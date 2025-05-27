The Brief: Tanq Holidays and the Wienie 500

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Tanq Holidays, stroller valets and the Wienie 500.

HOTDOGGERS, START YOUR ENGINES: OSCAR MAYER LAUNCHES THE WIENIE 500

Leave it to Oscar Mayer to cruise into the Racing Capitol of the World with a fleet of hot dog-shaped vehicles and endless food puns. Welcome to the first-ever Wienie 500.

On May 23, just ahead of the Indy 500, the brand gathered all six of its Wienermobiles for the first time in over a decade and rolled into the event—where nearly 30,000 hot dogs are consumed annually—to haul buns on the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The livestreamed spectacle launched with interviews featuring six pairs of Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers sporting custom tracksuits as they prepared for their racing debut, followed by a performance of the brand’s beloved jingle, which was sung national anthem-style (we’re still laughing at this one).

Then it was time for the Hotdoggers to start the Wienies’ engines and battle for a chance to enter the Wiener’s Circle. Each competing Wienermobile represented a different regional hot dog: the Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Slaw Dog (Southeast), Sonoran Dog (Southwest), Chili Dog (South) and Seattle Dog (Northwest).

In the end, Slaw Dog was able to ketchup to Chi Dog at the last moment—the vehicles maxed out at a whopping 60 mph—to eke out a win. The drivers were then treated to a trophy presentation complete with a “condiment spray,” hot dogs and a moment to relish.

Image: Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

AIR JORDAN LACES UP A ‘SEOUL, SOUL, SOLE’ SNEAKER DROP

Sneaker drops are not for the faint of heart, particularly when it comes to Air Jordans. So when streetwear retailer Kicks Lounge hosted a “Seoul, Soul, Sole” launch for the limited-edition Air Jordan 3 Seoul 2.0, sneakerheads in attendance were in for a rare treat.

The May 16 event, hosted in Akron, OH, was curated by Kicks Lounge founder and Akron native Thomas Kim, who transformed a warehouse into a gallery-style showcase that blended Korean heritage, sneaker culture and Air Jordan history.

Touchpoints spanned a “Window into Korean Heritage” experience; a 6-foot sculpture of the Seoul 2.0 built to scale; live dj sets; Korean flag and neon “Jumpman” logo installations; bites, food trucks and cocktails inspired by Korean flavors; raffles; and most importantly, a chance to purchase the exclusive kicks before their public release.

Photo: Courtesy of Kicks Lounge

MIXOLOGISTS RING IN A ‘TANQ HOLIDAY’ ON WALL STREET

From Tanqueray’s POV, the ringing of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closing bell symbolizes the shift from work to play, and on May 22, ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, the brand arrived at the NYSE with a Tanq Holiday activation that played on the UK’s bank holidays, and highlighted its British heritage. Media members, trade pros and mixologists from across the U.S. were all invited to converge on Wall Street and toast to the mood shift that takes place before long weekends with a classic Tanqueray martini.

The Tanq Holiday set the stage for Tanqueray’s Martini Month (June), which honors craft cocktails. In that spirit, the centerpiece of the program was brand partner, mixologist and spirits educator Tiffanie Barriere, who officially became the first mixologist to ring the closing bell. As the event’s designated “Program Beverage Director,” Barriere also curated a custom Tanqueray cocktail menu inspired by the NYSE, and hosted a cocktail-making class.

Attendees were additionally treated to Tanqueray’s go-to “adult Happy Meal”—a martini and fries. Or as we like to call it… dinner three nights a week.

Photos: Courtesy of NYSE

SALLY HANSEN NAILS ITS PRODUCT LAUNCH WITH AN ASSIST FROM JARED MCCAIN

Sally Hansen recognizes that basketball culture is about more than the sport; it’s a melding of passion points, including fashion, art, music and athletics. So for the launch of its Miracle Gel nail polish collection, created in partnership with Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, the brand and NBA player hosted an atypical beauty event in L.A. on May 16 that was built to capture the attention of Gen Z.

Attendees entered the event through an NBA-style tunnel that enveloped them in the sounds of the sport, like sneakers screeching on the court and basketballs dribbling. Once inside the main footprint, they could play arcade games, get manicures done by celeb nail artists using the new shades and customize Air Jordans at a “Swish” sneaker bar.

Personalized crewnecks, socks and cocktails inspired by McCain and Sally Hansen were also created on-site, as was a branded video tunnel, where a director of photography captured fans as they crafted their own custom courtside content—and if that’s not the way to Gen Z’s heart, what is? (Agency: Shiraz Creative)

Photos: Courtesy of Sally Hansen

BYHEART’S MINI MART CELEBRATES THE ‘WORLD’S SMALLEST JET-SETTERS’

Pop-up delis and bodegas are having a moment, and baby formula company ByHeart tapped into the trend with an activation in Brooklyn, NY, that introduced parents to its new Anywhere Pack product. From May 16-18, The Mini Mart celebrated the “world’s smallest jet-setters” and aimed to support busy parents with a mini convenience store designed for modern parenting that encouraged “feeding freedom.”

Over three days, parents could stop by the baby-centric corner shop to stock up on items they need while they’re on the go with little ones, as well as enjoy f&b and express massages. There were additionally free events at McCarren Park, including a Baby Sensory Music Class and a Nap Time Sound Bath. And, naturally, there was a stroller valet.

In the end, the activation had an estimated reach of nearly 1.7 million. Oh, baby. (Agency: EventureNYC)

Photos: Courtesy of ByHeart

More from The Brief: