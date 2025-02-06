In a world often consumed by virality and trends, Tanqueray is sticking to its roots and championing the idea that some things—like a gin martini—never go out of style. The brand’s “Classic or Nothing” campaign, which launched last fall, has been the driving force behind a new long-term strategy aimed at “demystifying” the category and making it more accessible to attract a new generation of gin drinkers.

The effort is anchored by the Classic or Nothing Diner, which first popped up at the Austin Food & Wine Festival in November, then hit New York’s MetLife Stadium in December. This year, the experience will continue to travel to pop culture events to deliver a fusion of “classics”: the quintessential American diner and time-honored Tanqueray cocktails.

In each market, with the help of well-known eateries in the area, the brand will provide a localized twist on a beloved culinary duo—martinis and fries, sometimes referred to as the “Adult Happy Meal.” The concept originated in New York but has recently taken the world by storm, and Tanqueray will leverage the pairing at its pop-ups to demonstrate that being classic doesn’t equate to being old-fashioned.

“Experiential is becoming a bigger part of our approach as a brand,” says Devaunshi Mahadevia, brand director-Tanqueray Gin at Diageo North America. “Media works really hard for us, but at the end of the day, it is about building those emotional connections with consumers, getting out there, getting them to taste our liquid and see that gin is actually a very versatile spirit.”

We caught up with Mahadevia for more insight on the new strategy, and where events fit in.

A BOLD CALL TO ACTION

In this day and age, when social media fuels an ever-changing perception of what’s “cool,” the brand believes that choosing something classic, like a Tanqueray dirty martini, over a trend, is a bold statement. It’s a concept that is woven throughout the Classic or Nothing campaign messaging.

“While the word ‘classic’ is sometimes interpreted as dusty, or of the yesteryear, we’re showing people that it can very much be of the now—confident, bold, something that doesn’t go out of style,” says Mahadevia. “It isn’t trying to keep up with trends, but instead, it’s bucking them. So with this campaign, we really want to encourage consumers to choose Tanqueray—the classic gin—or nothing at all… It’s a bit of the roguish choice, right? When you choose a classic, you’re not falling for a trend.”

SHARE-WORTHY EXPERIENCE DESIGN

Bringing an archetypal American diner to life isn’t just about the food; it’s about the ambience, too. So Tanqueray is ensuring that the Classic or Nothing Diner environment looks the part. At its Austin and New York pop-ups, attendees encountered a red leather banquette (which doubled as a photo moment), checkered flooring, a wall of iconic brand imagery, and large overhead lamps, in addition to nods to its refreshed branding and color palette. The activation footprint will expand this year, but the diner décor will remain a key aspect of the activation, according to Mahadevia.

Another shareable design touch: the two-ounce martini glasses that Tanqueray’s cocktails are served in. The “Tiny Tini” has been a hit with both in-person attendees and consumers who follow along on social media.

“We want people to enjoy the space, to feel comfortable and to come in and to want to stay,” Mahadevia says. “And we did see a lot of sharing. We also saw, going back to the Tiny Tinis, people who were just falling in love with these little pours. And so we started to see quite a bit of chatter around the Tiny Tini itself.”

HYPER-LOCAL MENUS

“A simple twist on an iconic pairing like a martini and fries can really resonate with people in ways that you don’t expect,” says Mahadevia.

When the Classic or Nothing Diner popped up at MetLife Stadium’s fan zone, the experience included an appearance from former New York Giants player, Hakeem Nicks. Based on Nicks’ North Carolina roots, Tanqueray served its dirty martinis and Tom Collins cocktails with french fries topped with fried chicken and drizzled with a spicy honey mustard. The personalized strategy is something the brand has learned from and will double down on in 2025 to ensure toppings offered on its loaded fries (aka “dirty” fries) are tailored to each market.

“In each city we visit, we custom-tailor the menu to reflect the iconic tastes and spices or flavor profiles of that location,” she says. “When we took this to the Austin Food & Wine Festival, we partnered with La Barbecue, and they had a really unique dirty-fry pairing with lots of different sauces and toppings. So everywhere we go, the key is to truly make this feel like a localized experience, to partner with some of the local icons in classic American foods, and tailor the menu in a way that is exciting for people who are coming from that area.”

IN-THE-MOMENT FEEDBACK

When Tanqueray tested out the diner pop-up concept at last summer’s Brooklyn Night Market, the event team spent ample time gathering feedback.

“We really spent time talking to consumers, watching them engage with the brand, watching their expressions as they sipped these cocktails and martinis. We got to hear firsthand what they loved and what we could do better, or differently, even, next time around,” says Mahadevia.

The majority of reactions to the experience thus far have been positive, she says, but gathering feedback from attendees while they’re on-site will continue to be a core tactic going forward to ensure the program is as impactful as possible.

MESSAGE RECEIVED

Not only has the Classic or Nothing Diner been well-received up to this point, it seems Tanqueray’s campaign messaging has been received, too. At the Brooklyn Night Market, the brand saw a number of attendees get back in line multiple times to snag another sample.

“We talked to so many people who were sampling these, and you won’t believe the number of people who said they’ve never had a martini before, but that now they’re back for their second or their third little serving because they could totally see themselves being a martini drinker,” Mahadevia recalls. “Gin, sometimes, is a little bit daunting. But it says something about who you are when you order a martini. It’s like, ‘Oh, she knows what she wants.’ And that’s what I actually find so fun is that we’re getting people to open their eyes up to what it means to be a martini drinker.”

Photos: Courtesy of the Austin Food & Wine Festival

