Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Tarot Card Readings

Pew Research Center released survey findings in May that 30 percent of U.S. adults say they consult astrology, tarot cards or a fortune teller at least once a year. Reading horoscopes and tarot cards to get a glimpse into the future is an ancient practice, but event marketers are breathing new life into it by leveraging cartomancy and astrology for personalization.

Most consumers engage in these practices for entertainment, but younger adults, especially women, are more likely to believe in astrology. Spiritual communities are also thriving on social media, with predictions spiking on recent global events and Etsy witches becoming a cultural phenomenon. Let’s take a look at what’s been written in the cards lately in experiential.

An Animatronic Teyana Taylor Reads NYC Commuters’ Fortunes

Netflix kicked off 2026 with one question, “What next?” As part of the Discover Your Future campaign, it launched the online Netflix Tarot experience, offering users a clickable, personalized reading of three movies and series to add to their new year watchlist.

Bringing the experience IRL, Netflix took over Vanderbilt Hall inside NYC’s Grand Central Terminal, from Jan. 12-14, with a 12-foot-tall animatronic version of actress Teyana Taylor. The fortune teller interacted with commuters and provided personalized content recommendations for new series and films debuting on the platform this year. Fans then received a limited-edition deck of custom, Netflix-title-inspired tarot cards.

Pandora Brings an Astrocartographer to the Talisman Experience

For the debut of its Talisman Collection, inspired by ancient coins and inscribed with Latin mantras, Pandora took over The Grove’s Glass Box in L.A. in October, wrapping it in pink walls and oversized charms. The Talisman Experience leaned into astrology and intentionality, inviting attendees to discover their “Words to Live By” during a personalized session with Pandora’s Astrocartographer. A touchscreen quiz matched them with a Talisman, and henna tattoo artists inscribed phrases from their personal Talisman on their arms.

The ‘Giniverse’ Comes to Life with Cosmic Portals and Curiosities

Hendrick’s Gin activated the Time Traveler’s Tavern mega-bar experience at last year’s Tales of the Cocktail conference in New Orleans, and costumed character actors brought the brand’s whimsical “Giniverse” to life, taking attendees from the Western-inspired Tropic Saloon to the Sleepeasy Speakeasy to a Hendrick’s-themed carnival, where a tarot card reader was on hand to continue the interdimensional journey.

We’re manifesting more divine fortune-telling touchpoints in experiential campaigns.

Photo credits: Courtesy of Netflix; Courtesy of Pandora

