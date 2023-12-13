Client: Amazon Studios
Campaign: Candy Cane Lane in South Los Angeles
Partner: Produce
Client: Get Joy
Campaign: Get Joy Saves the NYC Dog Parade
Partner: Sēd Communications
Client: Converse
Campaign: Converse Sessions
Partner: Momentum Worldwide
Client: Prime Video
Campaign: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Marvelous Mile
Partner: Cat/Alina Productions
Client: Searchlight Pictures
Campaign: Poor Things Salon of Seduction
Partner: NVE Experience Agency
Client: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Campaign: The Frosty Palace for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
Partner: Vox Media Experiential
Client: Marvel Studios
Campaign: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Campaign
Partner: IHEARTCOMIX
Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev
Campaign: The Bud Light Backyard
Partner: The Bait Shoppe
Client: Forever 21
Campaign: Forever 21 X Bunny's Bae Bar
Partners: Live Nation Entertainment, Rolling Loud Productions
Client: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Campaign: Paramount+ The Lodge
Partner: 15|40 Productions
Client: Google Pixel
Campaign: It's All G
Partner: Live Nation
Client: Fujifilm
Campaign: Instax Miles of Smiles Tour
Partner: Factory 360
Client: Stagwell
Campaign: Stagwell Sport Beach
Partners: Team, Cheerful Twentyfirst
Client: Samsung
Campaign: Le Défi by Samsung
Partner: Cheil Worldwide
Client: Proximo Spirits
Campaign: The Stranahan's Apres Ski Lounge
Partner: Meritage Entertainment
Client: Jongga
Campaign: Jongga Flavorverse
Partner: Amplify
Client: BÉIS
Campaign: Pop Up Tour 2023
Partner: MKG
Client: Pandora Jewelry
Campaign: Loves, Unboxed
Partner: VOK DAMS
Client: ABC
Campaign: The Golden Bachelor Experiential Blitz
Partners: Experiential Supply Co., Creative Riff
Client: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Campaign: Pet Sematary @ San Diego Comic Con 2023
Partner: Allied Global Marketing
Client: Amazon Studios
Campaign: Everything You Know Is a Lie
Partner: Produce
Client: Frito-Lay
Campaign: Fritos Legacy Diner at Summerfest
Partner: Motive
Client: Halo Top Ice Cream
Campaign: No Workout Workout
Partners: The Bait Shoppe, The Observatory
Client: Sonic
Campaign: The Sonic Drive-In
Partner: Wasserman
Client: Hulu
Campaign: Only Murders in the Building: Backstage at the Goosebury
Partner: Campfire
Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev
Campaign: Michelob ULTRA Country Club
Partners: Salt XC, Good People
Client: NBCUniversal
Campaign: BravoCon 2023
Partners: Creative Riff, Atypikal
Client: General Motors
Campaign: Cadillac US Open
Partner: Jack Morton
Client: CCM Hockey
Campaign: CCM Hockey House
Partner: Mosaic
Client: Los Angeles Rams
Campaign: Rams on the 1
Partner: BuzzHive Creative
Client: Salesforce
Campaign: Dreamforce 2023
Partner: George P. Johnson
Client: ServiceNow
Campaign: Knowledge 2023
Partners: Sparks, Freeman, InVision
Client: Amazon Ads
Campaign: UnBoxed
Partner: Salt
Client: Bayer
Campaign: Claritin Clear 500
Partners: Allied Global Marketing, Coyne PR
Client: Kraken Gold Spiced Rum
Campaign: Tales From the Beast's Lair
Partner: POPLIFE
Client: Nike
Campaign: Wellness Sunday Events
Partner: Havas Street
Client: YouTube
Campaign: Try A Trend Live
Partner: ADVOC8
Client: State Farm
Campaign: The Big Game Came To Us
Partner: Infinity Marketing Team
Client: Apple TV+
Campaign: Messi Meets America
Partner: Loud And Live
Client: Bush's Baked Beans
Campaign: The Canper
Partner: Bespoke Sports & Entertainment
Client: Amorepacific
Campaign: Glow-On-The-Go
Partner: Food Truck Promotions
Client: Netflix
Campaign: Love is Blind Mobile Experience
Partner: CNC Agency
Client: General Motors
Campaign: Mi Familia, My Chevy
Partner: Jack Morton
Client: Disney Branded Television
Campaign: Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Roller Skating Event
Partner: BLACKHOUSE
Client: TikTok
Campaign: Diverse Creators National Tour
Partner: Innovate Marketing Group
Client: Taco Bell
Campaign: Live Más Live
Partners: Biite, Edelman, Uncommon, Cyrano Rox, Little Cinema
Client: Target
Campaign: Launch of Target x Rowing Blazers Collection
Partner: Wasserman
Client: Ford
Campaign: F-150 Fest
Partner: Imagination
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Bright Ideas Grow Here
Partner: InVision Communications
Client: Prime Video
Campaign: Prime Experience: Beyond the Screen
Partner: Cartwheel and Co.
Client: Google
Campaign: Google Search Honours Awards
Partner: Mosaic
Client: Hulu
Campaign: Animayhem
Partner: Campfire
Client: Amazon Studios
Campaign: Everything You Know Is A Lie
Partner: Produce
Client: LEGO
Campaign: Super Academy
Partner: Amplify
Client: Verizon
Campaign: 5G Innovation Sessions
Partner: Civic
Client: Volkswagen
Campaign: Global ID.7 Launch
Partner: These Guys
Client: GE HealthCare
Campaign: Monitor Road Show
Partner: Clamor Experiential
Client: Caterpillar
Campaign: ConExpo Technology Hub
Partner: Øuterkind
Client: Coca-Cola
Campaign: Coke AI Studio
Partners: Momentum Worldwide, Tool
Client: Sephora
Campaign: SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty
Partner: On Board Experiential
Client: Metacore
Campaign: Unlocking Merge Mansion
Partner: Jack Morton
Client: Brooks Running
Campaign: Speedrun
Partner: BibRave
Client: Motorola
Campaign: Unforgettable Launch of an Icon
Partner: Mirrored Media
Client: Milk Makeup
Campaign: Milk at SEPHORiA
Partner: Pink Sparrow
Client: eBay
Campaign: Market-Verse at New York Comic Con
Partner: FG|PG
Client: STMicroelectronics
Campaign: CES 2024 Immersive Theater
Partner: Inhance
Client: Siemens
Campaign: CES 2024
Partners: Sparks, Freeman
Client: EssilorLuxottica
Campaign: CES 2024
Partner: MC²
Client: Sony Honda Mobility
Campaign: CES 2024
Partner: Pinnacle
Client: HP
Campaign: Omen by HP at Anime Expo 2023
Partner: Infinity Marketing Team
Client: Canva
Campaign: Brandega During NY Advertising Week
Partner: Civic
Client: LEGO
Campaign: Brickbuster Video
Partner: XD Agency
