Watch: February 2026 Experiential News Commentary

Pop-Ups, Sponsorships, B-to-C Events
Posted on March 9, 2026 by Event Marketer

Watch as the editors of Event Marketer recap a few of their top experiential stories from February worthy of a gold medal. How are brands carving out there own spaces with sports fans? What really happens inside your dishwasher? And more. New episodes drop monthly.

 

Photo credits: Laneige (Courtesy of CNC Agency); Heineken (Courtesy of Heineken); Cascade (Courtesy of Procter & Gamble); Michelob Ultra (Courtesy of Michelob Ultra); All Conditions Express (Instagram @acg)

