The Brief: Gutter Parties and ‘Pollen PuttPutt’

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover nostalgic gutter parties, Pollen PuttPutt and mindfulness studios.

ZYRTEC SWINGS INTO THE PGA TOUR WITH A RELIEF ZONE AND ‘POLLEN PUTTPUTT’

On the heels of a brutal winter, many consumers are embracing the warmer days as a welcome reprieve. But for allergy sufferers, the symptoms that come along with spring weather are nothing to sneeze at.

So with a new multiyear role as the PGA Tour’s Official Allergy Relief Sponsor, Zyrtec is leaning into the insight that golf season and the height of spring allergy season overlap—and offering some relief at tournaments.

With 85 percent of tour players impacted by allergies, along with millions of fans watching matches outdoors, the brand is hosting on-site tournament activations to show those with allergies that they can still enjoy outdoor spring activities with its 24-hour, indoor-outdoor allergy relief product.

The campaign kicked off March 5-8 in Orlando, FL, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Zyrtec invited attendees to unwind at The Relief Zone, score swag and take a swing at the Pollen PuttPutt experience, an allergy-themed game of mini golf with obstacles like a giant nose.

The brand will activate at four more major tournaments this spring, in addition to amplifying the campaign with the help of PGA Tour champ Akshay Bhatia and rising star Neal Shipley, who are starring in digital and social content to share their experiences around managing allergies while competing. The campaign tagline: “Zeize the Day.”

Photo credit: Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour

‘TED’ FANS PUT THEIR MINDS IN THE GUTTER AHEAD OF SEASON TWO

For the season-two premiere of “Ted,” Peacock hosted a “Ted & John’s Mind In The Gutter Party” experience in NYC that was wicked on-brand. The event featured appearances by series creator and star Seth MacFarlane, series regulars, VIPs, the cast of Bravo’s “Summer House,” and, on a first-come, first-served basis, fans.

The March 5 event at The Gutter encompassed a VIP red-carpet event and ’90s-themed watch party inspired by the series featuring surprise-and-delight moments, nostalgic touchpoints and plenty of hijinks. The “epic house party” environment included bowling with a “Ted” twist; a claw machine; classic games; an adult video store installation that served as a photo booth; easter eggs and wall décor galore; prizes, like a stuffed-animal version of Ted holding a bong; and series-inspired f&b.

If that weren’t enough throwback energy, the event closed out with a surprise performance by C&C Music Factory, who performed their hit “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” which surely would have had our ’90s hearts singing. (Agencies: NVE Experience Agency; Fuzzy Door Productions)

Photo credit: Krista Schlueter; Courtesy of Peacock

LULULEMON’S STUDIO YET HELPS FITNESS FANS SET INTENTIONS

The distance between a fitness goal and the day-to-day grind it takes to achieve it can be daunting, so Lululemon launched a pop-up health hub called Studio Yet. that was designed to help consumers mindfully chip away at the wellness ambitions they hadn’t achieved… yet.

From Feb. 18 to March 7 in L.A., the brand opened the doors to its branded gym, wellness space and cultural club, offering a series of intention-centric workouts led by world-class trainers and coaches that were designed to leave participants feeling accomplished.

Across high-intensity strength and weight training, Pilates, group runs, Pvolve classes, full-body bootcamps and beyond, Studio Yet. offered activities for all types of fitness buffs.

What’s more, the cost of classes started at $40, and all proceeds were ultimately donated to BlacklistLA, a local nonprofit that blends running and wellness to inspire healthy living. (Agencies: Hardgoods; Salt Productions; Pinch Creative)

Photo credit: Lululemon

HULU TRANSFORMS THE RED CARPET INTO A POST-APOCALYPTIC ZONE

You may have noticed that experiential red-carpet events are having their own moment in the spotlight. One of the latest examples comes from Hulu and Disney+, which launched the season-two premiere of “Paradise” with an in-world experience that turned Paramount Studios into a post-apocalyptic zone.

The Feb. 18 affair began on the red carpet, where attendees encountered a bunker installation, complete with a door that talent ultimately walked through to enter the Paramount Theatre, where the screening took place.

Next, they were guided through the lot and whisked away to “safety” at the nearby soundstage, which had been transformed into a scene from the series, and encompassed a real army vehicle, barbed wire, concrete-inspired walls and tactical set elements.

Search lights then led attendees into the afterparty. At the center of that event space, an equestrian statue surrounded by park benches, live trees and faux greenery replicated a public square setting. Meanwhile, DJ Reflex spun tunes to bring the bunker afterparty to life.

Word has it that the authenticity of the event’s detailed touchpoints had more than a few guests convinced they were surrounded by original show props and set pieces. Curtain call, please. (Agency: Mirrored Media)

Photo credit: Mirrored Media

LONDONERS TEST THEIR LUCK ON A GIANT BUZZBALLZ GACHA MACHINE

Nostalgia-infused experiences continue to thrive, and ready-to-drink cocktail brand BuzzBallz recently gave consumers in London a taste of childhood with a larger-than-life Japanese gashapon machine (aka a “gacha machine”) to promote its Berry Cherry Limeade flavor that just dropped in the UK.

The big, blue vending apparatus turned heads Feb. 27 on the Southbank, where passersby could stop and give the contraption a spin, and walk away with whatever prize it dispensed. And there more than 4,000 items, from plushies to stickers, to snag, as well as one mega-prize in the form of £5,000 in cash. Hangover not included.

