally. The second featured cast members who reflected on the series, behind-the-scenes moments, personal wellness and the power of sisterhood on- and off-screen.

Beyond the discussions, DJ Kharisma kept the energy flowing while attendees tried out adaptogen-infused mocktails, participated in curated photo moments and concocted their own personalized fragrance at a custom scent bar.

To wrap the event, Peloton instructor and “Sistas” star Tunde Oyeneyin led the cast, fans and VIPs in a celebratory spin class. Those custom perfumes probably came in handy afterward… (Agency: Pop’N Creative)

Photos: Courtesy of Paramount

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