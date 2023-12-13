Presented by EventMarketer

  • Maria Olivas De Crombag

    Vice President, Client Engagement & Brand Experience,
    De Beers Group

  • Charles Hunter

    Director, Experiential Marketing,
    Nutrabolt

  • Mollie Jacobsen

    Director of Brand Experience,
    adidas America

  • Zac Kelley

    Convention Services Manager,
    Zimmer Biomet

  • Karlene Palmer-Mcleod

    Senior Experiential Manager,
    Proximo Spirits

  • Stefanie Pearce

    Director, Experiential Marketing,
    Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

  • Frances Quattrocki

    Head of 3P Global Events,
    Amazon Ads

  • Allison Barrie Rand

    Head of Brand Experiential & Talent Partnerships,
    Walmart

  • Mallory Schlossberg

    Creative Lead, Events and Experiences,
    Google Cloud

  • Theresa Travis

    Executive Director, Marketing Engagement and Experiential,
    Freeform

Ex Awards Winners

Activation Categories

Best Cause/Community Program

Ex Award Winner

Candy Cane Lane in South Los Angeles

Client: Amazon Studios
Campaign: Candy Cane Lane in South Los Angeles
Partner: Produce

Gold Finalist

Get Joy Saves the NYC Dog Parade

Client: Get Joy
Campaign: Get Joy Saves the NYC Dog Parade
Partner: Sēd Communications

Silver Finalist

Converse Sessions

Client: Converse
Campaign: Converse Sessions
Partner: Momentum Worldwide

Best Entertainment Event

Ex Award Winner

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Marvelous Mile

Client: Prime Video
Campaign: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Marvelous Mile
Partner: Cat/Alina Productions

Gold Finalist

Poor Things Salon of Seduction

Client: Searchlight Pictures
Campaign: Poor Things Salon of Seduction
Partner: NVE Experience Agency

Silver Finalist

The Frosty Palace for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Client: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Campaign: The Frosty Palace for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
Partner: Vox Media Experiential

Best Festival/Fanfest Activation

Ex Award Winner

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Campaign

Client: Marvel Studios
Campaign: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Campaign
Partner: IHEARTCOMIX

Gold Finalist

The Bud Light Backyard

Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev
Campaign: The Bud Light Backyard
Partner: The Bait Shoppe

Silver Finalist

Forever 21 X Bunny's Bae Bar

Client: Forever 21
Campaign: Forever 21 X Bunny's Bae Bar
Partners: Live Nation Entertainment, Rolling Loud Productions

Best Multi-Market Event Program (B-to-C)

Ex Award Winner

Paramount+ The Lodge

Client: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Campaign: Paramount+ The Lodge
Partner: 15|40 Productions

Gold Finalist

It's All G

Client: Google Pixel
Campaign: It's All G
Partner: Live Nation

Silver Finalist

Instax Miles of Smiles Tour

Client: Fujifilm
Campaign: Instax Miles of Smiles Tour
Partner: Factory 360

Best Outdoor Activation

Ex Award Winner

Stagwell Sport Beach

Client: Stagwell
Campaign: Stagwell Sport Beach
Partners: Team, Cheerful Twentyfirst

Gold Finalist

Le Défi by Samsung

Client: Samsung
Campaign: Le Défi by Samsung
Partner: Cheil Worldwide

Silver Finalist

The Stranahan's Apres Ski Lounge

Client: Proximo Spirits
Campaign: The Stranahan's Apres Ski Lounge
Partner: Meritage Entertainment

Best Pop-Up Store

Ex Award Winner

Jongga Flavorverse

Client: Jongga
Campaign: Jongga Flavorverse
Partner: Amplify

Gold Finalist

Pop Up Tour 2023

Client: BÉIS
Campaign: Pop Up Tour 2023
Partner: MKG

Silver Finalist

Loves, Unboxed

Client: Pandora Jewelry
Campaign: Loves, Unboxed
Partner: VOK DAMS

Best P.R. Stunt

Ex Award Winner

The Golden Bachelor Experiential Blitz

Client: ABC
Campaign: The Golden Bachelor Experiential Blitz
Partners: Experiential Supply Co., Creative Riff

Gold Finalist

Pet Sematary @ San Diego Comic Con 2023

Client: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Campaign: Pet Sematary @ San Diego Comic Con 2023
Partner: Allied Global Marketing

Silver Finalist

Everything You Know Is a Lie

Client: Amazon Studios
Campaign: Everything You Know Is a Lie
Partner: Produce

Best Sampling Campaign

Ex Award Winner

Fritos Legacy Diner at Summerfest

Client: Frito-Lay
Campaign: Fritos Legacy Diner at Summerfest
Partner: Motive

Gold Finalist

No Workout Workout

Client: Halo Top Ice Cream
Campaign: No Workout Workout
Partners: The Bait Shoppe, The Observatory

Silver Finalist

The Sonic Drive-In

Client: Sonic
Campaign: The Sonic Drive-In
Partner: Wasserman

Best Single-Market Event (B-to-C)

Ex Award Winner

Only Murders in the Building: Backstage at the Goosebury

Client: Hulu
Campaign: Only Murders in the Building: Backstage at the Goosebury
Partner: Campfire

Gold Finalist

Michelob ULTRA Country Club

Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev
Campaign: Michelob ULTRA Country Club
Partners: Salt XC, Good People

Silver Finalist

BravoCon 2023

Client: NBCUniversal
Campaign: BravoCon 2023
Partners: Creative Riff, Atypikal

Best Sports Activation

Ex Award Winner

Cadillac US Open

Client: General Motors
Campaign: Cadillac US Open
Partner: Jack Morton

Gold Finalist

CCM Hockey House

Client: CCM Hockey
Campaign: CCM Hockey House
Partner: Mosaic

Silver Finalist

Rams on the 1

Client: Los Angeles Rams
Campaign: Rams on the 1
Partner: BuzzHive Creative

Strategy & Execution Categories

Best B-to-B Conference or Event

Ex Award Winner

Dreamforce 2023

Client: Salesforce
Campaign: Dreamforce 2023
Partner: George P. Johnson

Gold Finalist

Knowledge 2023

Client: ServiceNow
Campaign: Knowledge 2023
Partners: Sparks, Freeman, InVision

Silver Finalist

UnBoxed

Client: Amazon Ads
Campaign: UnBoxed
Partner: Salt

Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 or Less)

Ex Award Winner

Claritin Clear 500

Client: Bayer
Campaign: Claritin Clear 500
Partners: Allied Global Marketing, Coyne PR

Gold Finalist

Tales From the Beast's Lair

Client: Kraken Gold Spiced Rum
Campaign: Tales From the Beast's Lair
Partner: POPLIFE

Silver Finalist

Wellness Sunday Events

Client: Nike
Campaign: Wellness Sunday Events
Partner: Havas Street

Best Influencer Program

Ex Award Winner

Try A Trend Live

Client: YouTube
Campaign: Try A Trend Live
Partner: ADVOC8

Gold Finalist

The Big Game Came To Us

Client: State Farm
Campaign: The Big Game Came To Us
Partner: Infinity Marketing Team

Silver Finalist

Messi Meets America

Client: Apple TV+
Campaign: Messi Meets America
Partner: Loud And Live

Best Mobile Marketing Tour

Ex Award Winner

The Canper

Client: Bush's Baked Beans
Campaign: The Canper
Partner: Bespoke Sports & Entertainment

Gold Finalist

Glow-On-The-Go

Client: Amorepacific
Campaign: Glow-On-The-Go
Partner: Food Truck Promotions

Silver Finalist

Love is Blind Mobile Experience

Client: Netflix
Campaign: Love is Blind Mobile Experience
Partner: CNC Agency

Best Multicultural Event Campaign

Ex Award Winner

Mi Familia, My Chevy

Client: General Motors
Campaign: Mi Familia, My Chevy
Partner: Jack Morton

Gold Finalist

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Roller Skating Event

Client: Disney Branded Television
Campaign: Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Roller Skating Event
Partner: BLACKHOUSE

Silver Finalist

Diverse Creators National Tour

Client: TikTok
Campaign: Diverse Creators National Tour
Partner: Innovate Marketing Group

Best Multi-Market Event Program (B-to-C)

Ex Award Winner

Paramount+ The Lodge

Client: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Campaign: Paramount+ The Lodge
Partner: 15|40 Productions

Gold Finalist

It's All G

Client: Google Pixel
Campaign: It's All G
Partner: Live Nation

Silver Finalist

Instax Miles of Smiles Tour

Client: Fujifilm
Campaign: Instax Miles of Smiles Tour
Partner: Factory 360

Best Press or Launch Event

Ex Award Winner

Live Más Live

Client: Taco Bell
Campaign: Live Más Live
Partners: Biite, Edelman, Uncommon, Cyrano Rox, Little Cinema

Gold Finalist

Launch of Target x Rowing Blazers Collection

Client: Target
Campaign: Launch of Target x Rowing Blazers Collection
Partner: Wasserman

Silver Finalist

F-150 Fest

Client: Ford
Campaign: F-150 Fest
Partner: Imagination

Best Production of an Event (B-to-B)

Ex Award Winner

Bright Ideas Grow Here

Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Bright Ideas Grow Here
Partner: InVision Communications

Gold Finalist

Prime Experience: Beyond the Screen

Client: Prime Video
Campaign: Prime Experience: Beyond the Screen
Partner: Cartwheel and Co.

Silver Finalist

Google Search Honours Awards

Client: Google
Campaign: Google Search Honours Awards
Partner: Mosaic

Best Production of an Event (B-to-C)

Ex Award Winner

Animayhem

Client: Hulu
Campaign: Animayhem
Partner: Campfire

Gold Finalist

Everything You Know Is A Lie

Client: Amazon Studios
Campaign: Everything You Know Is A Lie
Partner: Produce

Silver Finalist

Super Academy

Client: LEGO
Campaign: Super Academy
Partner: Amplify

Best Roadshow or Multi-Market Event (B-to-B)

Ex Award Winner

5G Innovation Sessions

Client: Verizon
Campaign: 5G Innovation Sessions
Partner: Civic

Gold Finalist

Global ID.7 Launch

Client: Volkswagen
Campaign: Global ID.7 Launch
Partner: These Guys

Silver Finalist

Monitor Road Show

Client: GE HealthCare
Campaign: Monitor Road Show
Partner: Clamor Experiential

Best Use of Event Technology

Ex Award Winner

ConExpo Technology Hub

Client: Caterpillar
Campaign: ConExpo Technology Hub
Partner: Øuterkind

Gold Finalist

Coke AI Studio

Client: Coca-Cola
Campaign: Coke AI Studio
Partners: Momentum Worldwide, Tool

Silver Finalist

SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty

Client: Sephora
Campaign: SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty
Partner: On Board Experiential

Best Use of Live Events for Content

Ex Award Winner

Unlocking Merge Mansion

Client: Metacore
Campaign: Unlocking Merge Mansion
Partner: Jack Morton

Gold Finalist

Speedrun

Client: Brooks Running
Campaign: Speedrun
Partner: BibRave

Silver Finalist

Unforgettable Launch of an Icon

Client: Motorola
Campaign: Unforgettable Launch of an Icon
Partner: Mirrored Media

