The Brief: Data Banks and Teddy Takeovers

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential cover data banks, Teddy Takeovers and scenes from the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

VITA COCO TAUNTS POPPI WITH A LOW-BUDGET VENDING MACHINE

You know we can’t resist a good brand trolling moment, so our hats go off to coconut water brand Vita Coco and its strategically low-budget “vending machine” experience that took place in New York last week.

Let’s set the scene. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, prebiotic soda brand Poppi sent full-size pink vending machines to 32 influencers and “fans of the brand” in NFL team cities, which immediately drew backlash from consumers who said sending the pricey gifts was a tone-deaf move.

On Feb. 20, to capitalize on the drama, Vita Coco set up a, shall we say humble, vending machine installation that consisted of a baker’s rack draped in pink, and filled with bottles of the brand’s new Strawberries & Crème coconut milk beverage, which were free for the taking. Nearby, a brand ambassador who was dressed like the product engaged with passersby and, at one point, moved the stunt to a different location after getting kicked out of a park.

Across its social channels, Vita Coco made it clear that that the guerrilla stunt was low-cost, unlike Poppi’s extravagant giveaways. One Instagram post read: “Our vending machine cost $25; did we do this right?” Savage.

YOU CAN TAKE THAT ‘STRAIGHT’ TO THE DATA BANK

The majority of us aren’t exactly feeling prosperous during tax season (unless you’re in a very different tax bracket), but Straight Talk Wireless, a prepaid brand covered by Verizon’s network, set out to remind consumers that through its unlimited data plans, they can still be data-rich during this time of year. Enter: The Data Bank by Straight Talk, a bank-themed pop-up experience that gave attendees the opportunity to turn mobile data usage into real-deal financial rewards.

The activation hit New York City on Feb. 18, then made its way to East New Jersey on Feb. 19, giving people in each city the opportunity to interact with a teller-like experience inside a custom-designed truck converted into a mobile “bank.” Consumers lined up for a chance to board the vehicle to interact with Straight Talk’s “teller” (played by influencer and money expert @alexonabudget for a period of time), then checked their data usage and converted it into a gift card right on-site. (Agency: Golin)

Photos: Courtesy of Straight Talk Wireless

SPONSORS SPICE UP THE 2025 SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

Every February, the culinary world’s leading figures convene in Florida for the annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF), which this year encompassed more than 100 events. Brands, of course, are key to the operation, providing gastronomic experiences that keep their products top of mind among the roughly 65,000 foodies in attendance.

This year’s festival, hosted Feb. 20-23, was no exception. Sponsor experiences spanned an Absolut Vodka Drag Brunch with performances by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni; a team-based Tournament of Champions culinary competition presented by Coca-Cola and hosted by Guy Fieri; Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village that included a “Miami Rewind” freestyle-era themed party; a robust Taste of Italy experience presented by Campari; and Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons that included more than 30 burger recipes competing for the title of The Very Best Burger Award.

And those are just some of the sponsor highlights. Take a spin through the photo gallery below for a bigger bite of the scene at SOBEWFF 2025.

Photos: Courtesy of SOBEWFF

BEAUTY FANS FIND THEIR ‘PERFECT MATCH’ ON A CITYWIDE SCAVENGER HUNT

What do beauty fans love even more than solving brand riddles? Free samples. So Maybelline combined the two for a Valentine’s Day “Teddy Takeover” campaign promoting its Super Stay Teddy Tint. From Feb. 15-19, the brand leveraged social media to fuel a citywide scavenger hunt, dropping a clue each day on its whereabouts, and inviting fans to figure out its secret locations and stop by to score exclusive samples of the recently launched product, available in five hues. Or, as the brand put it, “five clues, five spots, five shades.”

Along the way, a mystery “teddy bear” mascot was roaming the city and causing a stir on social with the help of influencers. The figure was ultimately revealed in an episode of “Good Morning America” to be JoJo Siwa, who sang the praises of the scavenger hunt and lip product while on the air. (Agency: adam&eveDDB NY)

‘YELLOWJACKETS’ FANS BUZZ INTO ADVANCED SCREENINGS

Paramount+ got “Yellowjackets” fans buzzing about the new season earlier this month with multiple screening experiences hosted at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in New York, Dallas, Denver and Chicago. The Feb. 13 activations were designed to be “love letters” to the show’s rabid fanbase, referred to as the YJ Hive, and included advanced screenings of the first two episodes of season three. Attendees were also treated to “Yellowjackets” swag, a series-themed menu (“minus the cannibalism”) and a nostalgic, ’90s-era Video Store pop-up in both Brooklyn and Dallas.

Beyond the promotional aspect of the program, the events supported the Los Angeles County Education Wildfire Recovery Fund to expand mental health resources for students and families affected by the L.A. wildfires. (Agency: Cartwheel & Co.)

