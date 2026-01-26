FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover scent labs, Pinterest Platz and hotdog races.

RACING FANS, REV YOUR ENGINES FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL WIENIE 500

Last year, Oscar Mayer’s fleet of mobile wienies made history at the Indianapolis 500 with the first-ever Wienie 500 motor race, a spectacle that enticed 85,000 people in the stands and 8 million fans at home via livestream. This spring, the buns will be back at the track.

On May 22, in the leadup up to the Indy 500, the brand will once again hit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with six Wienermobiles, including five returning regional contenders: Slaw Dog (Southeast); Chi Dog (Midwest); New York Dog (East); Chili Dog (South); and Seattle Dog (Northwest).

But this time around, the extravaganza will include a live nationwide broadcast and the chance for fans to determine who will take the coveted sixth spot in the competition. Because according to Oscar Mayer, 2025 contestant Sonoran Dog just couldn’t “cut the mustard.”

Motorsports buffs can now visit the Wienermobile’s Instagram account to cast their vote in the first-ever “Pick Your Dog Wienie 500” bracket, which allows them to select from a lineup of seven new hot dogs—or opt to give Sonoran Dog another shot at a victory lap.

Oscar Mayer promises to bring back several touchpoints from the inaugural Wienie 500, like the singing of its jingle, performed national-anthem-style, as well as “amplified engagement, intensified rivalries and more surprises.” May we all relish this moment.

PINTEREST PLATZ BRINGS HOT FOOD AND A PINCH OF OPTIMISM TO DAVOS

Over the weekend, heavy winter storms made half of Americans feel like we were living in the Swiss Alps. Meanwhile, some of the planet’s most influential people actually met in Switzerland from Jan. 19-23 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos. And, ever the hot property, the event once again attracted a group of premium sponsors, including first-timer Pinterest, which brought warmth and sustenance to the mountains.

Dubbed Pinterest Platz, the pop-up café was an evolution of the brand’s Patisserie experience at Cannes Lions, and helped solve a known problem on the Davos promenade—it’s hard to find a decent bite to eat.

The spot was open twice a day, serving up healthy, photo-worthy f&b, and messaging designed to illustrate how Pinterest is “the positive corner of the internet.” Or, as a sign on the exterior of the venue read: “Hot drinks, Healthy eats, Positivity served daily.” (Agency: DesignScene)

FREQUENT FLIERS LAND IN DELTA’S HOSPITALITY LOUNGE AT SPHERE

Delta Air Lines knocked the socks off of CES attendees last year with a dynamic keynote hosted at an iconic venue, Sphere Las Vegas. In 2026, the brand will be flying its engagement tactics to a more intimate destination with the Delta SKY360° Club, Sphere’s first-ever branded hospitality lounge.

The space is already up and running on the venue’s event level and will be open during music performances, Sphere Experiences and other special events—provided you flash your Delta SkyMiles card at the door. A slate of “premium” experiential packages being offered by the Official Airline of Sphere is also on tap. Your move, United Airlines.

Images: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

CATCH ’EM ALL AT THE POKÉMON X NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM POP-UP

London’s Natural History Museum is housing a pop-up store that features some not-so-natural phenomena: Pokémon. Today through April 19, the limited-time gift shop experience, and its “Pokécology” science theme, is available for fans—who booked one of the now sold-out visitor slots ahead of time—to explore.

The store celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise, and offers a range of exclusive merchandise, spanning apparel, stationary, enamel pins, bags, art prints and a new plushie featuring Pikachu attached to the museum.

Visitors also have a chance to check out curated Pokémon exhibits. And, starting Jan. 30, those who make a purchase will score an oversized Pokémon TCG promo card. Pika Pika!

Photo: Courtesy of Natural History Museum of London

SCIENCE IS IN BLOOM AT HERBAL ESSENCES’ SCENT LAB IN TORONTO

Beauty fans opened themselves up to the “transformative power of plants” this month at Herbal Essences’ sensory pop-up in Toronto. From Jan. 17-19, consumers could visit what looked like an enchanted garden, but were offered much more than an opportunity for content-capture. Rather, the experience was science-forward, with a focus on the benefits of the natural ingredients, like jojoba oil, used in the brand’s line of plant-based shampoos and conditioners.

The space was brimming with greenery, featured products displayed under glass cloches, and offered stations where attendees could get a whiff of new Herbal Essences scents and learn more about them. Right on cue, everyone left with their very own succulent. (Agency: MWD Creative Agency)

More from The Brief: