The double-decker bus is more than just a London icon or a commuter vehicle. It’s an experience of its own. From the open-top deck to the stacked structure, it offers panoramic city views and is a photo moment in itself. Plus, with two floors, a double-decker bus offers double the seating capacity, or with the seats removed, double the space to transform it into an immersive event.

We’ve taken a ride on our fair share of double-decker buses. Here are our top three recent experiential conversions.

No7’s Derm Solutions Skin Rehab Tour Bus

No7 stopped traffic on one of the busiest roads in Orlando last year, with a bright green, double-decker bus stationed in a Walgreens parking lot. It marked the sixth stop on the Derm Solutions Skin Rehab Tour that traveled around the country to introduce U.S. consumers to the UK brand’s newest line of products.

Inside, attendees were guided to a cushioned seating area at the back of the bus where brand ambassadors in No7 lab coats conducted complimentary, personalized skin screenings. They could also interact with a skin type quiz on two large touchscreen panels, explore the products’ ingredients on a bubble-themed display wall and add their skincare story to a screen made up of digital sticky notes.

Up a spiral staircase, attendees reached The Hydration Bar stocked with mocktails and a bathroom setup with mirrors, counters and sinks with running water so they could try the cleansers, moisturizers and serums for themselves. A local board-certified dermatologist was on hand to chat and answer skincare questions. The last interactive station on the bus was a photo booth built into the driver’s seat.

T.J.Maxx’s Maxxinista Express

Over the holiday season, T.J.Maxx embarked on a festive road trip across L.A., Dallas and Miami that replicated the superfan ritual of “Maxx-hopping” from store to store to find hidden gems. In each city, contest winners boarded the Maxxinista Express, a Christmas-themed double-decker bus, that took them on a full day of shopping to three T.J.Maxx locations.

The cozy interior featured red couches, holiday pillows, curtains, booths, cabinets and even custom cubby holes for shoppers to store their hauls from the day. Upstairs was a decked-out fireplace with nutcrackers and stockings, alongside a Christmas tree and presents.

During the ride, attendees participated in Maxx-themed bingo, trivia and games; scored tour-exclusive merch; and munched on snacks. The events were hosted by a celebrity guest: actress Janel Parrish in L.A., former NFL cheerleader Kelcey Wetterberg in Dallas and local creator Vale Genta in Miami. The experiential double-decker will return this Mother’s Day.

AARP’s ‘We Earned It’ Bus Tour

In celebration of Social Security’s 90th anniversary, AARP New York launched the “We Earned It” Bus Tour of New York City that gathered more than 50 AARP volunteers, local residents, state director Beth Finkel and ceo Myechia Minter-Jordan. As the double-decker bus traveled through Midtown and Lower Manhattan, riders on the open-top deck sported red AARP shirts and waved red pom-poms while chanting, “We earned it,” catching the attention of pedestrians. At a stop in Times Square, participants shared personal stories about how Social Security has impacted their lives.

Photo credit: Juanita Chavarro Arias